On 12/15/2022 a report was made in reference to theft of a motor vehicle and theft of bank and credit cards. The victim told police that all of her cards were in the vehicle when it was stolen. It was reported that the victim's card was used at a business on North Market street. Video was obtained, and stills of the suspects were released to the public to help find them. The video showed a white male and female were together in the store attempting to use the victim's card.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO