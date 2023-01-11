Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
The $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot hasn't been claimed, but ticket holders are still winning millions
Even if you don't take home the Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot Friday, you still could win millions in prizes. With the last draw on Tuesday, 16 ticket holders across the U.S. won between $1 million and $3 million in prize money. The winners matched the numbers on five of...
Mega Millions lottery just made someone $1.35 billion richer
Someone's life just changed — in about a billion different ways. A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing — the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said. The lotto winner matched all six numbers in the game, which...
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Friday’s $1.35B Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (01/13/23)
UPDATE: Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot won by single ticket sold in Maine. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s huge lottery drawing has increased to $1.35 billion, with a cash option valued at $724.6 million. If someone wins, it will be the 4th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and the second biggest Mega Millions prize.
Casino Refuses to Pay $42M Woman Who Won Slots Game, Offers Steak Dinner Instead
A New York woman’s life changed (briefly) after she hit the jackpot at a Jamaica, Queens casino, but her dream soon turned to reality after what unfolded next. Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won $42 million at the Resorts World Casino. The win was the largest slot machine jackpot in US history, according to UNILAD.
Lucky Mega Millions winning numbers: These 13 numbers get drawn the most
If you’re dreaming of winning the huge $1.35 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot Friday night and you’re looking for a different strategy to help you out, you might want to check out this list of the luckiest winning numbers in this popular multi-state lottery game. Even though experts...
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0