Read full article on original website
Related
Recommended Preferred Alternative identified for I-15 and US-20
The Idaho Transportation Department announced Alternative H2 will be analyzed as the Recommended Preferred Alternative.
ESPN Quad Cities
Davenport, IA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Quad Cities has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnquadcities.com/
Comments / 0