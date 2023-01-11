ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

NY judge accused of making racist, anti-gay remarks agrees to step down

A New York judge who was accused of making vile racist and anti-gay remarks has agreed to step down — claiming a shoulder injury has left her unable to fight misconduct allegations, The Post has learned. Brooklyn Surrogate’s Court Judge Harriet Thompson — who faced charges for alleged biased and “inappropriate comments” toward co-workers — on Friday agreed to retire effective March 1 and never again seek office as a judge, according to the state Commission on Judicial Conduct (CJC). Thompson, who was paid a $210,900 yearly salary, was accused of saying that homosexuality is an “abomination,” claiming that Hispanic people...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Elise Stefanik offers $10M bounty over Kathy Hochul bail inaction

In a prod to Gov. Kathy Hochul, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik has introduced federal legislation that would entice New York and other states to change their laws to “hold repeat offenders accountable and bolster public safety.” The measure — which seeks to give judges the authority to impose bail and detain dangerous defendants pending trial — would offer a federal bounty, of sorts, to states that comply. Stefanik’s “Stop Enabling Repeat Violence and Endangering Our Communities Act” is a response to Hochul’s public safety agenda released in her State of the State address Tuesday that critics said offered little change to...
The Week

Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger

On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
WILMINGTON, DE
New York Post

George Santos introduced himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ in resurfaced 2019 video

He’s not Jewish, he didn’t go to ritzy New York City schools and apparently he sometimes goes by a secret alias. Controversial Congressman George Santos introduced himself as “Anthony Devolder” during a Q&A session at a 2019 “Walk Away LGBT” event in NYC, a resurfaced video of the event shows. “So my name is Anthony Devolder. I’m a New York City resident. I recently founded a group called United for Trump. So if you guys want to follow, that would be awesome,” Santos can be seen saying in the clip. Santos, whose claims his full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos, curiously decided...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg offers sweetheart plea deal to suspect in brutal anti-Semitic attack

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is offering a sweetheart plea deal to a suspect charged in the brutal anti-Semitic beating of a Jewish man in Midtown, prosecutors confirmed. Waseem Awawdeh — who defiantly said “I would do it again” after his arrest in the cowardly assault on Joseph Borgen near a pro-Israel rally — has received a six-month plea deal offer from the controversial prosecutor. That would be a slap on the wrist compared to the up to seven years he would face if convicted of the charges, including attempted assault as a hate crime, at trial. Awawdeh, 24, was part of a gang of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

NY GOP leaders call for Santos' 'immediate resignation'

Members of the Nassau County Republican Committee on Wednesday called on Rep. George Santos to resign, saying the congressman ran a "campaign of deceit." At a news conference in Westbury, Long Island, Nassau County GOP chairman Joseph Cairo said Santos "has no place in the Nassau County Republican Committee, nor should he serve in public service or as an elected official."
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

White House: Jill Biden has two cancerous lesions removed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Surgeons removed a cancerous lesion above first lady Jill Biden‘s right eye and one on her chest, the White House said Wednesday, while a third lesion on her left eyelid was being examined. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the physician to President Joe Biden, said examinations showed...
HAWAII STATE
Syracuse.com

Biden says classified document found in ‘personal library,’ along with garage, office

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a document with classified markings from his time as vice president was found in his “personal library” at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, along with other documents found in his garage, days after it was disclosed that sensitive documents were also found at the office of his former institute in Washington.
WILMINGTON, DE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy