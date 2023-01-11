ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, IN

leoweekly.com

New Monon Trail Coming to New Albany Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in his State of the State address Tuesday night that Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources is putting $29.5 million to construct a recreational railroad trail that would span 62.3 miles across southern Indiana. The Monon South Trail, also called the South Monon Freedom Trail, will...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS 11

NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Longest recreational trail in Indiana coming to New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced at his 2023 State of the State address that the South Monon Freedom Trail is coming to New Albany. According to a news release, the trail is just over 63 miles long and connects five counties in Southern Indiana. The trail begins just north of the Sazerac facility and ends near Bedford. It will be the longest recreational trail in the state of Indiana.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLWT 5

Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities

It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the northern Kentucky and Louisville regions, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning...
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Madison School Bus In Minor Accident

Madison Consolidated School Bus #50 was involved in a minor fender bender accident in the area of Skyline Drive at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon . All students riding the bus were checked and cleared by medical personnel and were transported home via other buses no other information was available regarding the accident.
MADISON, IN
Fox 19

Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Numbers drawn for estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Tuesday's jackpot, the amount will grow. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 p.m. It...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LaRosa’s giving away free pizza to promote new Louisville resident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s first LaRosa’s Pizzeria is opening later in January, and the restaurant is hosting a giveaway event for Springhurst residents to sample their pizza. A pizza truck will be onsite at the new location, located at 10639 Fischer Park Drive, on Saturday from 3...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Brothers charged after trying to hide stolen food truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two man have been charged with receiving stolen property in the theft of a food truck in the Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Metro police were called to 34th and W. Main Streets on the afternoon of January 9 on a report of two men seen covering up the missing truck. The person who called police said the truck had been stolen three days earlier from a warehouse.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana woman sentenced for wire fraud

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman accused of stealing more than $400,000 from her employer after being fired, will spend two years in federal prison. Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced Thursday. Prosecutors said Little worked as the executive director of nursing at a senior living facility...
MITCHELL, IN
Wave 3

Crash on I-264 west has all lanes block, one person in hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, all westbound lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a crash that occurred Thursday evening. TRIMARC said it was a multi-vehicle collision with injuries on I-264 mile marker 11, near Freedom Way around 10:15 p.m. Officials said at least one person...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wslmradio.com

Washington County Inmate Roster – 1-12-23

Child molesting (fondling/touching child under 14) Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Dissemination of matter or conducting performance harmful to minors. January 9, 2023. Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Anthony Wayne Ferguson, 56, Pekin. Criminal Mischief. False informing. Leaving the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Bartholomew Co. deputies respond to semi fire

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a vehicle fire at an I-65 rest stop, north of Columbus, on Thursday morning. Deputies arrived at 5:30 a.m. and found a tractor-trailer ablaze at the northbound rest park on the interstate. Law enforcement then cleared the...
COLUMBUS, IN

