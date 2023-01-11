Read full article on original website
Related
guitar.com
Watch: Andrew Watt shreds with Iggy Pop’s star-studded band on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Andrew Watt gave a memorable live performance alongside Iggy Pop, Josh Klinghoffer, Duff McKagan and Chad Smith to promote new album Every Loser. The live show featured the album’s producer Andrew Watt play new single Frenzy on a Boss CE-1-laced guitar next to Pop and his bandmates. He excited...
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
guitar.com
Wolfgang Van Halen and Matt Bruck on the future of EVH Gear: “Ed left us buckets and buckets of ideas”
Wolfgang Van Halen and Matt Bruck have weighed in on the future of EVH Gear, revealing that the late Eddie Van Halen had left behind a variety of concepts to execute. In a new interview with Guitar World, the two partners of EVH Gear discussed the continuing influence of Eddie on the brand, as well as shedding some light on the future of EVH Gear. “Ed left buckets and buckets of ideas for us to develop,” Bruck told the outlet, adding that the duo have committed to delivering all of Eddie’s ideas.
guitar.com
Danni Stefanetti chose the guitar instead of ballet – or did it choose her?
PRS’ Pulse program has been lifting up rising artists from across the world for two years now, with its third class being unveiled just this year. Joining the Pulse program’s Class Of 2023 is Australia-born, LA-based Danni Stefanetti. Having made waves with her soulful country-rock songwriting and playing, Danni now joins plenty of amazing PRS-toting guitarists being given access to the brand’s resources to grow. We connected with Danni out more about what being part of the Pulse program meant for her, and what’s in store for her fans.
Britney Spears seen yelling and having a ‘meltdown’ in LA restaurant
A casual date night for Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari at a JOEY restaurant Friday in Los Angeles ended in a bizarre Britney “meltdown,” according to TMZ. Upon arriving for dinner, fans quickly spotted the acclaimed pop star and whipped out their phones to snap photos and film her, causing Spears to become visibly upset, footage obtained by the outlet shows. According to witnesses, the seemingly “manic” 41-year-old “Piece of Me” singer began yelling and “speaking gibberish,” prompting Asghari to storm out of the Woodland Hills restaurant, TMZ reported. The Post reached out to Spears representatives and a restaurant spokesperson for comment. In...
guitar.com
Keith Richards hints at new Rolling Stones music this year
Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones has hinted that the band has new music on the way that will be released later this year. In a short Instagram Reel posted on 11 January, the guitarist addressed fans saying, “Hi guys, here we are again. Wishing you all a belated Happy New Year.” He then added, “And there’s some new music on its way and hopefully we’ll get to see you. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”
guitar.com
“One of the greatest thrills of my life”: Jack White shares “bootleg” clip of jam with the late Jeff Beck
Jack White has shared a bootleg video of himself performing alongside Jeff Beck in tribute of the late musician. In a new Instagram Reel, White shared footage of a performance where he, alongside Meg White and Jack Lawrence of the Greenhornes, supported Beck at the Royal Festival Hall in London. “Jeff Beck, guitar innovator extraordinaire has moved to the next realm. I wrote to him a couple of years ago to show him that I was standing where he once stood inside Sam Phillips studio in Memphis some 50 odd years before,” White wrote in his caption, adding, “He was amazingly kind and instructional to me over the years. Many shows that I’ve played began moments after listening to his song “Led Boots” backstage.”
guitar.com
After 50 years, John Fogerty finally owns his own songs again
Founder and former frontman of Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty, has secured the US and worldwide rights to his CCR catalogue after more than 50 years. In a tweet posted on January 13, Fogerty announced, “As of this January, I own my own songs again. This is something I thought would never be a possibility. After 50 years, I am finally reunited with my songs. I also have a say in where and how my songs are used. Up until this year, that is something I have never been able to do”. His tweet also included part of a statement posted on his website that reveals that his wife and manager Julie Fogerty had spearheaded the push to reacquire the rights to his music.
guitar.com
Mateus Asato says there are “no ego fights” playing with Joe Satriani: “Forget about insecurity, we’re here to have fun”
Mateus Asato, who played in Joe Satriani’s line-up at the 2023 G4 V6.0 Experience, has described what it’s like to share a stage with him. Asato performed at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa alongside other guitarists like Steve Lukather, Peter Frampton, Alex Skolnick and Eric Gales in the four-day event.
guitar.com
Neil Young on the first time he met Johnny Cash: “I was petrified… I don’t remember much else about it”
Neil Young has revealed what happened the first time he met Johnny Cash while performing on the country legend’s show. In a recent chat with Conan O’Brien, Young admitted exactly how he felt playing his hit song The Needle and the Damage Done on The Johnny Cash Show in 1971:
guitar.com
Demi Lovato’s rock album poster banned in UK as it’s ruled “likely to cause offence to Christians”
The poster for Demi Lovato’s rock album, Holy Fvck, has been banned in the UK due to it being ruled as blasphemous. The record saw Lovato switch over from pop to rock, and Nita Strauss joined the artist as a touring guitarist, after a long stint with Alice Cooper.
guitar.com
Guitar icon Jeff Beck dies at 78
Jeff Beck, the pioneering guitarist who rose to prominence as part of the trailblazing 60s blues-rock band The Yardbirds, has died at the age of 76. Beck, who replaced Eric Clapton as the Yardbirds’ lead guitarist in 1965, passed away on 10 January 2023 from meningitis. “On behalf of...
guitar.com
Enter Shikari reveal new album is “more intense than anything we’ve done before”
Enter Shikari have said their upcoming album A Kiss For The World is one of the most “varied” and “intense” albums they’ve done yet. The record, out on 21 April, has already had one song released as a single – (Pls) Set Me On Fire.
guitar.com
A brief history of PRS Guitars
A relative newcomer to the game, PRS has managed to join the likes of Fender and Gibson in the upper echelons of electric guitar legacy. Known for their superb playability, crisp and detailed sound, impeccable build quality and eye-catching finishes, Paul Reed Smith guitars are used all over the world by a wide range of players and are deserved of every bit of praise they get. But how did this one-man operation become one of the biggest names in modern guitar? Well, it started with one man and three names.
Comments / 0