The Division of Urology within the Department of Surgery will be elevated to department status, effective July 1, 2023. The Duke University Board of Trustees approved the resolution in October 2022, followed by the Duke University’s Health System Board of Directors’ approval in November 2022. Elevation from division to department signals the growth and independence of the division, enhancing awareness and recognition nationally and aiding in the ability to recruit faculty in the specialty.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO