Fans are all saying the same thing as Steven Gerrard is linked with shock move to become Poland manager

By Giacomo Pisa
 3 days ago
FOOTBALL fans are saying the same thing following Steven Gerrard's shock links with the Poland manager's job.

SunSport exclusively revealed that Gerrard has been approached by the Polish FA over potentially taking on the role.

Matty Cash played under Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa Credit: Reuters
Cash could find himself playing for Gerrard again with Poland Credit: Getty

The 42-year-old was sacked by Aston Villa in October after a run of two wins in 11 Premier League games.

Results were poor under the Anfield icon, who will reunite with Matty Cash if he is appointed Poland boss.

Aston Villa right-back Cash, 25, made his Poland debut in November 2021.

He played 90 minutes in all four of Poland's games at the World Cup under former gaffer Czeslaw Michniewicz.

And fans have joked Cash will be in for an awkward reunion with Gerrard if the Liverpool icon becomes his boss again due to Villa's poor form towards the end of his reign.

Social media accounts posted a number of memes insinuating as much following the news of Poland's interest in Gerrard.

However, Cash himself was quick to thank Gerrard after he was given his marching orders by the Villa hierarchy.

In October he posted a picture of the pair together on Instagram and wrote: "Thank you Gaffer."

While in September Cash lifted the lid on what it was like playing under Gerrard.

Speaking on coming back from poor form, he said on the Fozcast: "Playing under Gerrard, he's the first one to tell you that.

"Me and him have chats quite often, he'll pull me in the office and say 'Matty I need you at it', stuff like that.

"He's the one who will speak to me and say that it's the same when he was a player, you go through times when I'm not playing great but you just get through it."

Gerrard excelled in his first job as manager - leading Rangers to a first Scottish title since 2011.

He left Ibrox after three years to join Villa.

The Villans finished 14th last season but a poor start to the current campaign saw Gerrard axed and replaced by Unai Emery.

