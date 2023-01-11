ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House explosion in N.J. leaves 2 firefighters injured

Two volunteer firefighters were hurt in a house explosion in Pompton Lakes early Saturday morning, borough officials said. Members of Pompton Lakes Fire Department, a volunteer organization in Passaic County, were responding to the scene of a house fire in the borough when there was an explosion at the residence, Mayor Michael Serra said in a statement posted on Facebook.
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed, 4 hurt in 2-vehicle crash, cops say

A woman was killed and four others injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a pickup late Wednesday in Pennsauken, officials said. Grace Lopez, 19, of Woodlynne, died following the 11:40 p.m. crash in the area of River Road and Springfield Avenue, Pennsauken police said. Lopez was a passenger, but it wasn’t immediately clear if she was in the car or the truck.
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey

A crash with injuries was reported along Route 1 south in Edison Township, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 south of Parsonage Road, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A center lane of three lanes was closed, 511nj.org reports. CHECK BACK...
EDISON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Pedestrian Injured In Route 37 Crash

TOMS RIVER – Local police confirm that a man was struck by a passing car on Route 37 and that he was in critical condition. The man was not identified, except that he is 42 and from Lodi. Jillian Messina, spokeswoman for the Toms River Police, said that the crash took place at around 9:30 a.m. on January 10 in an eastbound lane.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

East Orange Man Picked Up What Montclair Driver Was Putting Down: His Keys, Police Say

An East Orange man with sticky fingers faces felony charges, say Montclair police. A driver walked into a CVS on Claremont Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and set his keys down to use the MoneyGram machine, the department said in a release. When he went to leave the store, the victim found his keys had been stolen from right beside him, and his car was missing from the parking lot.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Body recovered after person commits suicide by jumping off Bayonne Bridge

A body was recovered this morning after a person committed suicide by jumping off the Bayonne Bridge, a Port Authority official confirmed. “At approximately 9:40 a.m., a person was recovered by NYPD Harbor patrol in the water near the Bayonne Bridge. It is confirmed that the person jumped off the bridge,” Port Authority police spokeswoman Lenis Valens said following an inquiry from HCV.
NJ.com

Jury convicts N.J. man of gunning down 19-year-old

A Newark man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old on a city street in 2019 was convicted Friday by an Essex County jury, officials said. On September 29, 2019, Waleik McCollum, of Newark, was shot at nine times by Zahir “Peewee” Moore with a .40-caliber handgun around Brookdale and Lindsey avenues in Newark, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. McCollum was hit twice, including a gunshot wound to the head.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Driver was taking a photo before fatal crash, cops say

Authorities have charged a Camden County motorist with vehicle homicide after she allegedly collided with another vehicle while taking a photo with her cell phone. Lashya Y. Goldsmith, 30, of Camden, was driving her car on Malaga Road in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 when her westbound vehicle left its lane of travel and collided with an eastbound truck pulling a trailer, according to Monroe Township Police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
