Trump Organization to be sentenced for tax fraud, faces fine
NEW YORK (AP) — The stiffest penalty Donald Trump’s company could receive when it is sentenced Friday by a New York judge for helping its executives dodge taxes is a $1.6 million fine — not even enough to buy a Trump Tower apartment. Neither the former president...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
NY judge accused of making racist, anti-gay remarks agrees to step down
A New York judge who was accused of making vile racist and anti-gay remarks has agreed to step down — claiming a shoulder injury has left her unable to fight misconduct allegations, The Post has learned. Brooklyn Surrogate’s Court Judge Harriet Thompson — who faced charges for alleged biased and “inappropriate comments” toward co-workers — on Friday agreed to retire effective March 1 and never again seek office as a judge, according to the state Commission on Judicial Conduct (CJC). Thompson, who was paid a $210,900 yearly salary, was accused of saying that homosexuality is an “abomination,” claiming that Hispanic people...
Elise Stefanik offers $10M bounty over Kathy Hochul bail inaction
In a prod to Gov. Kathy Hochul, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik has introduced federal legislation that would entice New York and other states to change their laws to “hold repeat offenders accountable and bolster public safety.” The measure — which seeks to give judges the authority to impose bail and detain dangerous defendants pending trial — would offer a federal bounty, of sorts, to states that comply. Stefanik’s “Stop Enabling Repeat Violence and Endangering Our Communities Act” is a response to Hochul’s public safety agenda released in her State of the State address Tuesday that critics said offered little change to...
Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger
On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York City
During her State of the State address on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul highlighted her extensive plans to increase access to New York housing, including a suggestion that New York City is given the right to legalize basement apartments.
Republican candidate's wife arrested and charged with casting 23 fraudulent votes for her husband in the 2020 election
She was charged with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, three of fraudulent registration, and 23 of fraudulent voting.
Former N.Y. election official pleads guilty to 2021 ballot fraud
ALBANY, N.Y. — A former Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York pleaded guilty Wednesday to applying for absentee ballots in the names of other registered voters. Jason Schofield, who is from Troy, resigned last month from the Rensselaer County Board of Elections. He admitted that in 2021...
A former mail carrier and devout Christian who refused to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays is taking the US Postal Service to the Supreme Court for bias
Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian, is suing USPS, saying he was reprimanded for refusing to deliver parcels on Sundays.
George Santos introduced himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ in resurfaced 2019 video
He’s not Jewish, he didn’t go to ritzy New York City schools and apparently he sometimes goes by a secret alias. Controversial Congressman George Santos introduced himself as “Anthony Devolder” during a Q&A session at a 2019 “Walk Away LGBT” event in NYC, a resurfaced video of the event shows. “So my name is Anthony Devolder. I’m a New York City resident. I recently founded a group called United for Trump. So if you guys want to follow, that would be awesome,” Santos can be seen saying in the clip. Santos, whose claims his full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos, curiously decided...
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg offers sweetheart plea deal to suspect in brutal anti-Semitic attack
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is offering a sweetheart plea deal to a suspect charged in the brutal anti-Semitic beating of a Jewish man in Midtown, prosecutors confirmed. Waseem Awawdeh — who defiantly said “I would do it again” after his arrest in the cowardly assault on Joseph Borgen near a pro-Israel rally — has received a six-month plea deal offer from the controversial prosecutor. That would be a slap on the wrist compared to the up to seven years he would face if convicted of the charges, including attempted assault as a hate crime, at trial. Awawdeh, 24, was part of a gang of...
Murphy, in State of the State, looks to 'build the next New Jersey' but pokes at DeSantis
People “don’t want to see Washington-style dysfunction and chaos — and neither do we,” Murphy said near the start of his hourlong address.
NY1
NY GOP leaders call for Santos' 'immediate resignation'
Members of the Nassau County Republican Committee on Wednesday called on Rep. George Santos to resign, saying the congressman ran a "campaign of deceit." At a news conference in Westbury, Long Island, Nassau County GOP chairman Joseph Cairo said Santos "has no place in the Nassau County Republican Committee, nor should he serve in public service or as an elected official."
Six more classified documents found in Biden’s Delaware home
The White House released a statement acknowledging the discovery of six more classified documents.
Justice Department 'playing politics' with Trump forced AG Garland's hand in Biden docs, Andy McCarthy says
Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy argues the Biden administration's efforts against former President Trump forced the Justice Department's response to Biden's document drama.
White House: Jill Biden has two cancerous lesions removed
WASHINGTON (AP) — Surgeons removed a cancerous lesion above first lady Jill Biden‘s right eye and one on her chest, the White House said Wednesday, while a third lesion on her left eyelid was being examined. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the physician to President Joe Biden, said examinations showed...
US days away from hitting debt limit, sparking financial fight in Congress
The Treasury Department is warning Congress that the U.S. is just days away from hitting the debt ceiling. That sets up a likely showdown as lawmakers decide how to raise the country's debt limits.
Biden says classified document found in ‘personal library,’ along with garage, office
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a document with classified markings from his time as vice president was found in his “personal library” at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, along with other documents found in his garage, days after it was disclosed that sensitive documents were also found at the office of his former institute in Washington.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
