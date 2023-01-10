ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Free Health Screenings Happening Friday

By By Tracey A. Maine Messenger Staff Writer
 5 days ago

Free health screenings will be taking place this Friday, Jan. 13, at the Athens Save a Lot located at 910 East State Street from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Courtesy of the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, this community clinic will provide participants with the chance to have their blood pressure, blood glucose and total lipid panels checked out.

Katie Fleming RN, is the RN Coordinator for this project. She stated that, “Anyone who wants to participate in these screenings must be at least 18 years old. And we’ll be using pediatric finger sticks — so there will be no need to draw anyone’s blood.”

Fleming noted that masks are optional for this service.

She added, “We really would like to get the word out about these free health screenings. Because, this is a great service that’s been greatly underused.”

Currently, the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s health screenings programs serve 26 counties in Ohio.

Located at 191 W. Union Street, OU-HCOM is the medical school of Ohio University. This institution’s ongoing mission is to train the physicians Ohio needs to serve both urban and underserved areas of the state.

For more information about the upcoming free health screenings call, 740-593-9536.

