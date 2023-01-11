Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Related
wpde.com
SC teachers react to Governor's proposal to increase pay
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Governor Henry McMaster has made it clear South Carolina schools are at the top of his list as he starts his historic last term in office. During McMaster's inauguration speech on January 11, he vowed to increase the starting teacher pay. "My goal by 2026 is...
wpde.com
SC Democratic Chair requests investigation into Education Supt. Ellen Weaver
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Chair of the SC Democratic Party has requested a state and federal investigation into State Superintendent Ellen Weaver candidacy certification, as thousands gathered to watch Gov. Henry McMaster and many other state leaders be sworn in. Democratic Party leader Trav Robertson, Jr. released a...
wpde.com
Lowcountry lawmakers taking action after controversial raptor nest removal
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Local lawmakers say they are prepared to protect wildlife following the unauthorized removal of a large raptor nest. The nest was on top of a Mount Pleasant cell phone tower along Rifle Range Road until Thursday when workers removed it without a permit. “I’m...
wpde.com
U.S. Attorney discusses arrests of two Dee Dee postal workers in pandemic fraud scheme
FLORENCE (S.C.) — Two of three former Pee Dee U.S. Postal Service employees, charged for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), were taken into custody last Friday at the post offices where they worked, according to U.S. Attorney Brook Andrews.
wpde.com
Substitute teacher wins $1M in North Carolina second-chance lottery drawing
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A substitute teacher received the call of a lifetime when she won $1 million in a second-chance lottery drawing in North Carolina. “Everybody dreams of this stuff,” Diane Ingram said. Lottery officials said she won in the 200X The Cash second-chance drawing on...
wpde.com
MB Chamber teams up with non-profit to help Ukrainian refugees get back on their feet
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It's been almost a year since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. The United Nations estimates 4 million refugees will need protection and assistance because of the war. Many of those refugees are fleeing to America, some coming to the Grand Strand. The Myrtle...
wpde.com
GALLERY: January flurries on the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Some people in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee may have been surprised by some flurries Saturday morning. While the ground wasn't cold enough for it to stick it was still a fun sight to see. If you are seeing flurries where you are submit...
wpde.com
Man travels 4,000 miles by bike, kayak to raise money for veteran service dogs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A veteran from New York is making a four-thousand-mile journey by kayak and bicycle to Key West, Florida, to raise awareness and money for veterans in need. Jimmy Thomas is raising money to provide service dogs to veterans struggling with PTSD, loss of limbs...
wpde.com
SC State looks to ease graduation path with new policies and procedures
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State University (SC State) has incorporated three major changes intended to help students with graduating. According to a press release from SC State, the changes are an academic forgiveness policy that allows students to negate two poor course grades, extending the deadline to withdraw from a course without receiving a failing mark, and removing the English Proficiency Examination (EPE) from policy as a graduation requirement.
wpde.com
100 National Guard members helping in search for boy swept away in California floodwaters
PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KMPH) — Search operations continue for a missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away by raging floodwaters on Monday in California. On Wednesday, over 100 National Guard Soldiers arrived to assist in the search near San Miguel, north of Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County. The number of those helping has since raised to 200 as of Thursday.
wpde.com
Boston, Cooke lead No. 1 South Carolina in rout of Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 10 of her 20 points during a 16-0 second-quarter rally and top-ranked South Carolina pulled away in the fourth quarter to rout Kentucky 95-66 on Thursday night. After battling back to win at Mississippi...
wpde.com
New McColl police chief working to hire more officers, fight drug overdoses
MCCOLL, S.C. (WPDE) — The new police chief of the McColl Police Dept. said right now he's focused on hiring more officers and fighting the opioid overdose problem in the small community. Chief Xzavier Williams started the job about a month and a half ago. Williams is the youngest...
wpde.com
Six Texas medical schools sued over alleged discriminatory admissions
LUBBOCK, Texas (TND) — The America First Legal Foundation (AFLF) filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday against six Texas medical schools for alleged sexual and racial discrimination against applicants, which the legal foundation says is a violation of federal civil rights law and the U.S. Constitution. AFLF says in...
wpde.com
Shelter takes in 3 dogs from suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina
KENNEBUNK, Maine (WGME) -- The Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk says they have taken in three dogs rescued by the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) from an alleged dog fighting ring in South Carolina. The shelter says 275 dogs were rescued in September 2022. HSUS reported the dogs...
wpde.com
Temperatures dropping in Pee Dee, Grand Strand; what to expect for the weekend
This afternoon will be mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. However, those temps won't last long as cold air begins to set in overnight. A blustery evening ahead as we fall into the 30s with a small chance of some light rain showers. That being said,...
Comments / 0