Titans did not re-sign 5 members of practice squad to futures deals

As they always do following the end of their season, the Tennessee Titans announced the signing of players to reserve/futures contracts, with more expected to come in the coming days.

So far, the Titans have inked 11 players to such deals, and all of those players were on the team’s practice squad at the end of the season.

Here’s the list, in case you missed it:

DT Curtis Brooks

CB Shyheim Carter

OL Zack Johnson

WR Mason Kinsey

OLB Zach McCloud

TE Thomas Odukoya

OLB Sam Okuayinonu

DL Jayden Peevy

WR Reggie Roberson

OL Andrew Rupcich

K Caleb Shudak

While those 11 members of Tennessee’s last version of the 2022 practice squad are sticking around on the team’s 90-man offseason roster, five others will not be, at least not for the moment.

The most notable name of the bunch is 2021 fourth-round pick and wide receiver, Dez Fitzpatrick, who has proven to be a disastrous pick. Here’s the rest.

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Barring Fitzpatrick being re-signed via a futures deal in the coming days, it looks like tenure in Nashville has come to an end. And to think, the Titans could’ve had Amon-Ra St. Brown instead.

Another major stain on the resume of Jon Robinson.

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports