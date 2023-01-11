Read full article on original website
ALDI announces opening date for newest Mississippi store
As some malls struggle to draw customers, one south Mississippi mall is experiencing a resurgence with recent store openings and an extremely popular grocery chain is about to give a big boost when it opens next week. ALDI announced it will open Thursday, January 19, with a “sneak peek” set...
“Fairytale” Drive with Attractions and Stops Begins in St. Cloud
In the wintertime I generally start thinking and planning for when it's not winter. This is one of those things that you can plan for Spring, Summer and/or Fall. But winter may be a bit challenging for some of these attractions. There is a very scenic drive that you can...
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
Handling Garbage/Recycling in St. Cloud Due to Snow
The piles of snow at the end of St. Cloud driveways and snow piled up along curbs has additional consequences for St. Cloud residents. The heavy snow totals leave less area to place garbage and recycling at the end of our driveways. Tracy Hodel is the Public Service Director for the City of St. Cloud.
Budget-friendly retail chain opening new location in Michigan this month
A budget-friendly retail chain is opening another new store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Harbor Freight Tools will be celebrating the grand opening event for its newest Michigan store location in Bad Axe, according to local sources.
Thomson Reuters to sell most of Eagan campus, move to new location in Twin Cities
EAGAN, Minn — Thomson Reuters (TR) is looking to sell the majority of its 263-acre campus in Eagan, in a response to changing workplace habits and culture. The Toronto-based company is looking to sell 179-acres or over 68% of its 263-acre campus. Notable features included in the sale are the office building with over 1.1 million square feet and three data centers with over 333,000 square feet.
Walmart to Stop Providing Plastic Bags In Some States – Is Minnesota Included?
We've been hearing about how some grocery and big box stores are starting to cease the use of single use plastic bags around the country. Up to now, MOSTLY happening in states like California and Arizona. But now, there are more states that are beginning to adopt this practice all in the effort to improve the environment.
Maine Marden’s Store Location Closes Suddenly
Most of us have always believed that Marden's is one of the hidden gem businesses of the state. For those who are not familiar with the regional chain, they are discount stores, but it is not loaded with junk that you'd never want to buy. These stores are freighted with so much amazing merchandise. They have everything from clothing, to furniture, to appliances, to high end electronics. And yes, all of this stuff is sold at a great discount.
St. Joseph Community Food Shelf Buys Building
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The St. Joseph Community Food Shelf has bought the building they are currently in. Organizers say the purchase gives them stability after moving several times in the last few years. The St. Joseph Food Shelf was started in 1987 and was housed at the Saint...
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
Have You Ever Visited Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
The 5 Easy Snow Molds I want to See All Over in Minnesota Yards for Winter!
We have so much snow right now. Even with it being warm enough to actually melt some this winter, we have way more than usual at this time. Naturally, it makes sense to go searching for ideas on what do in the snow. You have the usual, make a snowman,...
Why Does The Water In My Saint Cloud Minnesota Home Smell Like Gas?
I've lived in my house in Saint Cloud now for a little over three years. Over that period of time, I've never had this happen until a few weeks ago. I turned on the water in my bathroom sink to get ready for work one morning. I noticed this strange smell of gas, that occurred only when I turned on the running water. I thought it was strange, but just went back to getting ready, and thought that maybe it was something with the city water, and assumed that it would be gone in a few days.
newyorkupstate.com
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
Red Light Cameras Still On St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis’ Radar
Drivers running red lights is a problem in many communities and St. Cloud is no exception. Today on WJON's Radio Town Hall meeting with St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis he explains who he advocates every year at the Minnesota State Legislature for red light cameras. These cameras are currently illegal in Minnesota but Kleis feels if red light cameras were allowed it would make a big difference in the amount of people who run red lights. 22 states currently allow red light cameras to catch red light runners including Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.
What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
Veterans Drive Coborn’s Gets New Life
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The former Coborn’s store on Veterans Drive is getting a new life thanks to a Twin Cities-based food shelf. Loaves and Fishes operates more than 30 hot meal kitchens and food donation sites around the state and plans to expand their operations by adding a food distribution center at the former grocery store.
My Life: Former St. Cloud Area Chamber President Teresa Bohnen
Former St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce President Teresa Bohnen joined me on WJON to talk about her life on WJON's My Life Series. Teresa grew up in Lebanon, Missouri as a kid. Lebanon is a city of around 14.000 people southwest of St. Louis. When Teresa was a going into her senior year her family moved to Shakopee, Minnesota where she graduated from Shakopee High School.
kvsc.org
Al Loehr Veterans & Community Studio Apartments Sustain Fire Damage
The three-story Al Loehr Veterans apartment complex located at 4055 12th Street North in St. Cloud caught on fire early Thursday morning. Acting Battalion Chief Pat Ellering reports that at roughly 2 a.m. fire alarms went off and there were reports of smoke on the first floor. While there were...
Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice
MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
