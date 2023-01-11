Cask ACS V5 canner for sale with many changeover parts. 40 cans per minute! ( $70,000 ) 2019 Cask ACS V5 canning machine for sale. 6 head purge, 6 head fill. Factory specs say 38-40 cans per minute, we regularly run 39-42 cans per minute. Super clean, well maintained. Low DO pickup. Purchased in 2019 to help us get into canning while we were also bottling. We went to all cans and had to purchase a slightly faster (used) canner. We easily can 40-50 bbls per shift. The machine is adaptable to most any size can. We have changeover parts for 12oz, 16oz, 19.2oz Standard, as well as 12oz Sleek. We also have some spare parts, and a complete spare filling hose.

8 HOURS AGO