Read full article on original website
Related
probrewer.com
Ionized Air Rinser – side grip – 300+ cpm, 60 second changeovers. Reduced price
Ionized Air Rinser - side grip - 300+ cpm, 60 second changeovers. Reduced price ( $20,000 ) McBrady Engineering (Joliet, IL) HS300 Gripper Ionized Air Rinser. Can clean 300-400 containers per minute. Purchased in 2019. We used it to ionized-air-rinse 12 oz glass bottles at 75bpm and cans at 40cpm. Can sizes were 12oz standard and sleek, 16oz standard, and 19.2oz standard. Changeover time between package sizes is less than 60 seconds as you only need to adjust the width of the gripper fingers and the height of the rinser rail. Has built in automated photo eye start/stop control. VFDs control conveyor speeds. Can be converted to liquid sanitizing with a few parts from McBrady. Purchase includes the dust collection system.
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
msn.com
Sierra Mist Is Discontinued. Meet Pepsi's New Soda to Take on Sprite
(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. has discontinued its 24-year-old brand Sierra Mist and is rolling out a new lemon-lime soda, Starry, the company’s latest effort to compete with Coca-Cola Co.’s popular Sprite soft drink. Most Read from Bloomberg. Starry will be available nationwide this week. It will be up...
probrewer.com
Fillmore 4-Head Counter Pressure Can Filler
We are moving up to a larger unit and we are selling our Fillmore 4 Head Canning Line with Integrated Seamer. The unit is 1-year old and is in excellent shape. Brand new with shipping, the unit price was $30,000. We are selling this unit for $22,000 and will include free delivery anywhere in the State of Washington. Standard Features: Double Pre-Evacuation Counter Pressure filling, Simple fill speed control, Automatic Can fill detection, Under Lid Gassing, Fills 12oz & 16oz (33cl & 50cl) cans 211 body 202 ends, Tank and CO2 pressure sensing and temperature monitoring with on screen readout, Automatic Lid Placement, Automatic Seaming, 12-16 Cans per minute. Link to manufacturers website:
probrewer.com
Clean in Place (CIP) Cart, 50 gal, Heated, Complete System
Clean in Place (CIP) Cart, 50 gal, Heated, Complete System ( $7,000 ) Selling a twice-used GW Kent CIP cart. • Tank capacity is 50 gallons with built in electric heater for caustic application. • Tanks, valves and piping is made of 316 stainless steel. • Cart is made of...
probrewer.com
25 Randy Buzz Branded American Kegs 1/6 bbls for sale
25 Randy Buzz Branded American Kegs 1/6 bbls for sale ( $40 ) We have 25- 1/6 bbls manufactured by American Kegs for sale. Standard US Sanke kegs. They are branded. 17 are dirty and 8 are clean. They previously held mead. We also have 1- 1/4 bbl as well....
probrewer.com
CBD Beverage Market Expected to Increase Dramatically
The CBD beverage market accounted for $3,221 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow to $4,6221 million by 2032. In a report by financial analyst Benzinga, rising demand for functional beverages among consumers will result in market competition intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups vying to establish position in the market.
probrewer.com
Cask ACS V5 canner for sale with many changeover parts. 40 cans per minute!
Cask ACS V5 canner for sale with many changeover parts. 40 cans per minute! ( $70,000 ) 2019 Cask ACS V5 canning machine for sale. 6 head purge, 6 head fill. Factory specs say 38-40 cans per minute, we regularly run 39-42 cans per minute. Super clean, well maintained. Low DO pickup. Purchased in 2019 to help us get into canning while we were also bottling. We went to all cans and had to purchase a slightly faster (used) canner. We easily can 40-50 bbls per shift. The machine is adaptable to most any size can. We have changeover parts for 12oz, 16oz, 19.2oz Standard, as well as 12oz Sleek. We also have some spare parts, and a complete spare filling hose.
probrewer.com
Elk Brewing Company Equipment For Sale | Grand Rapids, MI
After 8 years of dedicated service in the community and industry, Elk Brewing of Comstock Park & Grand Rapids, MI elected to close its doors and sell all machinery, equipment, and assets via online auction with Orbitbid.com, Inc. Auction highlights: Complete 2016 Psycho Brew 15-BBL Brewing System, 2016 SPX Flow...
probrewer.com
FOR SALE: Prospero 15bbl steam Brewhouse, twin monkey 3 head yampa, Rite boiler, glycol chiller
FOR SALE: Prospero 15bbl steam Brewhouse, twin monkey 3 head yampa, Rite boiler, glycol chiller ( $65,000 ) FOR SALE: must arrange for shipment or pickup. 15 BBL Prospero jacketed thermal control brewhouse, Econo 2 mill machine, prochill chiller system – Chiller, 10 HP Pro Refrigeration, carbon water filter, Boiler, Rite 105-SG, Steam 25 BHP – $65,000 or Best Offer.
Comments / 0