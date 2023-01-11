Read full article on original website
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenSalem, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
Highly-Touted 2024 TE Commits to Clemson
Clemson picked up its third verbal pledge of the 2024 recruiting cycle as TE Christian Bentancur announced a commitment to the Tigers.
Jeff Scott headed back to Clemson
Jeff Scott is headed back to Clemson. Multiple sources told The Clemson Insider Thursday that Scott is returning to Clemson and rejoining the Tigers' staff, though it obviously won't be in the (...)
FOX Carolina
Man goes missing after recent move to Greenville
Clemson has hired Garrett Riley as their new offensive coordinator. Riley was previously at TCU and is the brother of Southern Cal coach Lincoln Riley.
Shane Beamer Blasts South Carolina Radio After Garrett Riley Report
The Gamecocks coach was none too pleased with a report claiming his program really wanted to hire Riley prior to his deal with Clemson.
My Fox 8
Clemson Fires Offensive Coordinator, Eyes TCU Replacement
The Tigers have parted ways with assistant coach Brandon Streeter. Dabo Swinney did not waste any time in preparing to improve his team for the 2023 season. Swinney announced that Brandon Streeter will not return as the team’s offensive coordinator, according to a statement from the team. As an offensive unit, Clemson ranked third among ACC teams in scoring offense but seventh in total offense, fifth in rushing offense and ninth in passing offense.
Clemson falls at number 16 Duke
Durham, N.C. – Celeste Taylor led all scorers with 19 and Clemson could not overcome a slow start to the second half, falling 66-56 at the hands of No. 16/19 Duke on Thursday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The win moves the Blue Devils to 15-1, 5-0 ACC, on the year, while the loss drops […]
thetigercu.com
Clemson Takes Next Step in Uptown Redevelopment
On Dec. 16, Clemson City Council unanimously voted to move ahead with Spectrum Realty Companies as the partner for the UptownNEXT project. “Two people have asked us on a date, and we’re going on a date with one of them,” said council member Bob Brookover, expressing the level of commitment to the council’s decision on the 16th.
WYFF4.com
Greenville lottery winner quadruples jackpot in big win
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A month has passed since a woman cashed in a $200,000 Powerball win from Upstate gas station. “I’m still pinching myself,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. Officials say that the woman was buying another Powerball ticket at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett...
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Drained Upstate lake closer to reopening
First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. 1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The USGS reported an...
housebeautiful.com
Designer Whitney McGregor Freshens Up a Starter Home in Spartanburg, South Carolina
When a young couple’s charming 1942 home in Spartanburg, South Carolina, needed a new aesthetic direction, they called in Greenville designer Whitney McGregor for help. The result is so upbeat and fresh that McGregor says she would happily move right in. “In another world, I live here by myself,” McGregor laughs. “It’s happy and cozy and bright, and it’s reflective of my clients and their personality. They’re light and fun-loving.”
Historic South Carolina Coca-Cola plant to be revitalized
A historic Spartanburg building will now see new life. City council approved plans to revitalize Spartanburg’s vacant Coca-Cola plant.
WYFF4.com
Pretty Place Chapel announces temporary closure to public visitors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Folks who want to visit the Pretty Place Chapel in South Carolina will have to wait until February. Pretty Place announced Thursday that the chapel will be closed beginning Jan. 23 and is estimated to reopen on Feb. 6. (Video above: Timelapse of sunrise Easter...
School districts announce schedule changes due to weather
(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
tribpapers.com
I-26 Construction Could Conclude in a Year
Asheville – Widening of Interstate 26 between Buncombe and Henderson counties is an ongoing half-decade traffic nightmare for motorists — one that they can snap out of by spring of 2024 when the project concludes. The 22-mile, $534 million I-26 project began in October 2019. It is still...
thetigercu.com
Clemson partners with South Carolina agencies to fight opioid crisis
South Carolina’s Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services Director Sara Goldsby and Governor Henry McMaster announced their collaborative partnership with three South Carolina universities to fight the opioid epidemic across the state. The plan comes as a reaction to the evolving addiction crisis that is affecting communities...
Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia
Granite is one of the hardest rocks on Earth. Much of what is mined around the world is crushed for gravel or cut into countertops, sidewalk curbs, and building stones. But in Elberton, Georgia—where, 325 million years ago, a great mass of magma rose through the earth’s crust, cooled, and solidified—90 percent of the granite coming out of the area’s numerous quarries is crafted into cemetery memorials. One could say death keeps Elberton itself alive. The post Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SC
Tickets were provided by Appalchian Ski Mountain. Opinions are my own. Looking to experience a winter wonderland in your own backyard? Consider Appalachian Ski Mountain, located just over two hours from Greenville, SC in Blowing Rock, NC. This ski resort offers guests the ability to choose from three winter sports: skiing, snowboarding or ice skating.
Greenwood crews respond to several storm damage calls
Greenwood fire officials said they responded to numerous storm-related calls Thursday evening.
