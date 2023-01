Minckler takes over down the stretch as Portsmouth beats Merrimack. Portsmouth and Merrimack squared off in a tremendous basketball game. It was a back and forth affair all night until Matt Minckler took over for Portsmouth down the stretch in a 52-48 road win over Merrimack. Here's the highlights of the game filmed and edited by Ian Meleski with play-by-play from Pete Tarrier and a fun postgame interview/celbration with the entire Portsmouth team.

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 4 HOURS AGO