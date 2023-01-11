ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 1

Related
KARE 11

Thomson Reuters to sell most of Eagan campus, move to new location in Twin Cities

EAGAN, Minn — Thomson Reuters (TR) is looking to sell the majority of its 263-acre campus in Eagan, in a response to changing workplace habits and culture. The Toronto-based company is looking to sell 179-acres or over 68% of its 263-acre campus. Notable features included in the sale are the office building with over 1.1 million square feet and three data centers with over 333,000 square feet.
EAGAN, MN
B98.5

Maine Marden’s Store Location Closes Suddenly

Most of us have always believed that Marden's is one of the hidden gem businesses of the state. For those who are not familiar with the regional chain, they are discount stores, but it is not loaded with junk that you'd never want to buy. These stores are freighted with so much amazing merchandise. They have everything from clothing, to furniture, to appliances, to high end electronics. And yes, all of this stuff is sold at a great discount.
RUMFORD, ME
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Why Does The Water In My Saint Cloud Minnesota Home Smell Like Gas?

I've lived in my house in Saint Cloud now for a little over three years. Over that period of time, I've never had this happen until a few weeks ago. I turned on the water in my bathroom sink to get ready for work one morning. I noticed this strange smell of gas, that occurred only when I turned on the running water. I thought it was strange, but just went back to getting ready, and thought that maybe it was something with the city water, and assumed that it would be gone in a few days.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
newyorkupstate.com

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down

Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
ITHACA, NY
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Red Light Cameras Still On St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis’ Radar

Drivers running red lights is a problem in many communities and St. Cloud is no exception. Today on WJON's Radio Town Hall meeting with St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis he explains who he advocates every year at the Minnesota State Legislature for red light cameras. These cameras are currently illegal in Minnesota but Kleis feels if red light cameras were allowed it would make a big difference in the amount of people who run red lights. 22 states currently allow red light cameras to catch red light runners including Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Veterans Drive Coborn’s Gets New Life

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The former Coborn’s store on Veterans Drive is getting a new life thanks to a Twin Cities-based food shelf. Loaves and Fishes operates more than 30 hot meal kitchens and food donation sites around the state and plans to expand their operations by adding a food distribution center at the former grocery store.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

My Life: Former St. Cloud Area Chamber President Teresa Bohnen

Former St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce President Teresa Bohnen joined me on WJON to talk about her life on WJON's My Life Series. Teresa grew up in Lebanon, Missouri as a kid. Lebanon is a city of around 14.000 people southwest of St. Louis. When Teresa was a going into her senior year her family moved to Shakopee, Minnesota where she graduated from Shakopee High School.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kvsc.org

Al Loehr Veterans & Community Studio Apartments Sustain Fire Damage

The three-story Al Loehr Veterans apartment complex located at 4055 12th Street North in St. Cloud caught on fire early Thursday morning. Acting Battalion Chief Pat Ellering reports that at roughly 2 a.m. fire alarms went off and there were reports of smoke on the first floor. While there were...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice

MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy