U.S. flights halted due to FAA outage, Hillsborough school changes under scrutiny and when the next cold front will move through

St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoff
Here's What 3 Tampa Moms Think About DeSantis' Insult to "Made in China" Toys
University of Florida Strongly Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Concerns About Security
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTok
Are federal investigation findings why Tampa Bay area veterans’ claims are delayed and denied?
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired combat Marine who now represents veterans fighting for VA benefits called the results revealed in a federal investigation into the agency’s claims process “atrocious.” As Operation Iraqi Freedom exploded 7,000 miles from Florida, Sarasota’s Bill Sterbinsky was a 21-year-old Marine who volunteered after the 9/11 attacks. Sterbinsky said he […]
Bay News 9
FEMA administrator: California remains in 'a very dynamic situation' amid historic storms
As California continues to deal with the fallout from weeks of rain and historic flooding, the federal government is trying to help those impacted get the resources they need. “We have been in constant communication with the state officials as we were watching this start to form,” FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell told Spectrum News, saying she has been in contact with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. “I had a conversation with the governor last week and our regional administrator and our team from region nine, they've been embedded in the state operation center for several weeks now.”
WESH
Florida I-4 expansion projects underway
It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
Here's What 3 Tampa Moms Think About DeSantis' Insult to "Made in China" Toys
In case you haven't heard, Governor DeSantis insulted toys that were made in china and called for more American-made manufacturing, despite the higher costs to consumers. I interviewed three Tampa moms to get their thoughts on this costly issue.
Tampa students say they will continue using TikTok despite security concerns
The University of Florida sent an email to students strongly recommending they discontinue using TikTok and remove the app from their devices.
Tampa rental assistance program closes after $6M in funding dries up
TAMPA, Fla. — Shamisea Grier already fought to make her way out of homelessness. Now between rent hikes and ongoing health issues, she’s fighting to keep a roof over her head. “My rent went up about two or three times this year,” she said. “It was bad for...
All flights at Tampa airport paused amid nationwide FAA system outage
TAMPA, Fla. — All domestic flights across the U.S. are being delayed from taking off until 9 a.m. Eastern as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) works to fix a nationwide system outage. The flight woes began early Wednesday as some flights were delayed at Tampa International Airport (TPA), airport...
floridianpress.com
Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers
This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
Central Florida county asks legislature to dissolve Walt Disney’s self-governance
(The Center Square) – Osceola County took another step in a process begun last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state legislature to dissolve Walt Disney’s self-governing status. The county issued a notice last week asking the state Legislature to amend, reenact or repeal the law that established the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which gave Disney and several other entities special tax and regulatory status. The county did so...
Bay News 9
Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
floridaphoenix.com
Flu season: High levels of flu viruses detected in FL; certain counties with outbreaks
While new mutations of COVID-19 continue to circulate across the nation, seasonal flu activity also has been high in Florida, federal health officials have warned. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly Influenza Surveillance Report shows that Florida overall has seen high activity by the virus, also known as influenza, in the week ending Dec. 31, 2022.
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida Land
In case you haven't heard, Florida Governor DeSantis is recently considering banning China (yes, the country) from buying any land in Florida. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their opinion on this important issue.
Crews On The Scene Of Large Warehouse Fire In St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At approximately 7:30 pm, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to a large warehouse located at 2350 31st St S, with heavy smoke inside the building. Due to the size of the building and the amount of smoke, crews started more units
When people are shot by police, this Tampa couple helps families heal and organize
After winning their case against Hillsborough Sheriff, the Josephs give others a blueprint for fighting police brutality
Bay News 9
Low inventory will fuel Orange County's real estate market in 2023, but interest rate concerns linger
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The housing market will remain sluggish as high mortgage rates curb demand in the early half of the year, real estate experts said. Still, the lack of for-sale homes, they say, expects to fuel Southern California and Orange County's single-family residential housing industry as the year progresses despite the potential recession and other Black Swan fears.
News Channel Nebraska
11 Good Reasons To Relocate To Tampa, FL
Originally Posted On: https://exprealty.com/guides/11-good-reasons-to-relocate-to-tampa-fl/ When considering relocating to Florida, many people naturally think of Miami and Orlando first. However, Tampa has tons of great features that may pique your interest. The largest city of the Tampa Bay Area strikes the perfect balance between a relaxed beach lifestyle and big city commodities. It was named the fifth-best place to live in Florida in 2022-2023 and the sixth-best retirement city in the U.S. in 2021-2022 by U.S. News & World Report.
TIMING THE RAIN: Line of storms to move through Tampa Bay Friday
After a mild and mostly sunny day today, a cold front pushes south toward Florida tonight.
Freeze Watch issued for parts of Pasco, Hernando, Citrus counties
A Freeze Watch has been issued for northern parts of the Tampa Bay area Friday, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.
suncoastnews.com
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Takes BIG Steps Toward Future Parks Amid Reedy Creek Drama
Things are changing at Disney World in a big way. We’ve already seen updated rules announced for Annual Passholders when it comes to Park Passes, changes made to hotel parking fees, and even Genie+ adjustments. But there could be many more changes on the way with the impending dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District and Disney’s ongoing battles with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Now, it seems Disney is taking some steps to hopefully “secure” certain parts of its future and maybe even set things up to build NEW parks. Let’s break it all down here!
