WILX-TV
Sexton boys’ basketball outlasts Portland 48-43
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sexton boys’ basketball team won their fourth game in a row in a nailbiter over Portland Friday night. Portland was able to keep it close throughout the fourth quarter, but Sexton forced turnovers, hit free throws, and made clutch plays down the stretch to secure the victory.
WILX-TV
Big Ten Needs New Commissioner
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as their president and CEO, bringing him back to the NFL to help lead a founding franchise after three years running one of college athletics’ marquee conferences. Warren replaces the retiring Ted Phillips and becomes the Bears’ fifth president. His biggest task is helping the Bears finalize the purchase of a 326-acre tract of land in suburban Arlington Heights that could become the site of a new stadium. Warren became the first Black commissioner of a Power Five conference when the Big Ten hired him in June 2019 out of the Minnesota Vikings’ front office to replace the retiring Jim Delany. Now, the conference is searching for a new leader again.
WILX-TV
Haslett girls win, St. Johns boys answer
HASLETT , Mich. (WILX) - One of the best girls teams in the state looked to improve to 10-0 on the season but it wouldn’t come easy. The Vikings jumped out to a 10-0 lead but the Redwings responded coming back and taking the lead in the second half.
WILX-TV
Carr Is Done With Raiders
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr posted on Twitter on Thursday he is ready for the challenge of playing in a new city. Those were his first public comments since being benched by coach Josh McDaniels with two weeks left in the season. Carr was the Raiders QB for nine seasons. He owns multiple team records, including most career passing yards with 35,222 and passing touchdowns with 217. The Raiders have until Feb. 15 to release Carr or his $32.9 million for 2023 and $7.5 million of his $41.9 million salary for 2024 will be guaranteed.
WILX-TV
Tua Won’t Play For Miami at Buffalo
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa has not yet been cleared to return to football activities. The Dolphins are preparing for rookie Skylar Thompson to be their starter when they face the Bills for the third time this season. Backup Teddy Bridgewater is working his way back to full strength after dislocating his pinky finger.
WILX-TV
Big Ten Commissioner leaving for Chicago Bears presidency
CHICAGO (WILX) - The Chicago Bears have named Kevin Warren as the team’s next President and CEO. While Warren is no stranger to the NFL, having gained executive experience with the St. Louis Rams (1997-2000), Minnesota Vikings (2005-2019), and even the Detroit Lions (1998-2003), he most recently served as Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference since 2020, the sixth commissioner in conference history.
