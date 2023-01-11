Read full article on original website
NASCAR World Reacts To Richard Petty's Announcement
NASCAR legend Richard Petty made a major announcement on Wednesday. For the first time ever, the Petty name will not be featured during the 2023 NASCAR Season. The Petty GMS Racing team has officially changed its name to the Legacy Motor Club. The change was made after seven-time Cup Series ...
thecomeback.com
Famous actor eyes NASCAR driving career
Frankie Muniz, best known to millions as the title character in the popular sitcom “Malcom in the Middle,” has always wanted to be a NASCAR driver. The 37-year-old actor is taking a major step in that direction this year, landing a full-time ride in the ARCA Menards Series with Rette Jones Racing, the team announced Wednesday.
3 best candidates to become Joe Gibbs Racing’s next driver in the No. 18 car
Joe Gibbs Racing will not field the No. 18 car in the NASCAR Cup Series this season. Let's dive into the three best candidates to run the number if it returns.
3 bold options for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 car in 2024
Kevin Harvick has announced he will retire from the NASCAR Cup Series after the 2023 season. Let's dive into three bold replacements for Stewart-Haas Racing.
Amber Balcaen to Make Her Vms Debut at Daytona Int’l Speedway
Venturini Motorsports (VMS) announces that Amber Balcaen will be joining their 2023 driver lineup. Balcaen has signed on with VMS to take part in their ARCA Menards Series races at Daytona and Talladega. She will be behind the wheel of the No. 15 Toyota Camry with continued support from her sponsor, Icon Direct.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Major NASCAR Retirement
One of the longest-tenured members of the NASCAR Cup Series has announced that 2023 will be his last season. On Wednesday, No. 4 Kevin Harvick announced that he is retiring after the 2023 season. Harvick has been racing on NASCAR's top circuit since the 2001 season, when he famously replaced ...
Veteran NASCAR Driver Retirement Rumors Spreading Today
We're just a few weeks away from the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. But one veteran driver has people speculating that this might be his last year. A photo of Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick shows him wearing a "4EVER" patch on his 2023 fire suit. NASCAR legend Jeff ...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
MotorTrend Magazine
HOT ROD Gets the Inside Information at John Force Racing
John Force is the owner and driver of the Peak Performance Blue DEF Chevrolet Camaro SS NHRA Funny Car. Force began his drag racing career in 1977, and enthusiasm, perseverance, and love for the sport mark the charismatic leader and CEO of John Force Racing. The John Force Racing team includes three other NHRA drag racing teams. Robert Hight drives the Automobile Club Southern California Chevrolet Camaro SS NHRA Funny Car. Robert is also the President of John Force Racing. John's daughter, Brittany Force, is the driver of the Monster Energy Flav-R-Pac NHRA Top Fuel Dragster. The newest addition to the John Force Racing team is Austin Prock, who assumed the driving duties of the Montana Brand RMT NHRA Top Fuel dragster in 2019.
Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way
Mike Helton regularly intimidated drivers during sometimes intense exchanges. Larry McReynolds recently recalled on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio a time when Darrell Waltrip was in the broadcast booth and abruptly ended a tongue-lashing from the angry leader in an unbelievable way. The post Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Racing on TV, January 14-15
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
Top Speed
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
Kevin Harvick announces retirement from full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing after 2023
Harvick, who turned 47 in December, won the Cup Series title in 2014, the Xfinity Series championship in 2001 and 2006, and the Daytona 500 in 2007.
NASCAR Statement from Steve Phelps - Kevin Harvick
“With championships across several NASCAR series and a NASCAR Cup Series win total that ranks in the top 10, Kevin Harvick’s legacy as one of the all-time great drivers is secure. Beyond his success inside a race car, Kevin is a leader who truly cares about the health and the future of our sport – a passion that will continue long after his driving days are complete. On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I congratulate Kevin on a remarkable career and wish him the best of luck in his final season.” – Steve Phelps, NASCAR President.
Ross Chastain enters the season as NASCAR’s top free agent for 2024
Ross Chastain headlines the top free agents in the NASCAR Cup Series alongside other notable names, such as Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman.
Kevin Harvick will retire following the 2023 NASCAR season
The NASCAR champion comments ahead of his final season. Kevin Harvick has announced that he’ll retire following the 2023 NASCAR season. The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion made the announcement on Thursday. Hear from Kevin Harvick on his NASCAR retirement below. The 47-year-old enters his final season tied for...
1 Down and 1 To Go In Laying Out Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Xfinity Series Plans
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has picked Bristol for an appearance in the 2023 Xfinity Series, but he still has to announce his second choice. The post 1 Down and 1 To Go In Laying Out Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Xfinity Series Plans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NME
Frankie Muniz becomes full-time NASCAR racer
Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz is becoming a full-time NASCAR racer. The actor, who played the titular character in the beloved sitcom, will compete in NASCAR’s ARCA Menards Series at Daytona International Speedway next month. Muniz will race the No.30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones racing in...
Chili Bowl Results: January 11, 2023
Race results from night three of the Chili Bowl Nationals. Tonight, it’s night three of the Chili Bowl Nationals. A new field of drivers will take to the bullring dirt track in Tulsa, Oklahoma. View 2023 Chili Bowl results below. Chili Bowl Menu. Jan 9 | Jan 10 |...
NBC Sports
Long: Through the years, Kevin Harvick has provided a spark for NASCAR
The assignment for the sixth grade class in Bakersfield, California, was to write about career goals. Even then, Kevin Harvick stood out. The son of a firefighter, Harvick didn’t forecast riding siren-screaming trucks to emergencies. Instead, he detailed how he would race wheel-screeching cars and reach the NASCAR Winston Cup Series by age 30.
Comments / 0