ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nhsportspage.com

The York County Community College Game of the Week: Winnacunnet 60, Dover 58

The Winnacunnet Warriors found themselves trailing rival Dover in the final minutes before a Jared Khalil fallaway jumper put them ahead and a Tyson Khalil steal sealed the win. Brandon Bojarsky brings you all the play by play while Patrick Cogan brings you all the highlights plus the post-game interview/celebration...
HAMPTON, NH
nhsportspage.com

The Core Physicians Game of the Week: Portsmouth 52, Merrimack 48

Minckler takes over down the stretch as Portsmouth beats Merrimack. Portsmouth and Merrimack squared off in a tremendous basketball game. It was a back and forth affair all night until Matt Minckler took over for Portsmouth down the stretch in a 52-48 road win over Merrimack. Here's the highlights of the game filmed and edited by Ian Meleski with play-by-play from Pete Tarrier and a fun postgame interview/celbration with the entire Portsmouth team.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
nhsportspage.com

Boys & Girls Staff Picks Presented by Crosstown Motors

Do you need some 'No one believes in us" fuel for tonight? We got it right here for you!. We will be out at three games tonight. Brandon Bojarksky and Patrick Cogan will be in Hampton for Dover vs Winnacunnet in Division 1 Boys Basketball action. Pete Tarrier and Ian...
HAMPTON, NH
nhsportspage.com

The NHTI Game of the Week: Hopkinton 40, Monadnock 29

Hopkinton stays unbeaten in Division III with a win over the Huskies. Hawks grind out a win ahead of showdown with Gilford. The Hopkinton Hawks topped the Monadnock Huskies 40-29 to remain unbeaten halfway through their Division 3 regular season at 8-0. Here's the highlights of the game filmed and edited by Ian Melewski with play-by-play from Pete Tarrier and a fun postgame interview/celebration with the entire Hopkinton team.
HOPKINTON, NH
travelawaits.com

My 5 Favorite Stops On A Food Tour In Boston’s North End Neighborhood

The city of Boston is rich in history and known for its incredible food scene. Home to delicious delicacies like Boston cream pies, lobster rolls, and Boston baked beans. While you can find these tasty treats throughout the city, one area of Boston that is notoriously famous for having great restaurants is Boston’s North End neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner

CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
NASHUA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?

Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
MERRIMACK, NH
B98.5

The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny

When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
PORTLAND, ME
businessnhmagazine.com

Portsmouth Philanthropist, Physician and Entrepreneur—Dr. Geoffrey Clark—Has Died

Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and Portsmouth gastroenterologist, Dr. Geoffrey E. Clark has died. Born May 21, 1938, Dr. Clark was 84 years old. Together with his wife, former state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, the two have been recognized as a formidable team for more than 45 years helping New Hampshire’s vulnerable communities, particularly children, women, and the environment.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire man accused in fatal shooting of Maine man

A New Hampshire man is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a man in Maine. Daniel Lafrenier, 31, of Rochester, is being held without bail in connection with the killing of Mark Forest, 37, of Berwick, Maine. Police responded to a Katabel Lane home before 8 a.m....
BERWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

New Hampshire man charged in connection with Berwick homicide

BERWICK, Maine — A New Hampshire man has been charged after being arrested in connection with a Berwick homicide that occurred Thursday morning. Shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, Berwick police officers responded to a home on Katabel Lane for a report of a male with a gunshot wound to the head, a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Friday.
BERWICK, ME
NECN

Decades-Old North Shore Dive Bar for Sale

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A decades-old dive bar on the North Shore is on the market. According to a source, the Riptide Lounge in Marblehead is up for sale, with Sam Gifford of Churchill Properties indicating that the building is priced at $1 million, including the second floor above the watering hole. The listing indicates that the space could continue to be home to a restaurant and/or bar, as it says the seller "is willing to cooperate with new owners on transferring existing Liquor License, if desired and permitted."
MARBLEHEAD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy