Larry Brown Sports

Report: NFL teams increasingly unhappy with officiating

Some fans might argue that NFL officiating is worse than it has been in a long time, but apparently even some within the league are starting to feel that way as well. Executives and coaches within the league believe the NFL needs to reevaluate how it chooses and trains officials due to what is considered... The post Report: NFL teams increasingly unhappy with officiating appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WDTN

AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, and about two weeks after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Bills linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo […]
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NJ.com

Eagles’ Josh Sweat re-lives the ‘5 seconds’ when everything was at stake

PHILADELPHIA – For a terrifying moment, Josh Sweat’s life and career flashed before him. The Eagles defensive end laid on the turf at Lincoln Financial Field after feeling a jolt through his body — from his neck to his toes — and the medical staff rushed to his side while his teammates cleared the way. Sweat, while attempting a first-quarter tackle of New Orleans Saints’ Adam Prentice, had charged down the line of scrimmage and lunged headfirst at Prentice as the fullback plowed through a hole.
The Associated Press

Georgia celebrates back-to-back titles with another parade

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart had a good-natured complaint to fans when celebrating the Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championships with a parade and ceremony for the second straight year on Saturday. “You didn’t tell me last year we were going back to back. Wow!” said a smiling Smart. Smart referenced a quote from legendary UCLA coach John Wooden when he said winning the second straight national title for the first time in school history was more difficult than ending the Bulldogs’ 41-year title drought in 2021. “Winning takes talent,” Smart said before adding, “but to repeat takes character.”
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green makes some interesting comments on his future with Warriors

Though in the middle of defending the team’s fourth NBA title in eight seasons, Draymond Green seems to sense what is ultimately inevitable. In an interview this week with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, Green was asked if it was hard for him to imagine the possibility of longer being on the Golden State Warriors. Green’s... The post Draymond Green makes some interesting comments on his future with Warriors appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NJ.com

What time is New York Giants game Sunday vs. Minnesota Vikings? (1/15/23) NFC Wild Card TV, Channel, FREE Live Stream, Odds, Picks

The New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, meet the Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins and record-setting wide receiver Justin Jefferson, in an NFC Wild Card NFL Playoff Game on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (1/15/2023) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
NJ.com

Mets outfield target strikes a different deal

After the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Billy Eppler shifted his focus. The New York Mets general manager reportedly was in contact with outfielder Andrew McCutchen, but that deal won’t go through either. He is in agreement with the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year deal, The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel reports.
NJ.com

Former NFL QB says Jets Zach Wilson didn’t need ‘tough love’

The New York Jets are going to be putting some big time focus on their quarterback position this offseason. That’s because the guy they picked No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU turned out to be something of a disappointment. Quarterback Zach Wilson was benched in November after a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, for which he declined to take responsibility in a postgame press conference.
NJ.com

AP All-Pro teams announced: Complete voting results as Giants, Jets, Eagles are honored

Dexter Lawrence added Associated Press second-team All-Pro to his list of 2022 honors Friday and he was joined by teammate Andrew Thomas, the Giants’ third-year left tackle. Lawrence, in his fourth season, was named a first-team all-pro earlier in the week by the NFLPA in its inaugural awarding of All-Pro status by a vote of the players. He leads the team with 7 1/2 sacks and was recently described as “the centerpiece” of the Giants’ defense.
NJ.com

NJ.com

