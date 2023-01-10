Haseeb Hameed will captain England Lions on their red-ball tour of Sri Lanka, with former international stars Graeme Swann and Ian Bell once again named among the coaching staff.England’s understudies fly out next week and will play two four-day games against Sri Lanka A, before Somerset’s Tom Abell takes over as skipper for a three-match one-day series.And, in handing the leadership reins to Hameed, the England hierarchy appear to have given the Nottinghamshire opener fresh hope of reigniting a Test career that stalled after a disappointing Ashes series last winter.The trip will be overseen by Neil Killeen, the Durham stalwart...

1 DAY AGO