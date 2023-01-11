Read full article on original website
Related
bookriot.com
Do Self-Help Books Work? Do They Actually Help?
It’s that time of the year again! By that I mean it’s the beginning of a new calendar year. A new year brings new hope of inching closer to the people we want to be and the life we want to live. A genre that truly thrives on this feeling is “self-help.” But do self-help books work? Do they really help us help ourselves? And if yes, how?
bookriot.com
Class Action: 8 of the Best Dark Academia YA Fantasy Books
Did your school have any of these things: creepy vibes, supernatural murders, witches, ghosts, and/or vampires? Probably only the first thing, at best. But if it had the others, I am jealous! School would have been much more interesting if there were supernatural factions serving dark vibes alongside the hot lunches. That’s probably why the popularity of YA dark academia books has exploded over the last several years. Because who wouldn’t have wanted to have a witch for a science lab partner, or a ghost that haunted their dorm room?! If you would have liked these things, then you definitely want to check out this list of eight of the best dark academia YA fantasy books!
bookriot.com
Our Most Anticipated Books of 2023
Tune in as Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss their most anticipated book releases of 2023. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. Sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter to get even more mystery/thriller recs and news!. Age of Vice – Deepti Kapoor. Black...
bookriot.com
Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 12, 2023
$3.99 The Librarian of Crooked Lane by C.J. Archer.
bookriot.com
How I Survived the Closure of My Library
Late last summer, the official email notifying me of my library’s temporary closure for renovations found me capital-D Devastated. Around this time last year, I sat in the breakfast nook pondering the magic of libraries and, more specifically, my deep appreciation for my local branch with the pink camellias outside. There, I browsed and borrowed The Best We Could Do by Thi Bui, Luster by Raven Leilani, and Prelude to Bruise by Saeed Jones.
bookriot.com
Goodreads’ Most Anticipated Mysteries & Thrillers for 2023: The List List #503
At CBR: 10 of the Best Sci-Fi Shows To Watch On HBO Max. at Electric Lit: 62 Books By Women of Color to Read in 2023. at Tor: All the New Science Fiction Books Arriving in January!. at Kirkus: 10 Best Reads for Your Book Club. at Riveted Lit: 7...
bookriot.com
Why Dark Academia is Perennially Popular
Dark academia has recently spiked in popularity, both as an aesthetic and a literary sub-genre. Surely part of that has to do with the pandemic’s disruption of the traditional modes of campus education. Plenty of literary elements come and go in waves — vampire stories, for example. Others seem like remnants of the past, like the biblical and religious stories I described in categorizing forgotbuster books. Dark academia will inevitably experience a dip in popularity, but I think it will remain a perennial favorite among readers and writers.
bookriot.com
How to Survive a Dark Academia Novel
So, you’ve found yourself at an old academic institution that is challenging you in more ways than one. Sure, you expected the classes to be hard but now you must solve a murder, a curse, and/or a puzzle. You’ve come to the right place. So, if you were a character in a dark academia novel, here’s how to make sure you are not the one getting murdered.
bookriot.com
Why Demonic Prep Boys Keep Appearing in the Dark Academia Canon
Time and time again I ask myself the question: Why do demonic prep boys keep appearing in the dark academia canon? Maybe we come to dark academia to experience impossibly old, dark, and mysterious academic institutions so we also need a mysterious boy. Maybe we come for that dark prep aesthetic so we need someone to fall for with leather loafers and a demonic soul. Or maybe we come to dark academia for dangerous magic — and so, what could be more fitting than a boy who embodies all that? Whatever it is, one thing dark academia authors are drawn to is demonic prep boys.
bookriot.com
Dark Academia and Horror: A Bloody, Perfect Marriage
The dark academia sub-genre and horror are commonly found hand-in-hand, playing off each other with their twisted tropes and morally gray characters. Dark academia is a softer horror — a great entryway to those who might find horror too intimidating or scary to wade into. Or perhaps, if you turn your nose up at horror (“I don’t read that”) but enjoy dark academia…well, you might be in for a surprise. Horror is here with us, my darlings, waiting in the wings of these hallowed halls, in the shadows of the trees shedding their rotted leaves on the quads. Horror sits on the shoulder of your argyle sweater–clad protagonists, standing in the early-winter rain, wondering how on earth they got so many blood stains under their fingernails, and why is there a lock of hair instead of a bookmark in that old book they borrowed from the library?
Comments / 0