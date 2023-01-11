ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people

SELMA, ALA. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WRAL News

Nevada lithium mine gets conditional $700M government loan

RENO, NEV. — The U.S. Department of Energy on Friday announced a conditional loan of $700 million to an Australian mining company to pursue a proposed lithium project in Nevada, as the U.S. seeks domestic supplies for a key component in electric vehicle batteries. The move ups the ante...
NEVADA STATE
WRAL News

Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize

Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were:...
MAINE STATE
WRAL News

In Alabama, tornadoes rattle historic civil rights community

Zakiya Sankara-Jabar’s cellphone buzzed relentlessly as a deadly storm system that spawned tornadoes throughout the U.S. South laid waste to relatives’ homes and churches across a part of Alabama known as the Black Belt. Text messages and calls from loved ones, many of them hysterical, provided her with...
SELMA, AL
WRAL News

EXPLAINER: What came together to make deadly Alabama tornado

DENVER — A La Nina weather pattern, warm moist air coming from an unusually toasty Gulf of Mexico, likely juiced by climate change, and a decades long eastward shift of tornadoes came together to create the unusually early and deadly storm system that hit Alabama Thursday, meteorologists said. And...
ALABAMA STATE
WRAL News

Tennessee GOP split over adding exceptions to abortion ban

NASHVILLE, TENN. — For months, Tennessee's Republican leaders have maintained that the state's abortion ban — known as one of the strictest in the U.S. — allows doctors to perform the procedure, should they need to in order to save the patient's life, even though the statute doesn't explicitly say so.
TENNESSEE STATE
WRAL News

Raleigh rents are falling, but that trend is not likely to last

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. That includes stories on how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. As we enter 2023, a forecast shows that buyers and sellers in Raleigh will battle in a more balanced Triangle real estate market.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

The Wrap: Legislative session starts, House rules fight heats up, and the potential of a 13-week abortion bill

On this week's episode of the Wrap podcast: WRAL state government reporters Travis Fain and Paul Specht discuss a new rule change will make it easier for House Republicans to override vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper. They also get into news about North Carolina's professional sports teams wanting a bigger slice of the sports gambling pie. Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is also back in the news.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow

LOS ANGELES — Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

How they voted: NC congressional votes for the week ending Jan. 12

Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. Along with roll call votes this week, the House also, early on Jan. 7, chose its speaker for the 118th Congress. The vote was 216 for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, 212 for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, and six voting present.
WRAL News

Wilson man wins $110,000 from $1 Cash 5 ticket

WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson man won $110,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Walter Clark bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot prize. Clark bought a Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson. He matched all five white balls in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the jackpot.
WILSON, NC
WRAL News

Montana man who brought juvenile son to Capitol riot charged

BILLINGS, MONT. — A Montana man who authorities say entered the U.S. Capitol with his juvenile son during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot was charged with misdemeanor crimes including disorderly conduct, according to court documents released Friday. Patrick William O’Brien was arraigned Thursday by videoconference following his arrest last...
GREAT FALLS, MT
WRAL News

Hamline University under fire for art professor's dismissal

CHICAGO — A Minnesota university's decision to dismiss a professor for including depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a world art course has put the small, private school at the center of a debate over how to include controversial material in college courses while respecting students' personal relationship to the material.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WRAL News

Oklahoma prisons chief: Minister OK'd inside death chamber

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma prison officials said Wednesday that they will allow an anti-death penalty minister with a history of protest-related arrests inside the execution chamber for Thursday's lethal injection of death row inmate Scott Eizember. Department of Corrections Director Steven Harpe said he reversed his earlier decision not...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WRAL News

NC House session briefly delayed by medical emergency

The opening day of the 2023 state legislative session was delayed briefly in the North Carolina House of Representatives Wednesday when a member had a medical issue. Emergency responders were called for state Rep. William Brisson, R-Bladen. The nine-term lawmaker was helped out of the chamber. Shortly after, he returned to take the oath of office as the House organized for the session.
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy