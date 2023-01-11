Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenSalem, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Pretty Place Chapel announces temporary closure to public visitors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Folks who want to visit the Pretty Place Chapel in South Carolina will have to wait until February. Pretty Place announced Thursday that the chapel will be closed beginning Jan. 23 and is estimated to reopen on Feb. 6. (Video above: Timelapse of sunrise Easter...
Inman joins Main Street South Carolina program, asks for community input on downtown area
Inman city leaders said the city is joining the Main Street South Carolina program to help enhance the local economy and revitalize the downtown area.
WYFF4.com
Tractor-trailer overturned on I-385 cleared after hours of traffic issues
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 385 in Greenville took more than five hours to clear. The tractor-trailer overturned at about 10:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Woodruff Road. One lane of traffic was closed and traffic was slowed, and at time completely stopped, for hours.
tribpapers.com
I-26 Construction Could Conclude in a Year
Asheville – Widening of Interstate 26 between Buncombe and Henderson counties is an ongoing half-decade traffic nightmare for motorists — one that they can snap out of by spring of 2024 when the project concludes. The 22-mile, $534 million I-26 project began in October 2019. It is still...
wfft.com
A 'damming' situation: 130-year-old dam leaking; holding back tons of toxic waste from river
GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) -- Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people in Greenwood and Laurens counties. But just over an hour upstream in Greenville County, the 130-year-old Conestee Dam is crumbling and cracking day by day, according to experts, holding back millions of tons of chemicals and raw sewage.
Historic South Carolina Coca-Cola plant to be revitalized
A historic Spartanburg building will now see new life. City council approved plans to revitalize Spartanburg’s vacant Coca-Cola plant.
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: Overturned tractor trailer shuts down I-26 east in NC
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-26 east in Henderson County is shut down do to a crash. Officials said an overturned tractor closed I-26 east and one lane of I-26 west at exit 44. Multiple agencies are responding. NCDOT said it is...
Student found with unloaded gun at Spartanburg school
A student was found with an unloaded gun Friday afternoon at a middle school in Spartanburg.
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
WYFF4.com
Clemson University police warn students about deadly fentanyl that looks like candy
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University police issued a warning this week about a dangerous and deadly drug disguised as colorful candy. The warning was posted to the school's Facebook page, saying the information was from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and local law enforcement. Officials said warned about "an...
Greenwood crews respond to several storm damage calls
Greenwood fire officials said they responded to numerous storm-related calls Thursday evening.
FOX Carolina
FAA system outage causes flight troubles at GSP, nationwide
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Flights at the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) were delayed due to a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Wednesday morning. The outage is caused widespread flight delays across the United States. The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9...
WYFF4.com
Upstate residents file lawsuits against county over development, transparency
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A group in Laurens County has filed two lawsuits against Laurens County and the Laurens County Planning Commission. The group of residents say they're looking for transparency and some compromise surrounding new development. The grassroots group "Laurens County Residents for Quality Rural Living" has filed...
Spartanburg County traffic stop uncovers drugs and guns
An Upstate traffic stop earlier this week resulted in the discovery of guns and drugs, as well as the arrest of a Spartanburg County man on several charges.
FOX Carolina
Family of 5 displaced after tree falls on Greenwood home
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Disaster-trained volunteers are helping a family of five who was displaced when a tree fell on their home. The family is renting the home on Deadfall Road East but has moved to a hotel for now since it is unlivable. The property owner said it will take several weeks to repair the damage.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find fentanyl during Spartanburg Co. traffic stop
Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
FOX Carolina
Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
golaurens.com
Local residents group files lawsuits against Laurens County
Laurens County Residents for Quality Rural Living, LLC (LCRQRL) filed lawsuits against Laurens County Council and the Laurens County Planning Commission on Tuesday, January 10. The first suit alleges that Laurens County Council should comply with the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act and cease holding closed meetings without specifying...
School districts announce schedule changes due to weather
(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
Comments / 0