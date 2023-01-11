Founder and former frontman of Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty, has secured the US and worldwide rights to his CCR catalogue after more than 50 years. In a tweet posted on January 13, Fogerty announced, “As of this January, I own my own songs again. This is something I thought would never be a possibility. After 50 years, I am finally reunited with my songs. I also have a say in where and how my songs are used. Up until this year, that is something I have never been able to do”. His tweet also included part of a statement posted on his website that reveals that his wife and manager Julie Fogerty had spearheaded the push to reacquire the rights to his music.

1 DAY AGO