Mets legend Keith Hernandez complains baseball games are too 'lengthy'
New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez seems to be a fan of anything that could decrease the lengths of MLB games. "I honestly feel that when I’m retired, when I stop doing what I’m doing now in the booth, I won’t watch baseball that much anymore," Hernandez said during an appearance on the "Tucker Carlson Today" program, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "It’s three-hour games now, three-and-a-half, when I played it was two-and-a-half. I still love the game, but they’re lengthy."
Twins re-sign well-traveled ex-Yankees outfielder
Once again, the Twins are taking a bite out of the Big Apple. Minnesota re-signed two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa this week, after the 28-year-old’s 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets fell apart. The Twins gave Correa a six-year, $200 million deal. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Mets break silence on Carlos Correa debacle as shortstop's deal with Twins becomes official
The New York Mets had Carlos Correa fall to their lap after the Giants didn't like the shortstop's physical. The Mets then had the same issue with Correa.
Mets Showing Interest in Signing Ex-Yankees Reliever
The Mets have already added two former Yankees to their bullpen this offseason. New York claimed right-hander Stephen Ridings off waivers from their crosstown rival back in November, signing veteran David Robertson one month later in free agency. They proceeded to keep another ex-Yankee around as well, re-signing right-hander Adam...
Mets could sign former NL MVP?
After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Boras frustrated Giants, Mets consulted same doc about Correa
Now that Carlos Correa has signed with the Minnesota Twins, details of the superstar's befuddling free-agency saga are coming to light. And his agent, Scott Boras, isn't over the moon about how everything went down. Before the Giants and New York Mets pulled the plug on their respective decade-plus Correa...
Just kidding? Yankees announcer Michael Kay walks back attack on ESPN Radio producer
That’s what New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay is saying about his well-publicized slam of an ESPN Radio producer. According to the New York Post, Kay ripped Ray Santiago on Friday after the producer on the “DiPietro & Rothenberg” morning show took at shot at Kay and his ratings: “Is it the fear that this show is now on the rise, and that show’s kind of gone in the other direction lately?”
Pros and cons of New York Mets deal with Carlos Correa falling through
Wow, what a whirlwind of a free agency period this has been for superstar shortstop Carlos Correa, now of the Minnesota Twins. The New York Mets were unable to reach an agreement with the 28-year-old shortstop after initially verbally agreeing to a 12-year, $315 million contract in the middle of the night in mid-December. The issue the Mets had, just like the San Francisco Giants before them, was a physical that flagged Correa’s right ankle after a 2014 surgery after an injury in the minor leagues in the Houston Astros organization.
New York Mets Reportedly Wanted Trea Turner... As Center Fielder
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Mets were "deadly serious in their interest in Trea Turner to play center field."
New York Mets linked to Manny Machado as future big-splash
Following the long Carlos Correa dilemma, it already seems as if the New York Mets have their next big third base target in mind. To just go along with all of the Shohei Ohtani talk as a future Mets target, you can now throw Manny Machado into the conversation for Steve Cohen. Machado has a player option on his contract after this season and is expected to exercise it.
Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2023: RHP Matthew Allan (16)
Acquired: 2019 MLB Draft, 3rd Round (Seminole High School, Florida) After helping lead Seminole High School to its first state championship since, Matthew Allan entered the draft ranked among the best prep pitchers in this year’s class. While not a complete unknown coming into the 2019 season, Matthew Allan wasn’t exactly at the top of the draft boards. Thanks to a strong showcase on the summer circuit in 2018 and then an excellent spring- which included a perfect game- Allan rocketed up the draft boards.
Alonso, Mets avoid arbitration with $14.5M, 1-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso agreed Friday on a $14.5 million contract with the New York Mets for next season to avoid salary arbitration. The slugging first baseman nearly doubled his $7.4 million salary from 2022, when he tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and finished eighth in NL MVP balloting. He batted .271 with 40 home runs and an .869 OPS in 160 games. The two-time All-Star and 2019 NL Rookie of the Year can become a free agent following the 2024 season. Five of the six other Mets who began the day eligible for arbitration agreed to one-year deals: catcher Tomás Nido ($1,575,000), reliever Drew Smith ($1.3 million), infielder Luis Guillorme ($1.6 million) and right-handers Elieser Hernández ($1.6 million) and Jeff Brigham ($760,000).
Mets Morning News: Showalter’s coaching staff announced, pitchers and catchers report February 15
The Mets announced that pitchers and catchers will report to spring training on February 15 and officially announced Buck Showalter’s coaching staff for the 2023 season. Today is the deadline for arbitration-eligible players and teams to exchange salary figures, and the Mets still have seven such players. The team...
