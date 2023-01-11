ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Morning Drive: Alabama basketball set to take on Arkansas

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ginwk_0kAsbMfQ00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning, Tide fans! Welcome back to another edition of Alabama Morning Drive where you try to bring you the latest news and notes involving the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Nate Oats and the No. 4 Alabama men’s basketball team will be back on the hardwood tonight to take on the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks.

The tip off between two of the top SEC programs is set for 6:00 p.m. CT inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The broadcast can be seen on ESPN2.

Although Arkansas will be down a couple of players, it will not be an easy task for Oats and the Tide in one of the most hostile environments in the SEC.

Let’s take a look at a few other quick stories that you should know about on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Alabama basketball is also shining in the classroom

An opportunity for fans to meet some Alabama stars

Alabama gymnastics also takes the classroom seriously

Alabama signee Caleb Downs earns another award

Four Alabama softball players land on preseason top 100 list

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position

The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Top candidates to replace Pete Golding as Alabama’s defensive coordinator

Pete Golding is out as Alabama’s defensive coordinator after five seasons. He came in 2018 and spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide’s primary defensive play-caller, but now he’s headed to the University of Mississippi. The 37-year-old will have the same role under Lane Kiffin as he carries two Southeastern Conference Championships (2020 and 2021) and a College Football Playoff National Championship (2020) to Oxford, Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

6-foot-6 TE JaCorey Whitted reacts to offer from Alabama football

JaCorey Whitted has been waiting on an offer from Alabama football. Whitted’s wait came to an end Monday when the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach Freddie Roach called him. The 2024 recruit is a product of McAdory High School in McCalla, Alabama. He currently garners a three-star rating...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fans flame Arkansas-Alabama officials for multiple phantom fouls, slow pace of play

College basketball officiating is not revered for its excellency, to put it nicely. And for those watching the top 15 matchup between Alabama and Arkansas, it’s hard not to notice the officials’ impact on the game thus far at Bud Walton Arena. Both Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and Alabama coach Nate Oats have said something to the officials at some point, but fans from both sides are roasting them online Wednesday night.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Can Alabama pull off the shocker and flip Cormani McClain?

Cormani McClain is the top remaining unsigned prospect in the 2023 recruiting class with Alabama, Colorado and Miami supposedly still in the mix to land his signature in the future. Touchdown Alabama Director of Recruiting Justin Smith provided a preview of McClain’s upcoming decision on the latest episode of “The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

6-foot-6 OL Josiah Thompson announces Top 6

Josiah Thompson announced his top six schools earlier this week, and the Alabama Crimson Tide were included. Thompson attends Dillon High School in Dillon, South Carolina. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites, and he is considered one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson, Miami and Tennessee rounded out Thompson’s top six.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Trio of Razorbacks part of The Bowerman preseason watch list

NEW ORLEANS – A pair of Razorbacks were named to The Bowerman 2023 men’s preseason watch list. Ayden Owens-Delerme, a finalist for the award in 2022, and Wayne Pinnock represent Arkansas on the 10-person watch list. In addition, Razorback Carey McLeod is among eight athletes receiving votes for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas Secondary Departures Reach Double Digits with Latest DB Transfer

Freshman defensive back Anthony Brown plans to leave the Arkansas football program and enter the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter late Wednesday night. The move comes following a tumultuous first year with the Razorbacks. Brown didn’t see the field, but did make headlines when he and teammate Myles Slusher were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in November.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers Mater Dei 4-Star RB Nathaniel Frazier

Nathaniel Frazier reported an offer from Alabama football Wednesday via Twitter. Frazier is a product of Mater Dei High School in California, and he garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. The 2024 recruit currently holds more than 10 D1 offers. Frazier’s recruitment has really heated up as of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss …. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama. Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Question of the Day 1/13. Executive order...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas' Makhel Mitchell recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama

Arkansas’ Makhel Mitchell recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama. Arkansas' Makhel Mitchell recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama. Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Question of the Day 1/13. Executive order calls for more charter schools. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Freshman DB Anthony Brown hits the transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Freshman defensive back Anthony Brown has entered the transfer portal. Brown announced his decision late Wednesday night on Twitter. Brown didn’t play this season while redshirting, but did make news when he and Myles Slusher were arrested early Sunday morning following a home loss to Liberty.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
255K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy