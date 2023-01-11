Read full article on original website
Billings Welcomes Chick-Fil-A on Jan 19th for Grand Opening Day
It's almost here, chicken lovers! Chick-Fil-A will be officially open to the public on January 19th, at 670 S. 24th Street West. If you are looking for your fix of great chicken, not much longer to wait now!. Local Heros Recognized. On opening day, Chick-Fil-A Billings plans to celebrate 100...
REMEMBER WHEN? Diamond & Silk Rocked The House in Montana [AUDIO]
We were sad to hear Diamond from the conservative duo has passed. Today we're reminiscing on their visit to Montana. Originally published Sept. 19, 2019 / Republished Jan. 11, 2023. Our friends in Kalispell, Bozeman, Missoula, and elsewhere in Montana are going to want to bring Diamond & Silk to...
Montana’s Top 7 Restaurants With Oysters On The Menu
Montana has certainly upped it's seafood game in recent years. Now, it's not hard to find good fish, sushi, oysters, and other options from the sea. Where is the best place to get oysters?. The "best" place all depends on what you're looking for - a high end, freshly-flown-in dozen...
The US Navy Blue Angels Touch Down in Billings, Montana
I gotta admit- I was getting choked up just driving to the Billings Airport. To see all of the cars and all of the people on the side of the road just to get a glimpse of the US Navy Blue Angels was incredible. And this was just for ONE jet, let alone the entire team and the entire air show that will be in Billings, Montana later this summer.
Billings Muralist Made Townsquare Media Headquarters Look Gorgeous
We are a radio company, and what’s that running joke about "a face for radio??" Well, that doesn’t apply here because now, we feel more beautiful thanks to the local artist- Rilie Tanè. We ran an article about this talented lady in September of 2022. She painted the giant, bison mural on the north side of Jake’s Restaurant in downtown Billings. It’s hard to miss that masterpiece. Just try googling her name, the exposure she's gotten is endless because her work is really beautiful.
Top 5 Things Billings Needs in a Great New School Superintendent
As you know Billings School District 2 is currently conducting a nationwide search for a new superintendent. A couple of things... 1. First, it's hard for me to believe that with all of our administrators and personnel in Billings, we don't have anyone qualified for the job. It would be great to have someone local. Even statewide we should have someone qualified and familiar with our problems and our culture.
