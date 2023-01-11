Read full article on original website
House explosion in N.J. leaves 2 firefighters injured
Two volunteer firefighters were hurt in a house explosion in Pompton Lakes early Saturday morning, borough officials said. Members of Pompton Lakes Fire Department, a volunteer organization in Passaic County, were responding to the scene of a house fire in the borough when there was an explosion at the residence, Mayor Michael Serra said in a statement posted on Facebook.
Woman killed, 4 hurt in 2-vehicle crash, cops say
A woman was killed and four others injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a pickup late Wednesday in Pennsauken, officials said. Grace Lopez, 19, of Woodlynne, died following the 11:40 p.m. crash in the area of River Road and Springfield Avenue, Pennsauken police said. Lopez was a passenger, but it wasn’t immediately clear if she was in the car or the truck.
Newark Man Busted Again After Morris County Chase In Stolen Mercedes, This Time Ramming Cop Car
A Newark man with a laundry list of prior charges involving eluding and burglary yet again tried — and failed — to get away from police after breaking into a home twice, stealing a Mercedes, and ramming a police cruiser, authorities said on Friday, Jan. 13. Tysean Ware,...
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Still Missing After ‘Numerous investigative steps’
Authorities in Ocean County continue to search for a woman who has been missing since before Christmas. The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance with locating 25-year-old Ervajay Thomas. According to officials, Thomas was last seen on December 22nd in Manchester wearing a white winter jacket and black pants.
wrnjradio.com
Driver charged with DWI after striking utility pole in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been charged with DWI among other offenses after allegedly hitting a utility pole Wednesday in Denville Township. On Jan. 11, police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a utility pole on East Main Street (Route 53) in...
N.J. state trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Parkway crash
A New Jersey State Police trooper was hospitalized Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, authorities said. The trooper, whose name was not released, was investigating a 6:40 p.m. crash involving multiple vehicles in the northbound lanes...
Bomb squad called after cannonballs found at N.J. museum, police say
The discovery of cannonballs in a Glassboro museum Friday brought a bomb squad to the scene, police said. The cannonballs were found during an inventory of Heritage Glass Museum’s basement, according to the Glassboro Police Department. Camden County Bomb Squad and the United States Air Force explosives disposal unit...
Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey
A crash with injuries was reported along Route 1 south in Edison Township, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 south of Parsonage Road, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A center lane of three lanes was closed, 511nj.org reports. CHECK BACK...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City woman, 27, charged with assault by auto for 2021 crash that injured three
A 27-year-old Jersey City woman has been charged with three counts of assault by auto for an August 2021 crash that injured three, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Michelle Graham, of 27, Jersey City, is charged with three counts of assault by auto and two counts of causing serious...
Ex-Marine Indicted In South Jersey Bar Parking Lot Slaying: Report
A 25-year-old former US Marine from Farnklinville was indicted by a Gloucester County grand jury last month on charges stemming from the September 2022 bar parking lot shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead, NJ Advance Media reports. Walter J. Gilliano was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and...
Pedestrian Injured In Route 37 Crash
TOMS RIVER – Local police confirm that a man was struck by a passing car on Route 37 and that he was in critical condition. The man was not identified, except that he is 42 and from Lodi. Jillian Messina, spokeswoman for the Toms River Police, said that the crash took place at around 9:30 a.m. on January 10 in an eastbound lane.
Eleven New Jersey police officers treated for fentanyl exposure during search, 5 suspects arrested
Eleven New Jersey police officers were treated for exposure to fentanyl during a search Thursday.
East Orange Man Picked Up What Montclair Driver Was Putting Down: His Keys, Police Say
An East Orange man with sticky fingers faces felony charges, say Montclair police. A driver walked into a CVS on Claremont Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and set his keys down to use the MoneyGram machine, the department said in a release. When he went to leave the store, the victim found his keys had been stolen from right beside him, and his car was missing from the parking lot.
HS Shelters As Knife-Wielding Suspect Is Caught In Central Jersey
UPDATED: A knife-wielding suspect was arrested after an incident outside Sayreville War Memorial High School, authorities said.The suspect is pictured.At 2:18 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, Sayreville police responded to the outside of the high school for a report of a student assaulted. The report ind…
hudsoncountyview.com
Body recovered after person commits suicide by jumping off Bayonne Bridge
A body was recovered this morning after a person committed suicide by jumping off the Bayonne Bridge, a Port Authority official confirmed. “At approximately 9:40 a.m., a person was recovered by NYPD Harbor patrol in the water near the Bayonne Bridge. It is confirmed that the person jumped off the bridge,” Port Authority police spokeswoman Lenis Valens said following an inquiry from HCV.
Newark Man Who Died While Running From Police Along Route 280 Identified
A Newark man who died while running from city police along Route 280 last week was identified by authorities on Wednesday. A review of the circumstances surrounding the death last Thursday, Jan. 5, of Raul L. DeJesus, 43, is required because it involved police, a Jan. 11 release from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin's office says.
Jury convicts N.J. man of gunning down 19-year-old
A Newark man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old on a city street in 2019 was convicted Friday by an Essex County jury, officials said. On September 29, 2019, Waleik McCollum, of Newark, was shot at nine times by Zahir “Peewee” Moore with a .40-caliber handgun around Brookdale and Lindsey avenues in Newark, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. McCollum was hit twice, including a gunshot wound to the head.
Driver was taking a photo before fatal crash, cops say
Authorities have charged a Camden County motorist with vehicle homicide after she allegedly collided with another vehicle while taking a photo with her cell phone. Lashya Y. Goldsmith, 30, of Camden, was driving her car on Malaga Road in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 when her westbound vehicle left its lane of travel and collided with an eastbound truck pulling a trailer, according to Monroe Township Police.
NYPD: Garbage truck fatally strikes man on Kings Highway
Officers say the garbage truck driver stayed on the scene, and no charges have been filed at this time.
Suspect Backed Jeep Into Detective's Vehicle, Fled Police On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old man from Jackson was arrested after fleeing from police and backing his Jeep into a detective's vehicle, authorities said. Kevin Valverde-Cruz was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and eluding police, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. On Oct. 18, 2022, detectives from the Lakewood...
