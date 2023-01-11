ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Beaker Girls season 2: release date, plot and everything we know

By Lucy Buglass
 3 days ago

The Beaker Girls season 2 is heading back to CBBC, where iconic character Tracy Beaker and her daughter Jess return for even more adventures, drama and life experiences.

Last season, we saw the mother and daughter settling into their new life in the seaside town of Cooksea, but complications soon arose when 15-year-old Jordan, a care runaway teenager, arrived on the scene.

Season 2 picks up with Tracy preparing to foster Jordan, but naturally, things aren't plain-sailing and there's already things that could impact the planned fostering. But will they be able to work together and give Jordan the home she deserves?

Here's everything you need to know...

The Beaker Girls season 2 release date

The Beaker Girls returns to CBBC on Friday, January 13 at 6 pm. Episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer .

Unlike the first season, this one has 12 episodes so there are loads more for fans to enjoy this time around, with season one only having 5 episodes!

The Beaker Girls season 2 plot

According to the BBC, the official plot is: "Jess is looking forward to a great summer, with Tracy on the verge of fostering runaway teen Jordan (Chi-Megan Ennis-McLean) and her dad Si (Simon Lipkin) and his family visiting Cooksea for the holidays.

"But inevitably things don’t go smoothly: Jess has to cope with cyber bullying, experiences her first crush, gets involved in environmental protests and is even faced with the prospect of being parted from Tracy when Si wants to become her resident parent. With misunderstandings rife, relationships become tangled and friendships strained… but love is in the air for some!"

The Beaker Girls season 2 cast

Once again, Dani Harmer will be reprising her long-running role as Tracy Beaker, having first played her in 2002. She's joined by Emma Maggie Davies who plays Tracy's booksmart daughter, Jess.

Chi-Megan Ennis-McLean also returns as Jordan, with additional cast including Simon Lipkin as Jess' dad Si, and Mersey Moore as Jordan's social worker.

We're not sure if Tracy's school nemesis Justine Littlewood (Montanna Thompson) will return this season — we'll have to wait and see!

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a full 30-second trailer has been released for The Beaker Girls season 2 and it looks like there's quite a lot in store!

Sadly, the narrator for the trailer has confirmed this will be the final season for Tracy and Jess but hopefully that means there'll be a lot packed in and they'll go out on a high. Take a look below...

