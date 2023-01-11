Read full article on original website
New Monon Trail Coming to New Albany Indiana
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in his State of the State address Tuesday night that Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources is putting $29.5 million to construct a recreational railroad trail that would span 62.3 miles across southern Indiana. The Monon South Trail, also called the South Monon Freedom Trail, will...
WHAS 11
NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
Longest recreational trail in Indiana coming to New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced at his 2023 State of the State address that the South Monon Freedom Trail is coming to New Albany. According to a news release, the trail is just over 63 miles long and connects five counties in Southern Indiana. The trail begins just north of the Sazerac facility and ends near Bedford. It will be the longest recreational trail in the state of Indiana.
WLWT 5
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the northern Kentucky and Louisville regions, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning...
wdrb.com
At least 3 tornadoes, 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit Kentucky on Thursday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornadoes in parts of Kentucky following a round of severe weather Thursday morning. The NWS Louisville office confirmed EF-1 tornadoes in Boyle, Henry, and Mercer counties. Thursdays storms brought heavy rain, strong winds and hail to...
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
953wiki.com
Madison School Bus In Minor Accident
Madison Consolidated School Bus #50 was involved in a minor fender bender accident in the area of Skyline Drive at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon . All students riding the bus were checked and cleared by medical personnel and were transported home via other buses no other information was available regarding the accident.
Fox 19
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
wdrb.com
Numbers drawn for estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Tuesday's jackpot, the amount will grow. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 p.m. It...
Wave 3
LaRosa’s giving away free pizza to promote new Louisville resident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s first LaRosa’s Pizzeria is opening later in January, and the restaurant is hosting a giveaway event for Springhurst residents to sample their pizza. A pizza truck will be onsite at the new location, located at 10639 Fischer Park Drive, on Saturday from 3...
Wave 3
Brothers charged after trying to hide stolen food truck
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two man have been charged with receiving stolen property in the theft of a food truck in the Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Metro police were called to 34th and W. Main Streets on the afternoon of January 9 on a report of two men seen covering up the missing truck. The person who called police said the truck had been stolen three days earlier from a warehouse.
WLKY.com
Several arrested after 600 rounds fired in massive New Year's shootout in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD says they've made multiple arrests in a shootout during which nearly 600 rounds were fired at an apartment complex in the early morning hours of New Year's Day. Several LMPD units have been working "tirelessly" with federal partners on the case, according to a statement...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana woman sentenced for wire fraud
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman accused of stealing more than $400,000 from her employer after being fired, will spend two years in federal prison. Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced Thursday. Prosecutors said Little worked as the executive director of nursing at a senior living facility...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana business owner becomes victim of check washing, nearly losing thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A small business owner in southern Indiana said thieves almost caused him to lose thousands of dollars after they were able to gain access to his checking account. Last week, New Albany chiropractor Dr. Thomas Briscoe put his rent check in the mailbox. But the...
Fox 19
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, storms expected for morning commute
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect Thursday and Friday in the Tri-State. A strong system will bring heavy rain, gusty winds and the chance of a few strong thunderstorms Thursday. It all starts during the busiest part of the morning commute and is expected to slow...
Wave 3
Crash on I-264 west has all lanes block, one person in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, all westbound lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a crash that occurred Thursday evening. TRIMARC said it was a multi-vehicle collision with injuries on I-264 mile marker 11, near Freedom Way around 10:15 p.m. Officials said at least one person...
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 1-12-23
Child molesting (fondling/touching child under 14) Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Dissemination of matter or conducting performance harmful to minors. January 9, 2023. Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Anthony Wayne Ferguson, 56, Pekin. Criminal Mischief. False informing. Leaving the...
Bedford woman killed in crash involving semi loaded with cement clinker
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A Bedford woman was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi in Lawrence County. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37 just before 3 p.m. Police said a fully loaded semi carrying cement clinker was northbound […]
korncountry.com
Bartholomew Co. deputies respond to semi fire
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a vehicle fire at an I-65 rest stop, north of Columbus, on Thursday morning. Deputies arrived at 5:30 a.m. and found a tractor-trailer ablaze at the northbound rest park on the interstate. Law enforcement then cleared the...
