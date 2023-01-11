ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez complains baseball games are too 'lengthy'

New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez seems to be a fan of anything that could decrease the lengths of MLB games. "I honestly feel that when I’m retired, when I stop doing what I’m doing now in the booth, I won’t watch baseball that much anymore," Hernandez said during an appearance on the "Tucker Carlson Today" program, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "It’s three-hour games now, three-and-a-half, when I played it was two-and-a-half. I still love the game, but they’re lengthy."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Twins re-sign well-traveled ex-Yankees outfielder

Once again, the Twins are taking a bite out of the Big Apple. Minnesota re-signed two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa this week, after the 28-year-old’s 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets fell apart. The Twins gave Correa a six-year, $200 million deal. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Mets Showing Interest in Signing Ex-Yankees Reliever

The Mets have already added two former Yankees to their bullpen this offseason. New York claimed right-hander Stephen Ridings off waivers from their crosstown rival back in November, signing veteran David Robertson one month later in free agency. They proceeded to keep another ex-Yankee around as well, re-signing right-hander Adam...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Mets could sign former NL MVP?

After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Boras frustrated Giants, Mets consulted same doc about Correa

Now that Carlos Correa has signed with the Minnesota Twins, details of the superstar's befuddling free-agency saga are coming to light. And his agent, Scott Boras, isn't over the moon about how everything went down. Before the Giants and New York Mets pulled the plug on their respective decade-plus Correa...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Just kidding? Yankees announcer Michael Kay walks back attack on ESPN Radio producer

That’s what New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay is saying about his well-publicized slam of an ESPN Radio producer. According to the New York Post, Kay ripped Ray Santiago on Friday after the producer on the “DiPietro & Rothenberg” morning show took at shot at Kay and his ratings: “Is it the fear that this show is now on the rise, and that show’s kind of gone in the other direction lately?”
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

Pros and cons of New York Mets deal with Carlos Correa falling through

Wow, what a whirlwind of a free agency period this has been for superstar shortstop Carlos Correa, now of the Minnesota Twins. The New York Mets were unable to reach an agreement with the 28-year-old shortstop after initially verbally agreeing to a 12-year, $315 million contract in the middle of the night in mid-December. The issue the Mets had, just like the San Francisco Giants before them, was a physical that flagged Correa’s right ankle after a 2014 surgery after an injury in the minor leagues in the Houston Astros organization.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

New York Mets linked to Manny Machado as future big-splash

Following the long Carlos Correa dilemma, it already seems as if the New York Mets have their next big third base target in mind. To just go along with all of the Shohei Ohtani talk as a future Mets target, you can now throw Manny Machado into the conversation for Steve Cohen. Machado has a player option on his contract after this season and is expected to exercise it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2023: RHP Matthew Allan (16)

Acquired: 2019 MLB Draft, 3rd Round (Seminole High School, Florida) After helping lead Seminole High School to its first state championship since, Matthew Allan entered the draft ranked among the best prep pitchers in this year’s class. While not a complete unknown coming into the 2019 season, Matthew Allan wasn’t exactly at the top of the draft boards. Thanks to a strong showcase on the summer circuit in 2018 and then an excellent spring- which included a perfect game- Allan rocketed up the draft boards.
FLORIDA, NY
The Associated Press

Alonso, Mets avoid arbitration with $14.5M, 1-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso agreed Friday on a $14.5 million contract with the New York Mets for next season to avoid salary arbitration. The slugging first baseman nearly doubled his $7.4 million salary from 2022, when he tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and finished eighth in NL MVP balloting. He batted .271 with 40 home runs and an .869 OPS in 160 games. The two-time All-Star and 2019 NL Rookie of the Year can become a free agent following the 2024 season. Five of the six other Mets who began the day eligible for arbitration agreed to one-year deals: catcher Tomás Nido ($1,575,000), reliever Drew Smith ($1.3 million), infielder Luis Guillorme ($1.6 million) and right-handers Elieser Hernández ($1.6 million) and Jeff Brigham ($760,000).
NEW YORK CITY, NY

