TrustedReviews
The Apple Watch Ultra is discounted over on Amazon
You can currently grab the Apple Watch Ultra for a discounted price of £819 over on Amazon. The online retailer is offering the Apple Watch Ultra for just £819 right now. That’s a saving of £30, or a drop of 4% on the full RRP of £849.
Apple owners could get up to $395 from $50million settlement – see exact product to qualify for money
A CLASS-ACTION lawsuit could earn you up to $395 if you bought a faulty laptop. Apple users who bought specific models of the MacBook could be eligible for the payment. The lawsuit - which was filed in 2022 - alleges that MacBooks sold between 2015 and 2019 had defective butterfly keyboards, according to court records.
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Pro models could be more expensive than ever
The iPhone 14 might be less than 4 months old, but, naturally, Apple is already working on its successor - the iPhone 15. For better or worse, the Cupertino company is a creature of habit, and it works its magic in a very predictable manner. Thus, come September, we will...
Phone Arena
Apple adds an exciting new feature to Maps that will greatly help consumers get things done
Apple today announced a new tool for businesses that will allow them to take control of their location place cards in Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri, and other apps. Called Apple Business Connect, the tool will give businesses the ability to customize key information that appears on the card. These cards are viewed by billions of consumers and help those businesses attract customers.
Phone Arena
Internal Apple memo confirms that an iOS update is coming to fix an ugly iPhone 14 Pro bug
Let's talk about bugs. No, not the crawly kind that you find on the bathroom floor and whack with a newspaper, a book, or a shoe. Let's be clear. If spraying Raid kills it dead (as the product's iconic tagline states on television commercials), it is not the type of bug that we want to discuss. Instead, the bugs that we care about are the kind you'll find mucking up software preventing a device like your phone from working the way it is supposed to.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile could go into business with Ryan Reynolds for Mint Mobile acquisition
Known for his unique style of humor and decidedly unorthodox publicity stunts, Ryan Reynolds would have probably been a perfect fit for a T-Mobile brand ambassador role back when the "Un-carrier" was spearheaded by the similarly unconventional and charismatic John Legere. But instead of merely doing commercials to promote a...
Phone Arena
Verizon is the first US carrier to launch Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile
Verizon has just revealed it has inked a new deal with Microsoft for the integration of Teams into a brand-new service called Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams. Thanks to the new partnership, Verizon customers will be able to make or receive external calls using a single business-provided number. The newly launched service will also include the ability to uplift calls from a smartphone to Microsoft Teams on any device, without dropping calls, Verizon announced.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Phone Arena
Three camera features that would’ve let Galaxy S23 Ultra crush the next iPhone
We’re just days away from the official announcement of one of the most anticipated smartphone series of the year: the Galaxy S23! The interweb is slowly turning into a secret Galaxy ad campaign with all the leaks and rumors, but that’s neither surprising nor anything new. Samsung is...
Phone Arena
Next-gen Apple AirPods and AirPods Max to come in late 2024 or early 2025, analyst claims
What's the first name that pops up when you hear "prolific Apple insider and analyst"? Chances are, it's Ming-Chi Kuo, a persona that delivers the broad strokes and shapes our expectations for the future of Apple's various device lineups. The latest nugget of insight from Ming-Chi Kuo could be a...
Phone Arena
You can cop Samsung's incredible Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro for their lowest prices
Samsung has massively upped its smartwatch game in recent times and the company's Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are inarguably among the best watches on the market. The stylish wearables are currently on sale for all-time low prices. The Galaxy Watch 5 is decked out with an impressive array...
Phone Arena
Vote now: What smartphone brand do you currently use?
It’s time to start the flame wars again! I’m just joking, we’re all friends here. In all fairness, I can’t remember having written a poll about our readers’ weapon of choice. And that’s a big miss. There’s no need to blabber about how important smartphones are; we all own one, and some of us probably have a couple of these little buggers.
Phone Arena
Galaxy S22 Ultra is undeniably good value at marked down price
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers the ultimate Android experience but it's quite pricey. Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung all have the phone on sale at the moment, giving you a chance to save as much as $480. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the phone for those who want a...
Phone Arena
Apple reportedly looking for a TV ad sales exec: Apple TV+ could get an ad-supported tier
A new report from Business Insider indicates that Apple is looking for an ad sales executive for TV content. All in all, that means Cupertino is set to expand its live sports offers like Major League Soccer (which will begin next month), and MLB Friday Night Baseball. But that's not all – speculations indicate you might be getting an ad-supported Apple TV+ tier soon (maybe this year?), reports AppleInsider.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G budget champ is already widely available in the US... starting at $0
While the sequel to the early 2022-released Galaxy S21 FE might not be coming... at all and the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 family of super-premium handsets is still a few weeks away, Samsung did (very quietly) take the wraps off one new phone in the first days of 2023. Far...
Phone Arena
The Gboard redesign tailored for tablets might be getting some additional tweaks
Google has been working hard at a Gboard redesign, including a foldable-friendly UI tweak that we reported on back in July as a possible Pixel Fold feature. Additionally, since the month of August, the Shortcuts toolbar on Gboard has also been the subject of redesign efforts. As reported by 9to5Google...
Phone Arena
Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch gets its long-awaited Wear OS 3 update
After a long wait, the Wear OS 3 update is finally arriving for Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch owners. This was confirmed by several users on Reddit who noticed the update suddenly downloading for them. With the release of Wear OS 3, Google and Samsung collaborated to relaunch their respective...
Phone Arena
Nothing Ear (2) earphones may launch soon, certification hints
So nowadays we talk a lot about the Nothing Phone — and its surface-level similarities to the Apple’s iPhone — but let’s not forget that the first Nothing product was the Nothing Ear (1). Those were a pair of TWS (true wireless) earbuds that impressed mostly with their unique see-through design, but their sound was also great for the asking price.
Phone Arena
Save $200 on this Hasselblad-equipped camera phone now!
If you’re a fan of the Apollo program and want to take pictures like Neil Armstrong, now’s the best time to equip yourselves with a Hasselblad camera. All jokes aside, the amazing OnePlus 10 Pro is $200 off right now on Amazon, and while we doubt that it has anything to do with good old Neil, it does have the Hasselblad logo on its camera system.
