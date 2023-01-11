ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illini set to host Michigan State in Big 10 action tonight

The Fighting Illini will try to keep rolling as they will host the Michigan State Spartans tonight. Illinois is coming off a road win at Nebraska on Tuesday and a win at home this past Saturday over Wisconsin. The Illini are back at home tonight and Coach Brad Underwood talks about the importance of home games in the Big 10.
