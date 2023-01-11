Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Top Poli-Sci Expert and Former Professor Compares and Contrasts the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not HomelessAndrei TapalagaMount Holly, NJ
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Biden’s Troubles Mount as Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Investigate After 2nd Batch of Top-Secret Docs FoundWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Related
San Francisco 49ers seeking 3-game sweep vs. Seattle Seahawks in wild-card game
The 49ers open this postseason with a similar challenge when they host NFC West rival Seattle in a wild-card playoff game Saturday less than a month after beating the Seahawks for the second time this season.
Latest weather forecast for Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers today (1/14/23): How much rain for NFC Wild Card Game?
The Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith, meet the San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, in an AFC Super Wild Card NFL Playoffs game on Saturday, January 14, 2023 (1/14/2023) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET. Here’s...
NFL DraftKings promo code: Get $200 win or lose on any NFL Wild Card game
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s NFL Wild Card Weekend and our DraftKings promo code is offering $200 win or lose on a new customer’s first bet for...
Report: NFL teams increasingly unhappy with officiating
Some fans might argue that NFL officiating is worse than it has been in a long time, but apparently even some within the league are starting to feel that way as well. Executives and coaches within the league believe the NFL needs to reevaluate how it chooses and trains officials due to what is considered... The post Report: NFL teams increasingly unhappy with officiating appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, and about two weeks after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Bills linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo […]
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Yankees-Pirates Bryan Reynolds trade is possible but AL West contender is ‘serious suitor’
Yup, time for your daily Bryan Reynolds update. This one comes from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, who talked Thursday about the latest trade rumors regarding the Pittsburgh Pirates’ All-Star outfielder. “I am told the Rangers are among the most serious suitors for Reynolds right now. We certainly cannot...
Eagles’ Josh Sweat re-lives the ‘5 seconds’ when everything was at stake
PHILADELPHIA – For a terrifying moment, Josh Sweat’s life and career flashed before him. The Eagles defensive end laid on the turf at Lincoln Financial Field after feeling a jolt through his body — from his neck to his toes — and the medical staff rushed to his side while his teammates cleared the way. Sweat, while attempting a first-quarter tackle of New Orleans Saints’ Adam Prentice, had charged down the line of scrimmage and lunged headfirst at Prentice as the fullback plowed through a hole.
Caesars promo code for NFL: Get $1,250 in first bet insurance for all Wild Card Saturday games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL playoffs open with Wild Card Saturday, two match-ups and our Caesars promo code NJBONUSFULL is a new customer’s shot at first-bet...
Georgia celebrates back-to-back titles with another parade
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart had a good-natured complaint to fans when celebrating the Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championships with a parade and ceremony for the second straight year on Saturday. “You didn’t tell me last year we were going back to back. Wow!” said a smiling Smart. Smart referenced a quote from legendary UCLA coach John Wooden when he said winning the second straight national title for the first time in school history was more difficult than ending the Bulldogs’ 41-year title drought in 2021. “Winning takes talent,” Smart said before adding, “but to repeat takes character.”
How to watch NFL Playoffs 2023 for free online: FREE LIVE STREAM for all 6 Wild Card Games | Matchups, Time, TV, Channel
The NFL Playoffs kick off with six Super Wild Card Games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, January 14-16, 2023. FANS CAN WATCH NFL PLAYOFF GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch the NFL Playoffs for FREE via a trial of fuboTV or DirecTV Stream, or...
Prayers answered: Hero ex-Giants running back ‘on the road to recovery’
Peyton Hills is off the ventilator. Last week, the former NFL running back, who played two seasons with the Giants, was in critical condition after saving his children from drowning in Pensacola, Fla., according to reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. His girlfriend, Angela Cole, posted this...
Draymond Green makes some interesting comments on his future with Warriors
Though in the middle of defending the team’s fourth NBA title in eight seasons, Draymond Green seems to sense what is ultimately inevitable. In an interview this week with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, Green was asked if it was hard for him to imagine the possibility of longer being on the Golden State Warriors. Green’s... The post Draymond Green makes some interesting comments on his future with Warriors appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dallas Cowboys’ Sam Williams is wanted by police as NFL playoff game vs. Buccaneers looms: Will he play?
An arrest warrant has been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in connection with a car crash, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says “nothing” will impact Williams’ ability to play in Monday night’s NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa.
What time is New York Giants game Sunday vs. Minnesota Vikings? (1/15/23) NFC Wild Card TV, Channel, FREE Live Stream, Odds, Picks
The New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, meet the Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins and record-setting wide receiver Justin Jefferson, in an NFC Wild Card NFL Playoff Game on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (1/15/2023) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady returning to AFC East is ‘definitely on the table’
Tom Brady will be a free agent this spring, and it’s sounding more and more like the quarterback will be leaving Tampa Bay. Rumors regarding the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s future home are spreading like wildfire across the NFL. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In...
3 Jets defenders named All-Pros, including one who made history
The Jets had a remarkable turnaround on defense this year, going from one of the league’s worst units to one of its best. And three of the players behind the turnaround were honored Friday with selections to the Associated Press All-Pro teams.
Mets outfield target strikes a different deal
After the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Billy Eppler shifted his focus. The New York Mets general manager reportedly was in contact with outfielder Andrew McCutchen, but that deal won’t go through either. He is in agreement with the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year deal, The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel reports.
Former NFL QB says Jets Zach Wilson didn’t need ‘tough love’
The New York Jets are going to be putting some big time focus on their quarterback position this offseason. That’s because the guy they picked No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU turned out to be something of a disappointment. Quarterback Zach Wilson was benched in November after a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, for which he declined to take responsibility in a postgame press conference.
AP All-Pro teams announced: Complete voting results as Giants, Jets, Eagles are honored
Dexter Lawrence added Associated Press second-team All-Pro to his list of 2022 honors Friday and he was joined by teammate Andrew Thomas, the Giants’ third-year left tackle. Lawrence, in his fourth season, was named a first-team all-pro earlier in the week by the NFLPA in its inaugural awarding of All-Pro status by a vote of the players. He leads the team with 7 1/2 sacks and was recently described as “the centerpiece” of the Giants’ defense.
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0