U.S. flights halted due to FAA outage, Hillsborough school changes under scrutiny and when the next cold front will move through

As California continues to deal with the fallout from weeks of rain and historic flooding, the federal government is trying to help those impacted get the resources they need. “We have been in constant communication with the state officials as we were watching this start to form,” FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell told Spectrum News, saying she has been in contact with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. “I had a conversation with the governor last week and our regional administrator and our team from region nine, they've been embedded in the state operation center for several weeks now.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO