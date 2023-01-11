Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Jamf Holding (JAMF) Surges 6.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Jamf Holding (JAMF) shares ended the last trading session 6.3% higher at $19.83. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 19.5% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from the company’s...
NASDAQ
Why Choice Properties REIT’s (TSE:CHP.UN) 4.8% Yield is Unattractive
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CHP.UN) is well-known among Canadian REIT investors. However, its 4.8% dividend yield isn't attractive despite the stock having an 8 out of 10 Smart Score "outperform" rating, and we'll explain why. But first, let's explain the company's operations briefly. CHP.UN collects rental income from...
NASDAQ
Canadian Utilities' Preferred Shares Series 1 Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Friday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1 (TSX: CIU-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.15), with shares changing hands as low as $19.08 on the day. As of last close, CIU.PRA was trading at a 22.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
NASDAQ
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 13, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed higher on Thursday following a favorable inflation data of December. Market participants were hopeful that the magnitude of the hike in the benchmark interest rate by the Fed will be reduced in 2023. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The...
NASDAQ
ETF of the Week: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. JEPI has the distinction of having appeared on "ETF of the Week" before, but there’s plenty of reason...
NASDAQ
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the solar...
NASDAQ
Friday 1/13 Insider Buying Report: TPL
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at a recent insider purchase of note. On Tuesday, Texas Pacific Land's Director, Murray Stahl, made a $43,383 buy...
NASDAQ
GRMN Crosses Above 3% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.92), with the stock changing hands as low as $96.89 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Boot Barn Stock Surged This Week
Shares of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) surged this week thanks to a compelling investor presentation given at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida. The company has big plans over the next decade, which excited the market and sent the stock up 19% for the week as of 1:20 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
NASDAQ
Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $25.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares of the independent oil...
NASDAQ
Why Zoetis Stock Lost 40% in 2022
Shares of Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) were losing ground in 2022 as the pet pharmacist saw headwinds related to a slowdown in the pet sector. A compression in valuations in growth stocks due to rising interest rates also led investors to move money into bonds and safer stocks. According to data...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CZR, MTTR, CLF
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 29,678 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.2% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Nine Energy Service (NINE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nine Energy Service (NINE) closed the most recent trading day at $16.35, moving +0.99% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the oilfield services company had...
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett Just Bought This Housing Stock -- Is It Right for You?
The housing market is grinding to a halt. Rising mortgage rates and still-elevated commodity prices caused new single-family housing starts to decline 4% in November (the latest period), while residential permits tumbled 11% for the period. The National Association of Home Builders housing market index sits just above the lowest point hit during the onset of the pandemic.
NASDAQ
Harte-Hanks (HHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Harte-Hanks (HHS) closed at $13.55, marking a +1.5% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the marketing company...
NASDAQ
Is Nio Stock a Buy?
The Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was a favorite among investors at the height of the pandemic. Part of the exuberance for the company came from an overly optimistic view of how fast EV companies will grow. But Nio's stock has fallen 60% over the past year. This huge drop has caused many investors to ask whether or not Nio is a good stock to buy right now.
NASDAQ
Stock Market Volatility Pushed Lots of Investors to Trade Impulsively: Study
***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.***. More than a third of investors said they made impulsive decisions because of...
NASDAQ
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/12/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. (ADR) (TKC) is a mid-cap value stock in the...
