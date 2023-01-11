ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
duke.edu

Division of Urology Elevated to Department Status; Faerber Named Interim Chair

The Division of Urology within the Department of Surgery will be elevated to department status, effective July 1, 2023. The Duke University Board of Trustees approved the resolution in October 2022, followed by the Duke University’s Health System Board of Directors’ approval in November 2022. Elevation from division to department signals the growth and independence of the division, enhancing awareness and recognition nationally and aiding in the ability to recruit faculty in the specialty.  
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Devils’ Advocate

Nina King doesn’t name names, but she recounts the time she was on a football panel with a legendary coach and administrator, and the conversation had derailed in a tired direction: Women can’t do football. Women can’t coach football. Women can’t oversee football. Time out, she interrupted. I know you’re all legends, but I don’t have to design plays or run drills to maintain a student athlete program. Besides, she quipped, if the administrators are coaching, we’re in trouble.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy