Did your school have any of these things: creepy vibes, supernatural murders, witches, ghosts, and/or vampires? Probably only the first thing, at best. But if it had the others, I am jealous! School would have been much more interesting if there were supernatural factions serving dark vibes alongside the hot lunches. That’s probably why the popularity of YA dark academia books has exploded over the last several years. Because who wouldn’t have wanted to have a witch for a science lab partner, or a ghost that haunted their dorm room?! If you would have liked these things, then you definitely want to check out this list of eight of the best dark academia YA fantasy books!

