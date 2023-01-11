NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced at his 2023 State of the State address that the South Monon Freedom Trail is coming to New Albany. According to a news release, the trail is just over 63 miles long and connects five counties in Southern Indiana. The trail begins just north of the Sazerac facility and ends near Bedford. It will be the longest recreational trail in the state of Indiana.

