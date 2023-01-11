Read full article on original website
Related
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Georgia residents.
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Georgia residents because the fastest climbing inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
Six more classified documents found in Biden’s Delaware home
The White House released a statement acknowledging the discovery of six more classified documents.
Mayor Eric Adams visits El Paso, Texas after asking for emergency asylum-seeker aid
The mayor traveled to El Paso this weekend in order to witness firsthand the issue that is pushing NYC to its 'breaking point.'
US days away from hitting debt limit, sparking financial fight in Congress
The Treasury Department is warning Congress that the U.S. is just days away from hitting the debt ceiling. That sets up a likely showdown as lawmakers decide how to raise the country's debt limits.
Comments / 0