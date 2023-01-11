ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

My Fox 8

Clemson Fires Offensive Coordinator, Eyes TCU Replacement

The Tigers have parted ways with assistant coach Brandon Streeter. Dabo Swinney did not waste any time in preparing to improve his team for the 2023 season. Swinney announced that Brandon Streeter will not return as the team’s offensive coordinator, according to a statement from the team. As an offensive unit, Clemson ranked third among ACC teams in scoring offense but seventh in total offense, fifth in rushing offense and ninth in passing offense.
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Clemson falls at number 16 Duke

Durham, N.C. – Celeste Taylor led all scorers with 19 and Clemson could not overcome a slow start to the second half, falling 66-56 at the hands of No. 16/19 Duke on Thursday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The win moves the Blue Devils to 15-1, 5-0 ACC, on the year, while the loss drops […]
CLEMSON, SC
thetigercu.com

Clemson Takes Next Step in Uptown Redevelopment

On Dec. 16, Clemson City Council unanimously voted to move ahead with Spectrum Realty Companies as the partner for the UptownNEXT project. “Two people have asked us on a date, and we’re going on a date with one of them,” said council member Bob Brookover, expressing the level of commitment to the council’s decision on the 16th.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville lottery winner quadruples jackpot in big win

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A month has passed since a woman cashed in a $200,000 Powerball win from Upstate gas station. “I’m still pinching myself,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. Officials say that the woman was buying another Powerball ticket at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Drained Upstate lake closer to reopening

First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. 1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The USGS reported an...
CLEMSON, SC
housebeautiful.com

Designer Whitney McGregor Freshens Up a Starter Home in Spartanburg, South Carolina

When a young couple’s charming 1942 home in Spartanburg, South Carolina, needed a new aesthetic direction, they called in Greenville designer Whitney McGregor for help. The result is so upbeat and fresh that McGregor says she would happily move right in. “In another world, I live here by myself,” McGregor laughs. “It’s happy and cozy and bright, and it’s reflective of my clients and their personality. They’re light and fun-loving.”
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Pretty Place Chapel announces temporary closure to public visitors

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Folks who want to visit the Pretty Place Chapel in South Carolina will have to wait until February. Pretty Place announced Thursday that the chapel will be closed beginning Jan. 23 and is estimated to reopen on Feb. 6. (Video above: Timelapse of sunrise Easter...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

School districts announce schedule changes due to weather

(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
tribpapers.com

I-26 Construction Could Conclude in a Year

Asheville – Widening of Interstate 26 between Buncombe and Henderson counties is an ongoing half-decade traffic nightmare for motorists — one that they can snap out of by spring of 2024 when the project concludes. The 22-mile, $534 million I-26 project began in October 2019. It is still...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
thetigercu.com

Clemson partners with South Carolina agencies to fight opioid crisis

South Carolina’s Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services Director Sara Goldsby and Governor Henry McMaster announced their collaborative partnership with three South Carolina universities to fight the opioid epidemic across the state. The plan comes as a reaction to the evolving addiction crisis that is affecting communities...
CLEMSON, SC
Atlanta Magazine

Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia

Granite is one of the hardest rocks on Earth. Much of what is mined around the world is crushed for gravel or cut into countertops, sidewalk curbs, and building stones. But in Elberton, Georgia—where, 325 million years ago, a great mass of magma rose through the earth’s crust, cooled, and solidified—90 percent of the granite coming out of the area’s numerous quarries is crafted into cemetery memorials. One could say death keeps Elberton itself alive. The post Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ELBERTON, GA
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SC

Tickets were provided by Appalchian Ski Mountain. Opinions are my own. Looking to experience a winter wonderland in your own backyard? Consider Appalachian Ski Mountain, located just over two hours from Greenville, SC in Blowing Rock, NC. This ski resort offers guests the ability to choose from three winter sports: skiing, snowboarding or ice skating.
GREENVILLE, SC

