onekindesign.com

Tour this rustic mountain dream home in the woods of North Carolina

This beautiful rustic mountain dream home was designed by Living Stone Design + Build in collaboration with ID.ology Interiors, located in Pinchot Forest, a luxurious gated community in South Asheville, North Carolina. The property offers the ultimate in privacy, perched on a mountaintop with sweeping forest views. Step inside this...
ASHEVILLE, NC
moderncampground.com

Wilderness Cove Campground: A New Destination for Camping, Glamping, and Adventures

Wilderness Cove Campground may be a new player in the camping industry, but the Saluda, North Carolina park is already proving to be an outdoor recreation destination, with various recreation opportunities to be had on-site. Andrew Garcia and Benjamin Cohen, managing partners at Outdoor Venture Partners, acquired the property in...
SALUDA, NC
WYFF4.com

Pretty Place Chapel announces temporary closure to public visitors

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Folks who want to visit the Pretty Place Chapel in South Carolina will have to wait until February. Pretty Place announced Thursday that the chapel will be closed beginning Jan. 23 and is estimated to reopen on Feb. 6. (Video above: Timelapse of sunrise Easter...
GREENVILLE, SC
WCNC

NC ski resorts gearing up for wintry weather this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fresh snow is coming to the mountains of North Carolina just in time for people planning ski trips for the long holiday weekend. Ski lovers are rejoicing the forecast, with several inches of snowfall possible in the mountains between Friday and Saturday. The higher snow totals are likely in the higher elevations.
SUGAR MOUNTAIN, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Where are the street sweepers and ‘sparkling’ streets? Chance for electoral votes being split in North Carolina?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Can you find out what happened to all the street cleaning vehicles? When I moved here five years ago, I saw street cleaning machines regularly and the roadways “sparkled.” When the pandemic hit, I seem to remember that a statement came out saying that it took two operators per truck and due to COVID restrictions the operators couldn’t ride in trucks together. And that is the last time a truck has been seen operating to my knowledge. Meanwhile, you could build a new car from the parts on the Bowen Bridge. That bridge and its surrounding road connections look like a third world country. I recommend that the tourist tax dollars be used to fund regular use of the street cleaning trucks. While they are doing that they can add funds to rebuild the Mills River Water Treatment Plant.
ASHEVILLE, NC
blueridgecountry.com

Curios: The Walton War - Two College Presidents Sort It Out

In the early 1800s, Georgia and North Carolina went briefly into battle over a strip of land that is now part of North Carolina’s Transylvania County. You wouldn’t think a small section of land would cause a major problem, but a 12-mile tract once known as the “Orphan Strip” led to a power struggle among three states and ultimately a violent clash between North Carolina and Georgia known as the “Walton War.”
WALTON COUNTY, GA
tribpapers.com

I-26 Construction Could Conclude in a Year

Asheville – Widening of Interstate 26 between Buncombe and Henderson counties is an ongoing half-decade traffic nightmare for motorists — one that they can snap out of by spring of 2024 when the project concludes. The 22-mile, $534 million I-26 project began in October 2019. It is still...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
power98fm.com

North Carolina City One of the Best Cheap Romantic Getaways

We know February is right around the corner. With that being said, Valentine’s Day is approaching us slowly. If you have not begun the planning for your significant other, then you may want to get on it. Some people want to be a bit cost-conscious when it comes to Valentine’s Day, but you can still keep it romantic. A quick, weekend getaway can be one of the best things to get into with your partner.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

NCDOT clean-up homeless camps

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) removed 120,000 pounds of trash from two homeless camps in West Asheville on Saturday, January 6, 2023. The South Carolina Attorney General announced the arrests of dozens of suspects accused of trafficking meth in the Upstate, working with incarcerated inmates and Mexican cartels.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Annual Winter Oysters & Champagne Party

Asheville – All Day Darling is bringing back their annual Winter Oysters and Champagne Party on Sunday, January 29. The open-house style festivities will welcome attendees to stop in anytime between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to enjoy champagne and wine from Advintage Wine, raw oysters on the half shell, lobster rolls, hot dogs from Right There Bar, dessert, and more. Plus, they’ll have fires roaring outside, and musician Andrew Fletcher will be playing New Orleans jazz tunes.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Golf.com

3 golf-course threats that keep superintendents up at night

In their turf-care work, superintendents stand on guard against a host of invaders, which can vary by region and season. While most of these intruders can be staved off with smart and timely measures, some pose bigger headaches than the rest. David McIntosh is director of grounds at High Hampton...
CASHIERS, NC
FOX Carolina

Drained Upstate lake closer to reopening

First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. 1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The USGS reported an...
CLEMSON, SC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Friday, Jan. 13

Code Purple in effect for Friday, 1/13/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 25° F. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC

