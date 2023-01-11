Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fear of Friday the 13thMargaret MinnicksAsheville, NC
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
onekindesign.com
Tour this rustic mountain dream home in the woods of North Carolina
This beautiful rustic mountain dream home was designed by Living Stone Design + Build in collaboration with ID.ology Interiors, located in Pinchot Forest, a luxurious gated community in South Asheville, North Carolina. The property offers the ultimate in privacy, perched on a mountaintop with sweeping forest views. Step inside this...
High Country skiers get snow just in time for holiday weekend
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Skiers flocked to Appalachian Ski Mountain Friday to enjoy a fresh blanket of snow. They welcomed the news that more snow was still headed to the North Carolina High Country. Already, several inches had fallen at higher elevations Friday morning. Many people weren’t as excited...
moderncampground.com
Wilderness Cove Campground: A New Destination for Camping, Glamping, and Adventures
Wilderness Cove Campground may be a new player in the camping industry, but the Saluda, North Carolina park is already proving to be an outdoor recreation destination, with various recreation opportunities to be had on-site. Andrew Garcia and Benjamin Cohen, managing partners at Outdoor Venture Partners, acquired the property in...
WYFF4.com
Pretty Place Chapel announces temporary closure to public visitors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Folks who want to visit the Pretty Place Chapel in South Carolina will have to wait until February. Pretty Place announced Thursday that the chapel will be closed beginning Jan. 23 and is estimated to reopen on Feb. 6. (Video above: Timelapse of sunrise Easter...
WCNC
NC ski resorts gearing up for wintry weather this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fresh snow is coming to the mountains of North Carolina just in time for people planning ski trips for the long holiday weekend. Ski lovers are rejoicing the forecast, with several inches of snowfall possible in the mountains between Friday and Saturday. The higher snow totals are likely in the higher elevations.
avlwatchdog.org
Where are the street sweepers and ‘sparkling’ streets? Chance for electoral votes being split in North Carolina?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Can you find out what happened to all the street cleaning vehicles? When I moved here five years ago, I saw street cleaning machines regularly and the roadways “sparkled.” When the pandemic hit, I seem to remember that a statement came out saying that it took two operators per truck and due to COVID restrictions the operators couldn’t ride in trucks together. And that is the last time a truck has been seen operating to my knowledge. Meanwhile, you could build a new car from the parts on the Bowen Bridge. That bridge and its surrounding road connections look like a third world country. I recommend that the tourist tax dollars be used to fund regular use of the street cleaning trucks. While they are doing that they can add funds to rebuild the Mills River Water Treatment Plant.
blueridgecountry.com
Curios: The Walton War - Two College Presidents Sort It Out
In the early 1800s, Georgia and North Carolina went briefly into battle over a strip of land that is now part of North Carolina’s Transylvania County. You wouldn’t think a small section of land would cause a major problem, but a 12-mile tract once known as the “Orphan Strip” led to a power struggle among three states and ultimately a violent clash between North Carolina and Georgia known as the “Walton War.”
tribpapers.com
I-26 Construction Could Conclude in a Year
Asheville – Widening of Interstate 26 between Buncombe and Henderson counties is an ongoing half-decade traffic nightmare for motorists — one that they can snap out of by spring of 2024 when the project concludes. The 22-mile, $534 million I-26 project began in October 2019. It is still...
power98fm.com
North Carolina City One of the Best Cheap Romantic Getaways
We know February is right around the corner. With that being said, Valentine’s Day is approaching us slowly. If you have not begun the planning for your significant other, then you may want to get on it. Some people want to be a bit cost-conscious when it comes to Valentine’s Day, but you can still keep it romantic. A quick, weekend getaway can be one of the best things to get into with your partner.
NCDOT removes over 120,000 pounds of trash from Asheville homeless camps
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has cleaned up two homeless camps collecting over 120,000 pounds of trash.
FOX Carolina
NCDOT clean-up homeless camps
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) removed 120,000 pounds of trash from two homeless camps in West Asheville on Saturday, January 6, 2023.
tribpapers.com
Annual Winter Oysters & Champagne Party
Asheville – All Day Darling is bringing back their annual Winter Oysters and Champagne Party on Sunday, January 29. The open-house style festivities will welcome attendees to stop in anytime between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to enjoy champagne and wine from Advintage Wine, raw oysters on the half shell, lobster rolls, hot dogs from Right There Bar, dessert, and more. Plus, they’ll have fires roaring outside, and musician Andrew Fletcher will be playing New Orleans jazz tunes.
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
Golf.com
3 golf-course threats that keep superintendents up at night
In their turf-care work, superintendents stand on guard against a host of invaders, which can vary by region and season. While most of these intruders can be staved off with smart and timely measures, some pose bigger headaches than the rest. David McIntosh is director of grounds at High Hampton...
diply.com
Vacation Gone Wrong: Four Stabbed at North Carolina Vacation Rental
What began as a night of happiness at an AirBnb in Madison County, North Carolina, ended with four people almost losing their lives. Reports revealed that the four victims were found with stab wounds while the suspected perpetrators have been taken into police custody. Here are the details. The Events...
FOX Carolina
Drained Upstate lake closer to reopening
First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. 1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The USGS reported an...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Friday, Jan. 13
Code Purple in effect for Friday, 1/13/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 25° F. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
This North Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Camps not the answer for homelessness, officials say after tons of trash cleaned from two
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two bulldozers and four dump trucks are what it took the Asheville Police Department and NCDOT to clean up two homeless camps earlier this week. It was an eight-hour process to clean up 120,000 pounds -- or 60 tons -- of trash between the two homeless camps in West Asheville.
