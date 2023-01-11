ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

North America Aims to Make 25% of What It Imports From Asia, Mexico Says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico, the United States and Canada plan to produce in North America 25% of what they currently import from Asia under a new drive to promote the integration of the region's economy, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday. Ebrard was speaking about the outcome...
US News and World Report

British-EU Talks Remain Challenging, Complex - Irish Foreign Minister

BELFAST (Reuters) -Very challenging and complex issues remain to be resolved in talks between British and European Union negotiators on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland despite recent progress, Irish Foreign Minister Michéal Martin said on Thursday. Britain on Monday agreed to a way forward on sharing with Brussels...
US News and World Report

Sweden Rejects Four Extradition Requests From Turkey - Report

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish government will not extradite four people sought by Turkey, which says they are connected to a U.S.-based cleric it accuses of being behind a coup attempt in 2016, news agency TT reported on Thursday, without citing sources. The extradition requests were made in 2019 and...
US News and World Report

UK Condemns 'Barbaric' Execution of British-Iranian National

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response. The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency had earlier reported the execution of the former Iranian deputy defence minister who had been sentenced to...
The Guardian

UK students: tell us how the cost of living crisis is affecting you

We would like to speak to students in the UK about how the cost of living crisis is affecting their university life. What expenses are you cutting back on? Are you taking new steps to make money? What impact is it having on your education, mental wellbeing, and social life? Are you concerned it is impacting your degree?
US News and World Report

China Set for Historic Demographic Turn, Accelerated by COVID Traumas

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Living under China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years had caused Zhang Qi enough stress and uncertainty to consider not having babies in the country. When China abruptly dismantled its "zero COVID" regime last month to let the virus spread freely, the balance tilted to...
US News and World Report

France Summons Iran's Top Diplomat Over Execution of British-Iranian Accused of Spying

PARIS (Reuters) -The French Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Paris on Saturday over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying, the ministry said in a statement, expressing its indignation about the case. Iran's judiciary said earlier in the day that Alireza Akbari, a British-Iranian national who...
BBC

COP28: Why has an oil boss been chosen to head climate summit?

The United Arab Emirates has named the head of the state oil company, Sultan Al Jaber, as the president of this year's UN climate conference, COP28. But how can one man dedicate himself both to selling fossil fuels and tackling the climate crisis?. The UAE is one of the 10...
BBC

Nottingham church hosts festival for new arrivals from Hong Kong

A church is to host a friendship festival for people from Hong Kong who have settled in the UK. Hundreds of people are expected at the event at St Nic's Church in Nottingham on Saturday. It will celebrate Hong Kong culture and is intended to welcome people who have recently...
US News and World Report

Factbox-Alireza Akbari: the British-Iranian Executed by Tehran

(Reuters) -Iran has executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Saturday, after sentencing the former Iranian deputy defence minister to death on charges of spying for Britain. Here are some details about Akbari and his case:. - He fought during the Iran-Iraq war in the...
US News and World Report

Investors Snap up Record $39 Billion Emerging Market Sovereign Bond Splurge

LONDON (Reuters) - Developing countries have sold a huge $39 billion of international bonds since the start of the year, with investors happy to pile into riskier debt as they bet global interest rates are nearing a peak. The first half of January saw 11 countries launch more than 20...
AFP

UAE names oil chief to head COP28 climate talks

The head of the United Arab Emirates' national oil company was named Thursday as president of this year's COP28 climate talks, prompting fierce criticism from environmental activists. It had the largest contingent of oil and gas lobbyists at last year's talks.
Reuters

South Africa's ANC alludes to greater central bank jobs focus

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) alluded to a greater focus on job creation by the country's central bank in resolutions from its recent national conference, but stopped short of calling for its mandate to be changed.
The Associated Press

Swedish government wants to build more nuke power plants

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s center-right coalition government said Wednesday it will present legislation that will enable the construction of new nuclear power stations. “We are now changing the legislation, making it possible to build more reactors in more places than is possible today,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference.

