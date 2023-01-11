Read full article on original website
Twins re-sign well-traveled ex-Yankees outfielder
Once again, the Twins are taking a bite out of the Big Apple. Minnesota re-signed two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa this week, after the 28-year-old’s 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets fell apart. The Twins gave Correa a six-year, $200 million deal. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Yardbarker
Mets legend Keith Hernandez complains baseball games are too 'lengthy'
New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez seems to be a fan of anything that could decrease the lengths of MLB games. "I honestly feel that when I’m retired, when I stop doing what I’m doing now in the booth, I won’t watch baseball that much anymore," Hernandez said during an appearance on the "Tucker Carlson Today" program, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "It’s three-hour games now, three-and-a-half, when I played it was two-and-a-half. I still love the game, but they’re lengthy."
Sports World Reacts To Bizarre Derek Jeter Photos
Yankees legend Derek Jeter is going viral this Wednesday due to his latest photoshoot. Jeter will be on the cover of the February 2023 issue of GQ. He opened up about his baseball career, life as a father and everything in between. While most of the photos of Jeter looked sharp, there's ...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Close To Trading For Reported Red Sox Target, Deplete Shortstop Market
The Boston Red Sox have been linked to the Miami Marlins all offseason as potential trade partners. One of the players often discussed in these hypothetical deals will be heading to the west coast. The Los Angeles Dodgers are close to trading for Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas according to The...
Yankees-Pirates Bryan Reynolds trade is possible but AL West contender is ‘serious suitor’
Yup, time for your daily Bryan Reynolds update. This one comes from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, who talked Thursday about the latest trade rumors regarding the Pittsburgh Pirates’ All-Star outfielder. “I am told the Rangers are among the most serious suitors for Reynolds right now. We certainly cannot...
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
RUMOR: Bryan Reynolds trade update won’t please Yankees, Rangers, Dodgers fans
The Pittsburgh Pirates want the world and more for All-Star Bryan Reynolds, with numerous teams such as the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Dodgers eyeing him for a trade. And according to Bucs insider Jason Mackey, there’s less than a 50% chance Reynolds gets moved ahead of 2023 Opening Day.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
MLive.com
Former Tigers outfielder won’t be back on Yankees broadcasts in 2023
Three-time Detroit Tigers outfielder Cameron Maybin won’t be back in the broadcast booth for the New York Yankees in 2023, the New York Post reported. Maybe he’d be up for a fourth tenure with the Tigers, this time on the broadcast team?. Maybin, 35, joined the YES Network...
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs With Red Sox As Much-Needed Depth Piece
The Boston Red Sox made a depth move by signing a former New York Yankees outfielder who provided a boost for his new rivals during the 2021 season. While middle infield depth and starting pitching remain the priorities, Boston could use a boost in the outfield, and has identified a potential candidate to do so.
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
Former All-Star and Gold Glove outfielder ‘makes sense’ for Yankees
It’s no secret the New York Yankees are shopping for an outfielder, after watching Andrew Benintendi bolt for a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. And it’s no secret general manager Brian Cashman has been linked to Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who’s requested a trade.
Just kidding? Yankees announcer Michael Kay walks back attack on ESPN Radio producer
That’s what New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay is saying about his well-publicized slam of an ESPN Radio producer. According to the New York Post, Kay ripped Ray Santiago on Friday after the producer on the “DiPietro & Rothenberg” morning show took at shot at Kay and his ratings: “Is it the fear that this show is now on the rise, and that show’s kind of gone in the other direction lately?”
Yardbarker
Mets Showing Interest in Signing Ex-Yankees Reliever
The Mets have already added two former Yankees to their bullpen this offseason. New York claimed right-hander Stephen Ridings off waivers from their crosstown rival back in November, signing veteran David Robertson one month later in free agency. They proceeded to keep another ex-Yankee around as well, re-signing right-hander Adam...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Make Surprise Trade With Division Rival Involving Promising Hurler
The Boston Red Sox made a rare inter-division trade Wednesday afternoon involving a young southpaw that could seek revenge on his former club this season. Boston traded left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced. Hernandez, a once highly regarded prospect, was...
NBC Sports
Correa finally addresses 'shocking' Giants, Mets ankle concerns
Carlos Correa officially is back with the Minnesota Twins, and the All-Star shortstop finally broke his silence on what certainly was a whirlwind free-agency ride. The question on many reporters' minds centered around Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which contributed to deals with first the Giants and then the New York Mets ultimately falling through after his physicals with both teams.
Mets could move past Carlos Correa by chasing All-Star 3rd baseman: ‘A perfect fit’
On Wednesday, Carlos Correa passed his physical for the Twins and it was official: he would be returning to Minnesota. Correa’s free agency story is chaotic, to say the least, and concluded with the shortstop agreeing to a six-year, $200 million deal with the Twins. The saga began after...
Red Sox Reportedly Among Finalists For Japanese Star Fireballer To Improve Rotation
Boston could be in the mix for a new fireballer
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Pirates legend returning to Pittsburgh
One of the top Pittsburgh Pirates stars of the last 30 years is returning to Pittsburgh. Outfielder Andrew McCutchen, who spent his first nine seasons in Pittsburgh and won the NL MVP in 2013, reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Pirates. The 36-year-old played for four teams in his...
