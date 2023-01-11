ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Connecticut Public

New Haven is one of 52 places around the world that travelers should visit, New York Times says

What does New Haven have in common with Fukuoka, Japan, and Guadalajara, Mexico?. They’re among the 52 places that The New York Times thinks you should visit this year. The Times recently released its list, "52 Places to Go in 2023," and gives New Haven a shout-out as “a home to tinkerers and rebels, and a treasure trove of contemporary art and architecture.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
Connecticut Public

CT officials investigating police shooting of man who stole Bristol police cruiser

Connecticut’s office of the inspector general is investigating the police shooting of a man who authorities say stole a Bristol police cruiser. Officials say Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez stole and crashed the vehicle on Thursday. The inspector general's office released body cam footage that shows a man jumping into the cruiser and driving off while an officer shot at the vehicle.
BRISTOL, CT
Connecticut Public

'Beyond Vietnam': New Haven group holds public reading of landmark Martin Luther King Jr. speech

Martin Luther King Jr. is universally remembered as standing up for peaceful methods of protest to bring about societal change. As the world takes the third Monday in January to remember the renowned civil rights leader, the Greater New Haven Peace Council is set to celebrate his memory and read aloud King’s famous “Beyond Vietnam” speech.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

