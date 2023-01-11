The Ithaca metro area in Upstate New York leads the nation in international migration, according to new census estimates. Ithaca leads all U.S. metros when ranking the regions by the percentage of each area’s population that moved from abroad. Ithaca’s 1.8% translates into more than 1,800 residents who moved to the area from overseas.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO