ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Montana Talks

The US Navy Blue Angels Touch Down in Billings, Montana

I gotta admit- I was getting choked up just driving to the Billings Airport. To see all of the cars and all of the people on the side of the road just to get a glimpse of the US Navy Blue Angels was incredible. And this was just for ONE jet, let alone the entire team and the entire air show that will be in Billings, Montana later this summer.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Billings Muralist Made Townsquare Media Headquarters Look Gorgeous

We are a radio company, and what’s that running joke about "a face for radio??" Well, that doesn’t apply here because now, we feel more beautiful thanks to the local artist- Rilie Tanè. We ran an article about this talented lady in September of 2022. She painted the giant, bison mural on the north side of Jake’s Restaurant in downtown Billings. It’s hard to miss that masterpiece. Just try googling her name, the exposure she's gotten is endless because her work is really beautiful.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Top 5 Things Billings Needs in a Great New School Superintendent

As you know Billings School District 2 is currently conducting a nationwide search for a new superintendent. A couple of things... 1. First, it's hard for me to believe that with all of our administrators and personnel in Billings, we don't have anyone qualified for the job. It would be great to have someone local. Even statewide we should have someone qualified and familiar with our problems and our culture.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy