An East Orange man with sticky fingers faces felony charges, say Montclair police. A driver walked into a CVS on Claremont Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and set his keys down to use the MoneyGram machine, the department said in a release. When he went to leave the store, the victim found his keys had been stolen from right beside him, and his car was missing from the parking lot.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO