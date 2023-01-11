He’s not Jewish, he didn’t go to ritzy New York City schools and apparently he sometimes goes by a secret alias. Controversial Congressman George Santos introduced himself as “Anthony Devolder” during a Q&A session at a 2019 “Walk Away LGBT” event in NYC, a resurfaced video of the event shows. “So my name is Anthony Devolder. I’m a New York City resident. I recently founded a group called United for Trump. So if you guys want to follow, that would be awesome,” Santos can be seen saying in the clip. Santos, whose claims his full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos, curiously decided...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO