Peek inside newly uncovered Roman sanctuary showing life in Netherlands 1,700 years ago
About 80,000 artifacts were found at the site, archaeologists said. Photos show some of the stunning finds.
Tomb of 'Jesus' midwife' excavated, revealing remarkable courtyard and oil lamps
Archaeologists in Israel have discovered new artifacts and carvings from the Cave of Salome, a place of pilgrimage for early Christians who thought that it was the burial place for Salome, the supposed midwife of Jesus.
What was life like in ancient Rome? These finds from 2022 reveal a luxurious lifestyle
The Roman Empire once stretched across swathes of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa to encircle the Mediterranean Sea. While the empire is long gone, remnants of its inhabitants’ lives remain scattered throughout the region, waiting to be rediscovered. From the Netherlands to Morocco, archaeological findings in 2022...
Shockingly Well-Preserved Statues Unearthed in Italy Rewrite the History of Ancient Rome
The transition from Etruscan to Roman rule was a time of violence and upheaval in ancient Italy, with the two civilizations struggling for dominance over what is now Tuscany, western Umbria, and northern Lazio. But an incredible discovery of 24 bronze statues in the Tuscan town of San Casciano dei Bagni (San Casciano of the Baths) could rewrite that period of history, shedding light on peaceful interactions between Etruscans and Romans that historians never knew about.
'Catastrophe': Cardinal Pell's secret memo blasts Francis
Pope Francis will deliver a final send-off for Cardinal George Pell during a funeral Mass on Saturday, the Vatican said, as revelations emerge of the Australian prelate’s growing concern about what he considered the “disaster” and “catastrophe” of the papacy under Francis. The Vatican on Thursday said the dean of the college of cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, would celebrate Pell's funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. As is custom for cardinal funerals, Francis will deliver a final commendation and salute.Pell, who had served as Francis’ first finance minister for three years before returning to Australia to face child...
Pope Francis approves beatification for Polish family who saved Jews
Pope Francis signed a decree on Saturday to approve the beatification of Józef and Wiktoria Ulma and their children. The Ulma family were killed by Nazi forces for hiding Jews in 1944.
Pope is entombed in crypt under St Peter's Basilica in private ceremony
In the private ceremony where he was laid to rest, Pope Benedict's XVI's longtime secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, imparted a blessing beneath St. Peter's Basilica.
Archaeologists excavate ‘Jesus’s midwife’ tomb in Israel
JERUSALEM (AP) — An ancient tomb traditionally associated with Jesus’s midwife is being excavated anew by archaeologists in the hills southwest of Jerusalem, the antiquities authority said Tuesday. The intricately decorated Jewish burial cave complex dates to around the first century A.D., but it was later associated by...
Tacfarinas Made Rome Realize It Had To Fight Like The Enemy To Win
A Roman legion (from Trajan's Column), 16th century engraving. Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.Conventional tactics failed miserably at confronting rebellion in North Africa, forcing the Roman Empire to adopt the enemy's playbook.
At Benedict’s summer home, a town mourns its beloved visitor
CASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy (AP) — The shopkeeper named her daughter after him. The parish priest wears his old vestments. The former mayor dedicated a plaque to him on City Hall, and residents up and down this picturesque hilltop town reminisce about hearing him play the piano behind the palace walls on cool summer evenings.
The Mayan Empire: A Day In the Life of the Maya
The Maya were building a sophisticated civilization in the Americas at about the same time that the Roman Empire was declining in Western Europe. This higher level of civilization was made possible by the ability of the Mayans to establish a steady supply of food. Because the Maya culture relied on farming for food and commerce, the majority of the Maya were farmers in the growing seasons.
Helpful Rome Travel Tips for First-Timers
Are you planning a trip to Rome for the first time and don’t know what to expect? Keep scrolling to check out my top Rome travel tips for tourists!. This list of Rome travel tips contains affiliate links which means if you purchase something from one of my affiliate links, I may earn a small commission that goes back into maintaining this blog.
Roma in the Medieval Islamic World
Medieval Arabic sources are full of references to the Banu Sasan (Sons of Sasan) and the Ghuraba' (Strangers), an enigmatic but captivating group who begged, told fortunes, trained animals, and practiced medicine throughout the Islamic world from the mid-7th century onwards. These groups constitute peoples who would later come to be known as the Roma. Although they both produced their own texts and were written about by outsiders, relatively little scholarship has been conducted into the Roma in the Middle East. In this episode, Dr. Kristina Richardson joins me to talk about her new book Roma in the Medieval Islamic World: Literacy, Culture, and Migration (Bloomsbury Publishing, 2021). Drawing on a wide variety of literary and archaeological evidence to illuminate the practices, languages, and lived experiences of the Roma in the Middle Ages, Dr. Richardson's book argues for a central role of the Roma in medieval culture and society. We discuss nomadism and mobility among the medieval Roma, their literary and artistic outputs, languages, trades, relationships with outsiders, and contemporary issues affecting the study of the Roma in the Middle East today.
The death of Louis XVI – archive, 1793
Yesterday, between 10 and 11 o’clock in the morning, the unfortunate Louis XVI, suffered decapitation in the Square of the Revolution, formerly called Place Louis XV. The mournful procession set out from the Temple a little after eight o’clock. The royal victim sat in the mayor’s carriage, with his confessor by his side, praying very fervently, and two captains of the National Light-Horse on the front seat. The carriage was drawn by two black horses, preceded by the mayor, General Santerre, and other municipal officers. One squadron of horse, with trumpeters and kettle drums, led the van of the melancholy convoy; three heavy pieces of ordnance, with proper implements, and cannoneers with lighted matches, went before the vehicle, which was escorted on both sides by a treble row of troopers.
Brazil reckons with artistic treasures ruined in riot
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The horde of rioters who invaded government buildings on Jan. 8 in an attack on Brazil’s democracy left behind a trail of destruction whose full scope is only now coming into full view. Following a painstaking survey of the ruins, the national artistic heritage...
Funeral held for controversial Australian cardinal Pell
Several dozen people including bishops, cardinals and archbishops turned out for the funeral of the controversial Cardinal George Pell in the Vatican on Saturday. From humble beginnings, Pell climbed the ranks to become one of Pope Francis's most trusted advisers inside the Vatican.
Scientists Unravel Secrets From Ancient Latin Papyrus And Shed New Light On The Roman World
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Researchers have unraveled secrets from ancient Latin texts written on papyrus. This work could tell us a great deal about what Roman society and education were like and how the influence of Latin spread. While the discovery of Latin texts written on papyrus from the...
Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem
Mahane Yehuda Market often referred to as "The Shuk" is a marketplace (originally open-air, but now partially covered) in Jerusalem. Popular with locals and tourists alike, the market's more than 250 vendors sell fresh fruits and vegetables; baked goods; fish, meat and cheeses; nuts, seeds, and spices; wines and liquors; clothing and shoes; and housewares, textiles, and Judaica.
Church of the Nativity, Bethlehem
The Church of the Nativity, or Basilica of the Nativity, is a basilica located in Bethlehem, the State of Palestine. The grotto it contains holds a prominent religious significance to Christians of various denominations as the birthplace of Jesus. I first visited this church back in 2009 and revisited it...
Triskaidekaphobia: The fear or avoidance of the number 13
There are only two Fridays the 13ths in the year 2023. The first is in January, and the second is in October. That being said, have you ever considered why the number 13 is considered unlucky? Let’s take a look at some interesting facts about the number 13.
