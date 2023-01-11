Read full article on original website
crypto-academy.org
FTX Recovered $5B in Cash & Liquid Crypto
The insolvent cryptocurrency exchange has “recovered $5 billion in cash and liquid cryptocurrencies,” claims FTX attorney Andy Dietderich. The entire amount of the client deficit is “still unknown,” and the exchange is currently “trying to restore transaction history.”. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas seized...
Robinhood to Delist Bitcoin SV (BSV)
Stock trading app Robinhood issued a warning on Wednesday that it will shortly stop supporting Bitcoin SV (BSV), with intentions to delist the coin later this month. After January 25, customers of Robinhood won’t be able to purchase, sell, or transfer Bitcoin SV, the business announced. Following that, any remaining BSV in customer accounts will be automatically sold, and consumers will get the corresponding credit.
Amazon Partners With Avalanche To Scale Blockchain Adoption
The two firms stated in a blog post on Wednesday that they will collaborate to strive to increase the use of blockchain technology by businesses, organizations, and governments. Amazon Web Services is a cloud computing platform. Given that AWS will support Avalanche‘s infrastructure and decentralized applications (DApps), the agreement will...
WSJ: Santos raised money for company SEC alleges is a Ponzi scheme
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced controversy after it was revealed he made false statements about large parts of his personal and work background, once raised money for a company that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) later said was a Ponzi scheme, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Journal reported on Saturday that Santos […]
Binance Wins Seventh Approval in Europe, Registers With Swedish Regulator
Binance has announced that Binance Nordics AB has received authorization from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority to operate as a financial institution for the administration and trading of virtual currencies. This comes after months of fruitful communication with the regulator. The company’s registration number is 66822. With this registration,...
Bulgarian Authorities Raided NEXO’s Offices
Nexo, a troubled cryptocurrency lender, is under increasing pressure from authorities as a result of reports that its offices have been searched as part of a global probe. On January 12, the local news outlet Standart stated that a group of prosecutors, detectives, and foreign operatives had begun searching Nexo’s headquarters in the capital of Bulgaria.
Sam Bankman-Fried: “I Didn’t Steal User Funds”
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, has denied the accusations made against him in a “pre-mortem overview” of the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange. Bankman-Fried stated in a post on January 12 on Substack that FTX US had been “totally solvent” at the time the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with about $350 million in cash on hand, distinguishing between businesses under the FTX umbrella.
FTX To Sell Altcoins Worth $4.6B
Even if the FTX bankruptcy happened two months ago, the problem for the cryptocurrency sector is far from resolved. The new FTX CEO John Ray and his staff are now searching for as many liquid assets as possible to make up for the losses suffered by the customers. They have...
DOJ Investigating Founders of Solana Exchange Saber Labs
The US Department of Justice is looking into the two brothers who own the Solana stablecoin exchange Saber Labs, Ian and Dylan Macalinao. The probe comes in response to CoinDesk’s August revelation that the Macalinao brothers built an ecosystem of interconnected financial products that double- and triple-counted cryptocurrency payments by moving tokens between themselves via a network of 11 pseudonymous identities.
