ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businesswest.com

Holyoke Medical Center to Host Free Nurse-appreciation Concert

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Medical Center will host Nurses Rock: Salute to Nurse Heroes, a free nurse-appreciation event on Friday, Jan. 20 in downtown Springfield. The free event is for all nurses, regardless of where they work, and will offer free food and drinks, free parking, giveaways, and live music featuring the band Trailer Trash.
HOLYOKE, MA
businesswest.com

Tenth Annual Easthampton WinterFest to Be Held on Feb. 11

EASTHAMPTON — On Saturday, Feb. 11, the 10th annual Easthampton WinterFest will be held in locations throughout the city. The festival is organized by the Nashawannuck Pond Steering Committee and is a fundraising event created to bring public awareness about ongoing efforts needed to keep Nashawannuck Pond healthy for generations to come.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
businesswest.com

Holyoke Community College Grant to Expand Outreach to Formerly Incarcerated

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) has been awarded an $81,605 Bridges to College grant from the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education to expand community outreach to adult learners who have been previously incarcerated. Specifically, the money goes to Western Mass CORE, an HCC program that works in partnership...
HOLYOKE, MA
businesswest.com

PeoplesBank Donation Supports OneHolyoke’s Rent Stabilization Initiative

HOLYOKE — OneHolyoke Community Development Corp. announced a $20,000 donation from PeoplesBank to support OneHolyoke’s Working Families – Rent Stabilization initiative. The lead grant from PeoplesBank has allowed the organization to freeze rents for those in OneHolyoke housing units. “At a time when housing costs are spiking...
HOLYOKE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy