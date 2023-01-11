Read full article on original website
i70sports.com
Ramsey Suffers Road Loss at WSS
Ramsey boys basketball fell behind in the first quarter and could not overcome the deficit, falling at Windsor/Stew-Stras, 74-45, on Friday night. Ramsey would fall behind, 20-8, in the first quarter of play and trail 42-25 at halftime. WSS would outscore the Rams 20-12 in the third quarter and Ramsey would trail 62-37 to start the fourth quarter. The Hatchets 12-8 run in the forth would close out the game. Ramsey drops to 5-11 on the season. They will have no time off as they get right back into action on Saturday, facing Civic Memorial at 5:30pm on Saturday evening in the Litchfield Rick McGraw Memorial Tournament.
i70sports.com
Altamont Runs Win Streak to 10 With Victory Over North Clay
The Altamont Indians have ran their win streak to 10 wins and also taken over the top spot in the National Trail Conference standings with a 61-43 win over North Clay on Friday night. The Indians and the Cardinals came into the contest as the last two unbeaten teams in the conference and Altamont would gain the momentum in the first quarter, edging out to a 16-13 lead and then picking up its sense of urgency to outscore North Clay 14-8 in the second quarter for a 30-21 halftime lead. The Indians would steadily add to their lead, again outscoring the Cardinals 13-8 to push out to a 43-29 third quarter lead before an 18-14 advantage in the fourth quarter would have them closing out the 61-43 win. With their double digit win streak, Altamont stands at 15-3 overall on the season and 3-0 in the NTC. They will have another NTC matchup on Tuesday when they host CHBC in their final game before the NTC Tournament gets underway on January 23 at Altamont High School.
i70sports.com
SEB Downs Patoka-Odin to Win 5th Straight
St. Elmo-Brownstown broke down the Patoka-Odin defense early and rode an early lead throughout the remainder of the game for a 67-41 win at home on Friday night. For the third game in a row, the Eagles put up 20 or more points in the first quarter with Friday’s first quarter effort getting them out to a 22-12 lead. SEB outscored the Warriors 18-11 in the second, pushing the lead to 40-23 at halftime. Each team would be held to 10 or less points in the third, but SEB continued to hold a sizable 20-point lead, going up 50-30 before a 17-11 run in the fourth would finish out the 67-41 win. With their fifth straight victory, the Eagles are 12-5 on the season and also now stand at 1-0 in the Egyptian Illini Conference. SEB will play their second of three straight EI conference games on Tuesday when they will be at home again, hosting Martinsville.
i70sports.com
BSE Holds On For Conference Win Over Dieterich
Brownstown-St. Elmo picked up their third win in a row on Wednesday night, as they held on for a 55-50 win over Dieterich in National Trail Conference action. The Bombers would get out to a 17-14 lead in the first quarter, getting five different players in the scoring column. BSE would slightly push their lead out further in the second, outscoring the Maroons in the quarter, 10-8, for a 27-22 halftime lead. After halftime, BSE picked up their scoring again going on an 18-13 run to lead 45-35 heading into the fourth quarter. Dieterich would make a late run outscoring BSE 15-10 in the quarter, but despite only two baskets from the field, the Bombers would go 6 of 7 from the free throw line to hang on for the 55-50 win. With the win, BSE is now 15-6 overall and 3-1 in the National Trail Conference. They will have another NTC conference matchup coming up on Thursday night when they travel to Altamont to take on the Indians.
i70sports.com
Brownstown-St. Elmo Takes Down Altamont in NTC Matchup
Brownstown-St. Elmo took an early lead over Altamont and would hold on to it for a 57-44 win on Thursday night. The Bombers would get a eight points from Jayna Ireland and seven points from Natelly Beall in the first quarter to get out to a 19-10 lead over the Indians. Altamont would come back and outscore BSE 13-12 in the second quarter, but would the Lady Indians would continue to trail the Lady Bombers 31-23 at halftime. BSE came out strong from the halftime break with Laney Baldrige scoring 11 of her 14 points and Lexi Seabaugh scoring 7 of her 10 points in the second half as the Bombers were able to overcome a 9-point run by Altamont’s Remi Miller and being outscored 14-8 in the fourth quarter to close out the 57-44 win. BSE moves to 16-6 on the season and 4-1 in the NTC. Altamont is now 11-10 on the season and wraps up NTC play at 4-4. BSE and Altamont will both play in the NTC-CIC Shootout at Warrensburg-Latham on Saturday with the Lady Bombers facing Central A&M at 2:30pm and the Lady Indians facing host Warrensburg-Latham at 5:30pm.
i70sports.com
Ramsey Girls Fall to Oblong
Ramsey girls basketball fell at home, 48-34, to Oblong on Thursday night. The loss drops Ramsey to 2-12 on the season. The Lady Rams will next play at Raymond Lincolnwood on Monday. Lady Rams Scoring/Stats:. Lola Johnson – 11 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist. Ellie Albert – 3 rebounds,...
Two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder
This story has been updated with information from Springfield Police about the 911 call. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Springfield emergency workers have been charged with first degree murder for improperly restraining a patient. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced in a news conference Tuesday first-degree murder charges for Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan […]
edglentoday.com
Sheriff Connor/State's Attorney Thomas Haine: HB 5471 That Bans Assault Weapons Creates 'Deep Concern'
(This is a joint statement by Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor and State's Attorney Thomas Haine about the passage of HB 5471 into law on Wednesday). Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. "Like many...
