A Connecticut teachers' union president seeks smaller classes and better pay for educators
Better pay and smaller classes would help fill teacher vacancies, the leader of the Connecticut Education Association said. President Kate Dias spoke with Connecticut Public Radio's John Henry Smith about ways to fill teacher vacancies. She also discussed how teachers address issues of race, around Martin Luther King Jr. Day,...
Rep. Katie Porter on her 2024 run for Feinstein's Senate seat
California Democrat Dianne Feinstein has been in the Senate since Katie Porter was in college. Porter is almost 50. The Southern California representative is known for her whiteboards and her interrogations of corporate CEOs like this one during a September 2020 hearing featuring Mark Alles, CEO of Celgene. (SOUNDBITE OF...
Some Connecticut lawmakers want to make free lunches at public schools permanent
Many Connecticut school districts have run out of federal funding that allowed them to provide free school lunches to all students earlier in the pandemic. The state Senate has proposed a bill to make free lunches permanent, and in the meantime, some lawmakers are pushing for emergency funding to keep lunches free through the end of the school year.
With masks no longer required in school, Connecticut high court says anti-mask lawsuit is moot
The state Supreme Court has declined to make a decision on the underlying issues of a school mask mandate case. The case began when the Connecticut Freedom Alliance sued the state, challenging whether Connecticut students could be required to wear masks during the pandemic. In its ruling, the state high...
A winning ticket for the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Maine
DES MOINES, Iowa — Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers...
'Tons to do, and we're just going': New western Massachusetts lawmakers settle in on Beacon Hill
Two new state legislators from western Massachusetts say they've learned a lot during their first week on the job. They say they've received the usual "onboarding" items — like learning how to file a bill, to navigating the halls of the Statehouse. New lawmakers also share temporary office space...
Jesse White, Illinois secretary of state retiring after 24 years, reflects on his career
In a state notorious for rough and tumble politics, Jesse White has had lasting appeal. NPR's Scott Simon talks with White, the longtime Illinois secretary of state who is retiring at the age of 88. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host...
CT delegation seeks Army briefing about Sikorsky loss of helicopter contract
Connecticut’s congressional delegation has requested a “detailed briefing” from the Army about its decision on the future long-range assault aircraft contract, arguing that there are still many unanswered questions surrounding the rejection of Stratford-based Sikorsky’s bid for the project. The lawmakers said they have made repeated...
A special counsel will probe documents found at Biden's home and private office
For the second time in two months, Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate a politically sensitive subject. This time the special counsel is former prosecutor Robert Hur. His job is to find out how classified documents came to be located at President Joe Biden's home in Delaware and at an office tied to him in Washington.
The U.S. renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word "squaw" from geographic names across the country.
Legislators expected to focus on children’s mental health
Mental health support for kids may be a theme in committees that deal with children’s issues this session, a continuation of the work legislators started last session with the passage of three sweeping bills focused on children’s mental health. Both the education and children’s committees plan to focus...
With nowhere else to go, some Massachusetts families are sleeping in the ER
OSCAR: (Speaking Creole). EMANUEL: She says the situation was really stressful. They'd just arrived in Massachusetts after a five-year journey from Haiti. We're using her middle name because her family was a target of violence there. OSCAR: (Speaking Creole). EMANUEL: Hospital staff sent Oscar and her son to a field...
Alabama begins to recover after Thursday's tornadoes
Alabama is beginning to recover after Thursday's tornadoes. A National Weather Service official says a twister carved a 50- mile path across the state. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
