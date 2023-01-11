ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Civitas Capital Group Completes Acquisition of 287-Unit Cypresswood Apartment Community in Greater Houston Submarket of Spring, Texas

multifamilybiz.com
 3 days ago
Houston Chronicle

Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility

Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

This Timeless $4.25 Million Home in Montgomery Texas Allows For Natural Light With Uninterrupted Views Of Lake And Golf Course

361 Promenade St W Home in Montgomery, Texas for Sale. 361 Promenade St W, Montgomery, Texas sits on a double private waterfront lot with uninterrupted views of lake and golf course with full amenities equipped for living and entertainment. This Home in Montgomery offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 13,294 square feet of living space. To know more about 361 Promenade St W, please get in touch with Sarah Conway (Phone: 936 494 9999) at BHGRE Gary Greene for full support and perfect service.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations

The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Look Inside This Luxury $20 Million Dollar Home in Houston, Texas

Living in a $20 million dollar home in Houston, Texas is not something that I ever plan on doing, mostly because my finances could not handle a mortgage payment for a home that expensive. This incredible home currently for sale in Houston has $20 million as the current asking price but as you will see below there is a reason that the seller can put that large of an asking price on a home like this, because it’s amazing.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston public housing waitlist is reopening, but what's new?

HOUSTON — On Sunday, Houstonians will have their first chance in nearly five years to get on the waitlist for public housing and the Houston Housing Authority is making some big changes. HHA said there's currently no limit to the number of people who can apply. As Houston gets...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Austin-based Tesla could lease facility in Brookshire, Texas

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly on track to occupy more than a million square feet at a business park in Brookshire, Texas. The company had already moved its headquarters to Texas back in 2021. Tesla did not respond to KHOU 11's requests for comment...
BROOKSHIRE, TX
CultureMap Houston

Beloved Houston-area online bakery rises with new brick-and-mortar location

Fans of Water Oak House's tasty cakes and pies: rejoice. Formerly only available online, the business is set to open a brick-and-mortar location this April in the Baybrook Passage Shopping Center at at 19435 W. Bay Area Blvd. in Webster. The 3,000-plus-square-foot location is directly across from the Baybrook Mall, according to the company. Water Oak House Bakey/FacebookFans can get items like this at the new store. An artist rendering of Water Oak House's interior, set to open in April across from Baybrook Mall. Dena...
HOUSTON, TX
12newsnow.com

Houston ticket wins $1M as single ticket wins $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot

HOUSTON — A ticket holder in Houston is waking up with some deeper pockets after matching five numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. It took three months and 25 straight drawings, but a lucky ticket sold in Maine will take home the $1.35 billion jackpot. It's the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.
HOUSTON, TX
multifamilybiz.com

Greystone Provides $40 Million in Fannie Mae DUS Financing for 204-Unit Seniors Housing Community Located in League City, Texas

NEW YORK, NY - Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, provided a $40,387,000 Fannie Mae DUS loan for the refinance of The Delaney at South Shore, located in League City, TX. Tyler Armstrong, Managing Director at Greystone, originated the Fannie Mae loan for LCS, parent company of Life Care Services.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

Best Western Premier Houston Katy Hotel Sold

HVS Brokerage & Advisory announces the sale of the 92-key Best Western Premier Houston Katy, located at 1549 Westborough Drive, Katy, Texas 77449. The property, built in 2016, was purchased by Mehr Consultancy, based in Bakersfield, California, from West Houston Lodging Group LLC, based in Houston, Texas. Sanjay Desai of...
KATY, TX

