ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
BBC

Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18

Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
BBC

Premier 15s: Exeter motivated for repeat of final against Saracens

Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says her side are not short of motivation as they prepare for Saturday's repeat of the 2022 Premier 15s final, which Chiefs lost to Saracens.
SB Nation

Fulham vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

A West London Derby of midtable prominence is a most fitting game to be played on a Thursday night, the worst night of the week. Graham Potter has opted to give new arrival João Félix the start right away, after just 24 hours with the team. Can’t do much worse than our other options, I suppose. Also, it looks like we’re back to a back-three.
BBC

You, Me and the Big C podcast: Hosts 'ready to hang up headphones'

The presenters of a BBC podcast about living with cancer have said they are ready to "hang up their headphones". Lauren Mahon and Steve Bland said they planned to stand down from presenting the award-winning podcast You, Me and the Big C. The show launched in 2018 with Mahon presenting...
BBC

Doug King: New Coventry City owner to be club's executive chairman

Coventry City have confirmed new owner Doug King as the Championship club's executive chairman. King's purchase of an 85% stake was approved by the English Football League on Wednesday. A club statement said he would "will take on the role with immediate effect, working alongside the existing senior management structure".
CBS Sports

How Massimiliano Allegri managed to save job, revive Juventus ahead of Serie A showdown with leaders Napoli

Few the weeks leading up to the 2022 World Cup, it seemed that the position of Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was more than in doubt. The Bianconeri started the season off poorly with disappointing results in both Serie A and Champions League campaigns. The European journey has been a disaster, with Allegri's side eliminated in the group phase, losing twice against Benfica and Paris Saint Germain and also away against Maccabi Haifa. Five defeats and only one win at home against the Israeli team led to a lot of criticism around the Italian manager. Things were not good enough also in the domestic league, with Juventus losing against newly promoted team AC Monza away on Sept. 15.
BBC

Celtic v Kilmarnock: Rugby Park heroes remember final triumph of 2012

Scottish League Cup semi-final: Celtic v Kilmarnock. Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. From scooting about town in an old minibus and neglecting to go full-pelt...
CBS Sports

Leeds United vs. Aston Villa odds, prediction, start time: English Premier League picks for Jan. 13, 2023

Aston Villa look to continue their unbeaten run against Leeds United when they host their second meeting of the 2022-23 English Premier League season on Friday. Aston Villa (6-4-8) haven't lost to Leeds since their first matchup in 2020-21, recording two victories and a pair of draws over their last four encounters. Leeds (4-5-8) hosted the first matchup between the sides this campaign in October, when they battled to a 0-0 draw.
Reuters

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Jan. 13-15: Aston Villa v Leeds United (2000) * Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games against Leeds United (W2 D2), keeping three clean sheets in this run.
BBC

Oxford United seller stops burger sales in stadium after pic

A catering company said it would stop selling burgers inside a football stadium after it was criticised on social media. Arsenal fan James Kent posted a picture of his half-time snack during Monday's fixture against Oxford United. Farr's Catering Group said after pictures of its "least flattering burgers" were put...

Comments / 0

Community Policy