Brownstown-St. Elmo took an early lead over Altamont and would hold on to it for a 57-44 win on Thursday night. The Bombers would get a eight points from Jayna Ireland and seven points from Natelly Beall in the first quarter to get out to a 19-10 lead over the Indians. Altamont would come back and outscore BSE 13-12 in the second quarter, but would the Lady Indians would continue to trail the Lady Bombers 31-23 at halftime. BSE came out strong from the halftime break with Laney Baldrige scoring 11 of her 14 points and Lexi Seabaugh scoring 7 of her 10 points in the second half as the Bombers were able to overcome a 9-point run by Altamont’s Remi Miller and being outscored 14-8 in the fourth quarter to close out the 57-44 win. BSE moves to 16-6 on the season and 4-1 in the NTC. Altamont is now 11-10 on the season and wraps up NTC play at 4-4. BSE and Altamont will both play in the NTC-CIC Shootout at Warrensburg-Latham on Saturday with the Lady Bombers facing Central A&M at 2:30pm and the Lady Indians facing host Warrensburg-Latham at 5:30pm.

ALTAMONT, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO