ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Mega Millions lottery just made someone $1.35 billion richer

Someone's life just changed — in about a billion different ways. A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing — the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said. The lotto winner matched all six numbers in the game, which...
MAINE STATE
NJ.com

Lucky Mega Millions winning numbers: These 13 numbers get drawn the most

If you’re dreaming of winning the huge $1.35 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot Friday night and you’re looking for a different strategy to help you out, you might want to check out this list of the luckiest winning numbers in this popular multi-state lottery game. Even though experts...
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy