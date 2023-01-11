Read full article on original website
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm FridayThe Maine WriterMaine State
nhsportspage.com
The York County Community College Game of the Week: Winnacunnet 60, Dover 58
The Winnacunnet Warriors found themselves trailing rival Dover in the final minutes before a Jared Khalil fallaway jumper put them ahead and a Tyson Khalil steal sealed the win. Brandon Bojarsky brings you all the play by play while Patrick Cogan brings you all the highlights plus the post-game interview/celebration...
nhsportspage.com
The Core Physicians Game of the Week: Portsmouth 52, Merrimack 48
Minckler takes over down the stretch as Portsmouth beats Merrimack. Portsmouth and Merrimack squared off in a tremendous basketball game. It was a back and forth affair all night until Matt Minckler took over for Portsmouth down the stretch in a 52-48 road win over Merrimack. Here's the highlights of the game filmed and edited by Ian Meleski with play-by-play from Pete Tarrier and a fun postgame interview/celbration with the entire Portsmouth team.
nhsportspage.com
Boys & Girls Staff Picks Presented by Crosstown Motors
Do you need some 'No one believes in us" fuel for tonight? We got it right here for you!. We will be out at three games tonight. Brandon Bojarksky and Patrick Cogan will be in Hampton for Dover vs Winnacunnet in Division 1 Boys Basketball action. Pete Tarrier and Ian...
nhsportspage.com
The NHTI Game of the Week: Hopkinton 40, Monadnock 29
Hopkinton stays unbeaten in Division III with a win over the Huskies. Hawks grind out a win ahead of showdown with Gilford. The Hopkinton Hawks topped the Monadnock Huskies 40-29 to remain unbeaten halfway through their Division 3 regular season at 8-0. Here's the highlights of the game filmed and edited by Ian Melewski with play-by-play from Pete Tarrier and a fun postgame interview/celebration with the entire Hopkinton team.
The Most Family-Friendly Spot in New Hampshire is This Coastal City
New Hampshire's a great state to live in for a multitude of reasons. Recent studies have not only identified New Hampshire as one of the best states for raising children, but also among the safest states and best places to find a job. The Granite State also ranks pretty high when it comes to education as well.
travelawaits.com
My 5 Favorite Stops On A Food Tour In Boston’s North End Neighborhood
The city of Boston is rich in history and known for its incredible food scene. Home to delicious delicacies like Boston cream pies, lobster rolls, and Boston baked beans. While you can find these tasty treats throughout the city, one area of Boston that is notoriously famous for having great restaurants is Boston’s North End neighborhood.
Ex-teacher gets 12 years for abusing Phillips Exeter student
CONCORD, N.H. — A former math teacher at Phillips Exeter Academy who taught at the prestigious prep school for nearly three decades was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a student from 2014-2016. Szczesny Jerzy Kaminski, 62, also must complete...
WMUR.com
Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner
CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
A well-known DJ from North Shore left in coma following scooter crash in Jamaica
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Scottie MacDonald was vacationing in Jamaica when he was involved in a serious scooter accident. “When he got to the hospital, they didn’t even know who he was, he was John Doe,” said Joey Ciaramitaro, Scottie’s friend. Scottie was rushed to the hospital...
WCVB
Rock legend Peter Wolf shares stories about his deep roots in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Peter Wolf is a rock and roll legend -- with songs including "Love Stinks," "Freeze Frame," and "Centerfold" in his discography -- and you can trace his influential career back to Boston. Before he was a musician, Wolf moved to Boston to study painting at the...
onekindesign.com
Step inside this new old farmhouse with a timeless appeal in New England
The stunning new-old farmhouse was designed by Patrick Ahearn Architect, located in Concord, a town in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. The goal of this project was to devise a brand new house on a historical site while making it appear like it has always been there and just undergone a complete restoration.
Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?
Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
The worst-kept secret in Boston sports radio is out: Adam Jones to host WEEI’s afternoon show
Jones will reunite with Christian Arcand, his former co-host at the Sports Hub, and will join Meghan Ottolini on WEEI's afternoon show, which will be called "Jones and Mego." Adam Jones’s move from 98.5 The Sports Hub to WEEI has been the worst-kept secret in Boston sports radio over the past few weeks. WEEI made it official on Friday morning.
businessnhmagazine.com
Portsmouth Philanthropist, Physician and Entrepreneur—Dr. Geoffrey Clark—Has Died
Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and Portsmouth gastroenterologist, Dr. Geoffrey E. Clark has died. Born May 21, 1938, Dr. Clark was 84 years old. Together with his wife, former state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, the two have been recognized as a formidable team for more than 45 years helping New Hampshire’s vulnerable communities, particularly children, women, and the environment.
whdh.com
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
Coastal $19 Million New Hampshire Farmhouse With an Elevator and 30-Car Barn
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Imagine owning a farmhouse on 45 acres with ocean views built by a former governor with an elevator where a Kentucky Derby winner was bred. It's...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man accused in fatal shooting of Maine man
A New Hampshire man is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a man in Maine. Daniel Lafrenier, 31, of Rochester, is being held without bail in connection with the killing of Mark Forest, 37, of Berwick, Maine. Police responded to a Katabel Lane home before 8 a.m....
New Hampshire man charged in connection with Berwick homicide
BERWICK, Maine — A New Hampshire man has been charged after being arrested in connection with a Berwick homicide that occurred Thursday morning. Shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, Berwick police officers responded to a home on Katabel Lane for a report of a male with a gunshot wound to the head, a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Friday.
NECN
Decades-Old North Shore Dive Bar for Sale
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A decades-old dive bar on the North Shore is on the market. According to a source, the Riptide Lounge in Marblehead is up for sale, with Sam Gifford of Churchill Properties indicating that the building is priced at $1 million, including the second floor above the watering hole. The listing indicates that the space could continue to be home to a restaurant and/or bar, as it says the seller "is willing to cooperate with new owners on transferring existing Liquor License, if desired and permitted."
