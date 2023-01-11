Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, has denied the accusations made against him in a “pre-mortem overview” of the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange. Bankman-Fried stated in a post on January 12 on Substack that FTX US had been “totally solvent” at the time the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with about $350 million in cash on hand, distinguishing between businesses under the FTX umbrella.

2 DAYS AGO