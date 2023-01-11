ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wpde.com

SC teachers react to Governor's proposal to increase pay

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Governor Henry McMaster has made it clear South Carolina schools are at the top of his list as he starts his historic last term in office. During McMaster's inauguration speech on January 11, he vowed to increase the starting teacher pay. "My goal by 2026 is...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
GALLERY: January flurries on the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Some people in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee may have been surprised by some flurries Saturday morning. While the ground wasn't cold enough for it to stick it was still a fun sight to see. If you are seeing flurries where you are submit...
SC State looks to ease graduation path with new policies and procedures

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State University (SC State) has incorporated three major changes intended to help students with graduating. According to a press release from SC State, the changes are an academic forgiveness policy that allows students to negate two poor course grades, extending the deadline to withdraw from a course without receiving a failing mark, and removing the English Proficiency Examination (EPE) from policy as a graduation requirement.
ORANGEBURG, SC
100 National Guard members helping in search for boy swept away in California floodwaters

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KMPH) — Search operations continue for a missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away by raging floodwaters on Monday in California. On Wednesday, over 100 National Guard Soldiers arrived to assist in the search near San Miguel, north of Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County. The number of those helping has since raised to 200 as of Thursday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Boston, Cooke lead No. 1 South Carolina in rout of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 10 of her 20 points during a 16-0 second-quarter rally and top-ranked South Carolina pulled away in the fourth quarter to rout Kentucky 95-66 on Thursday night. After battling back to win at Mississippi...
LEXINGTON, KY
Six Texas medical schools sued over alleged discriminatory admissions

LUBBOCK, Texas (TND) — The America First Legal Foundation (AFLF) filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday against six Texas medical schools for alleged sexual and racial discrimination against applicants, which the legal foundation says is a violation of federal civil rights law and the U.S. Constitution. AFLF says in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

