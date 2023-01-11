Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Fulham 2-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: João Félix shines, but we can’t have nice things
Certainly a debut to remember for João Félix, thrown in at the deep end and revealing himself to be a most excellent swimmer in these treacherous Premier League waters. Perhaps the fun bits of his performance will help comfort us as we navigate the next three games without him.
Tony Mowbray nominated for manager of the month award
Sunderland's fine recent form has landed Tony Mowbray some recognition.
BBC
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
BBC
Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18
Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter motivated for repeat of final against Saracens
Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says her side are not short of motivation as they prepare for Saturday's repeat of the 2022 Premier 15s final, which Chiefs lost to Saracens.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Giakoumakis, McTominay, Cho, Cantwell, Davies, Sadiki
Giorgos Giakoumakis, who had wanted guarantees about more game time and an improved salary with Celtic, has agreed terms with J-League club Urawa Red Diamonds and the 28-year-old striker is heading to Japan for a medical, according to Japanese outlet Sponichi. (Daily Record) South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung will not...
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
A West London Derby of midtable prominence is a most fitting game to be played on a Thursday night, the worst night of the week. Graham Potter has opted to give new arrival João Félix the start right away, after just 24 hours with the team. Can’t do much worse than our other options, I suppose. Also, it looks like we’re back to a back-three.
BBC
You, Me and the Big C podcast: Hosts 'ready to hang up headphones'
The presenters of a BBC podcast about living with cancer have said they are ready to "hang up their headphones". Lauren Mahon and Steve Bland said they planned to stand down from presenting the award-winning podcast You, Me and the Big C. The show launched in 2018 with Mahon presenting...
BBC
Doug King: New Coventry City owner to be club's executive chairman
Coventry City have confirmed new owner Doug King as the Championship club's executive chairman. King's purchase of an 85% stake was approved by the English Football League on Wednesday. A club statement said he would "will take on the role with immediate effect, working alongside the existing senior management structure".
CBS Sports
How Massimiliano Allegri managed to save job, revive Juventus ahead of Serie A showdown with leaders Napoli
Few the weeks leading up to the 2022 World Cup, it seemed that the position of Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was more than in doubt. The Bianconeri started the season off poorly with disappointing results in both Serie A and Champions League campaigns. The European journey has been a disaster, with Allegri's side eliminated in the group phase, losing twice against Benfica and Paris Saint Germain and also away against Maccabi Haifa. Five defeats and only one win at home against the Israeli team led to a lot of criticism around the Italian manager. Things were not good enough also in the domestic league, with Juventus losing against newly promoted team AC Monza away on Sept. 15.
BBC
Celtic v Kilmarnock: Rugby Park heroes remember final triumph of 2012
Scottish League Cup semi-final: Celtic v Kilmarnock. Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. From scooting about town in an old minibus and neglecting to go full-pelt...
SB Nation
Reaction: Patto receives plaudits from local press for 2022 displays - “keep kicking on!”
On Thursday evening, it was announced that Anthony Patterson had been named as the North East Football Writers’ Association ‘Young Player of the Year’ for 2022. It was the latest boost for a goalkeeper who’s experienced a remarkable rise during the past eighteen months. From earning...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Asleep at St. Mary’s, City Crash Out, Player Ratings, and More...
Manchester City looked lost on the seaside. Southampton sent City crashing out of the Carabao Cup by a score of 2-0. Sky Blue News is here with a look at how it all went wrong at St. Mary’s. OFF-COLOUR CITY BEATEN BY SAINTS - David Clayton - ManCity.com. City...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces singer-songwriter and Man Utd fan Gaz Coombes
Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored 14 goals in 16 Premier League games against Arsenal - can he dent the Gunners' title bid by finding the net against them again on Sunday?. The north London derby could see Kane reach two major landmarks - he needs to find the net...
CBS Sports
Leeds United vs. Aston Villa odds, prediction, start time: English Premier League picks for Jan. 13, 2023
Aston Villa look to continue their unbeaten run against Leeds United when they host their second meeting of the 2022-23 English Premier League season on Friday. Aston Villa (6-4-8) haven't lost to Leeds since their first matchup in 2020-21, recording two victories and a pair of draws over their last four encounters. Leeds (4-5-8) hosted the first matchup between the sides this campaign in October, when they battled to a 0-0 draw.
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Jan. 13-15: Aston Villa v Leeds United (2000) * Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games against Leeds United (W2 D2), keeping three clean sheets in this run.
BBC
Oxford United seller stops burger sales in stadium after pic
A catering company said it would stop selling burgers inside a football stadium after it was criticised on social media. Arsenal fan James Kent posted a picture of his half-time snack during Monday's fixture against Oxford United. Farr's Catering Group said after pictures of its "least flattering burgers" were put...
