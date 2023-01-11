Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
Fully Equipped mailbag: Are carbon composites here to stay?
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. Is carbon technology here to stay or is it just a passing fad until the next big thing? – Adam B., Louisiana. Great question and no need to...
Golf.com
What’s the biggest putting mistake amateurs make? One of the best putters dishes
“Is there anything that viewers and listeners need to focus on mostly, or more than anything else with putting? Is there a big mistake you see with amateur golfers that you think, oh, if the majority did this slightly better, a lot more people would be better putters?”. The question...
Golf.com
The most inspiring player at the Sony Open is a 60-year-old club pro
Michael Castillo said he hit the ball nicely in his Sony Open debut on Thursday, although he admits he didn’t score very well. Any critique of his play ended there. “Doesn’t really matter,” he said. “I had a great time walking with my brother on the bag. My family is here. It was all good. I couldn’t draw it up better than maybe the score.”
Golf.com
Nelly Korda signs Nike apparel deal — and it’s just the start of big changes
When the calendar turns to January, gearheads immediately shift their attention to equipment signings. Club contracts officially expire, giving way to new gear and official announcements from major manufacturers. It’s golf’s version of the baseball hot stove. While the PGA Tour has generally been the place for groundbreaking...
Golf.com
How to read a putt in 4 steps, according to a Top 100 Teacher
Is an essential skill, but it can be confusing to determine how to best go about it — especially for new players or high handicappers. Settling on a putting routine can pay dividends in your level of focus and concentration, and feeling relaxed and confident over the ball will ultimately help you hole more putts.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm on Tiger Woods look: "It's a stupid answer to a stupid question"
Jon Rahm has revealed the "stupid" reason for him ending up dressing in Tiger Woods' famous red and black colours in the final round of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday. Rahm, 28, typically wears a light red shirt for the final rounds of tournaments on the PGA...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
Nike shows it's serious about growing slip-on shoe trend with new Jordan brand easy-entry line
The brand's new 23/7 line of slip-on sneakers for kids will release on January 16. Nike's been developing hands-free technology for several years.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf League pro: I'll be welcome on PGA Tour after my contract expires
LIV Golf League player Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra appears to have the confidence he will be welcome on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after his contract with the breakaway tour has expired. The Spanish LIV player has signed a three-year contract with the series. LIV are gearing up for its...
msn.com
I'm a 'cart girl' on a golf course. I make good money and the tips are steady, but customers can get handsy.
Slide 1 of 7: Beauty hacks are super popular on TikTok, as users can show real-time results. Products claiming to correct dark undereye circles have recently been popular onthe platform. Thankfully, it doesn't take a lot of money to get brighter under eyes. As a sleep-deprived mom of one, I operate almost exclusively on adrenaline and coffee. On TikTok, I've recently seen a lot of videos addressing the very common skin problem of dark under-eye circles. Users sing the praises of an interesting variety of methods, ranging from items you might have in your pantry to fancy makeup products. I put a few of the most viral methods to the test to see what worked when it came to making me look more alert, bright andawake.My methodology: I'm not a huge makeup person, so I decided to be true to myself when testing these methods. I have a clean but bare face in each photo, other than the suggested product or technique. On the left side is my makeup-free face with moisturizer and sunscreen only; on the right is the product or technique. After trying five methods I found on TikTok, here's what I discovered.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Does Its Best Impression Of The “Space Jam” 11s
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is constantly referencing signatures beyond MJ’s first. Alongside homages to iconic AJ1s, the silhouette is frequently paying its respects to several fan favorite models — the Air Jordan 11, of course, included. With its next offering, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is taking...
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott reveals AWKWARD moment golf legend was told to "SIT DOWN" at Masters
You might be wondering why Adam Scott is talking about The Masters ahead of this week's Sony Open, and so are we in all honesty, but when the story is this good we quite frankly don't care!. Scott, 42, was asked by one golf journalist in the media room to...
Golf.com
Rickie Fowler has a new swing. Here’s how it works
Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Rickie Fowler has a new swing, and analysts are gushing over it. Fowler, long one of the fan favorites on the PGA Tour, has not played his best golf over the last few...
Q&A: Morgan Pressel talks about her star-studded charity event, what intrigues her about the 2023 LPGA season, her pick for Pebble Beach and the best swing on tour
One of golf’s great traditions to ring in the New Year is the wildly successful Morgan & Friends charity event, which raised just shy of $1 million this year for the fight against breast cancer. Every January, Morgan Pressel brings some of the biggest stars on the LPGA to...
Golf.com
Does the PGA Tour pay winners enough? Pros ponder the question
Should PGA Tour winners cash even bigger checks? Adam Scott thinks it’s worth discussing. Or at least he was intrigued by the idea when a reporter brought it up during Scott’s Sony Open press conference on Tuesday. The PGA Tour has long distributed 18 percent of its tournament...
Golf.com
Want to play college golf? Follow these 5 proven recruitment tactics
College athletics can enhance the trajectory of your life, opening doors you never knew existed. From my own experience as a Division I golfer at Vanderbilt, competing at such a high level gave me the opportunity to leave my hometown of Windermere, Fla., surround myself with high-achievers and access an influential platform by which to chase my dreams.
Golf.com
The best way to break 80, according to a Hall-of-Fame Teacher
There are few things in golf better than breaking 80. For a vast majority of golfers, shooting a score that starts with a 7 is the pinnacle of the sport. If you can shoot in the 70s, you graduate from an “ok” player to a “pretty good” one.
Never Leave a Club Behind on the Course With This New Technology
Raise your hand if you ever left a club behind in a round. There's now an app for that, thanks to an aerospace engineer who had some time during the pandemic.
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Cobra unveils three new King Tour irons for 2023
Cobra’s King Tour ($1299/7-piece set), King Tour CB ($1199/7-piece set) and King Tour MB ($1199/7-piece set) irons will be available at retail on Feb. 3. MORE FROM OUR 2023 CLUBTEST COVERAGE: A first look at Cobra’s Aerojet driver and fairway woods | What’s new with Cobra’s Aerojet hybrids and irons | A 6-handicap tested Cobra’s new Aerojet and King clubs. Here’s what he learned. | 4 areas where Cobra’s Aerojet driver excels, according to our robot | WATCH: Can Cobra’s Aerojet drivers follow up on their recent RoboTest success?
Comments / 0