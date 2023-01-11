Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
ExxonMobil to Sell Thai Refinery and Retail Unit
Exxon Mobil Corp. will sell its controlling stake in Esso (Thailand) Pcl, which runs a local refinery and retailing business, to rival Bangchak Corp. as the largest US oil company focuses on its home market and the production of lower-emission fuels. Bangchak will acquire 66%, or 2.28 billion shares, of...
rigzone.com
TechnipFMC Wins Dvalin North Subsea Deal From Wintershall Dea
TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant EPCI contract by oil and gas company Wintershall Dea for its Dvalin North project. — Engineering company TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract by oil and gas company Wintershall Dea for its Dvalin North project. TechnipFMC said...
rigzone.com
Analyst Flags Freeport LNG Delay Risk
Recent announcements suggesting extensive personnel training requirements and pending regulatory restart approval suggests a risk of a delay to late February at least, if not later, for Freeport LNG, Rystad Energy has warned. “Freeport holds the key to improving near-term LNG supply in the Atlantic,” Kaushal Ramesh, Rystad’s senior analyst...
rigzone.com
Russia Oil Price Cap Defies Skeptics
Once seen as misguided and unworkable, the US-conceived price cap on Russian crude oil exports is showing signs of success — for now — since it was implemented late last year. Moscow’s budget deficit widened to a record amid the slump in prices, with Russian grades falling faster...
rigzone.com
Low-Carbon Investments To Rise By $60 Billion In 2023
Spending on low-carbon projects will increase by $60Bn this year, led by wind and a rise in funding for hydrogen and CCUS, Rystad Energy said. Spending on low-carbon projects will increase by $60 billion this year, 10% higher than 2022, led by wind developments and a rise in funding for hydrogen and CCUS, Rystad Energy research shows.
rigzone.com
UAE Names Oil Chief Al-Jaber as COP28 Climate President
Al Jaber is also the UAE's special envoy on climate change and key to the OPEC member's goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. The United Arab Emirates has named Sultan al Jaber, head of the national oil company, as president for the COP28 climate summit that will be held in Dubai later this year.
rigzone.com
Shell Notes Main Energy Trends For 2023
Shell has noted five trends in its 2023 energy sector outlook related to energy security, economics, and transition to low-carbon sources. Supermajor Shell has noted five trends in its 2023 energy sector outlook related to energy security, economics, and transition to low-carbon sources. Shell said in its energy outlook for...
rigzone.com
Five Major Energy And Resources Trends To Look Out For In 2023
The year ahead carries many trends that should be closely watched and Wood Mackenzie has listed the 5 most important ones for energy and natural resources. — The year ahead carries a multitude of trends that should be closely watched and analyst company Wood Mackenzie has listed five of the most important ones for energy and natural resources.
rigzone.com
Russia Is Increasingly Using Its Own Oil Tankers to Beat EU Sanctions
Sweeping European sanctions on the purchase and transportation of Russian oil have prompted the country to transport more crude on its own tankers. The European Union banned almost all seaborne oil imports from Russia from Dec. 5, and also joined with Group of Seven nations in capping the price at which Moscow can sell barrels. Anyone wanting to hire European ships, including the giant Greek tanker fleet, or access other vital services can only do so if they pay $60 a barrel or less for the cargoes.
rigzone.com
TotalEnergies Launches 18th Biogas Production Unit
TotalEnergies has launched its 18th biogas production unit in France, which will be the largest in the country with a maximum capacity of 160 GWh. — French supermajor TotalEnergies has launched its eighteenth biogas production unit in France, which will be the largest in the country with a maximum capacity of 160 GWh.
rigzone.com
Serica's Tailwind Buy To Launch It Among Top Ten UK Producers
British oil and gas exploration and production company Serica Energy is eyeing a new growth phase with the acquisition of Tailwind Energy Investments. — A British independent oil and gas exploration and production company, Serica Energy, is eyeing a new growth phase with the acquisition of Tailwind Energy Investments from Tailwind Energy Holdings. The acquisition was agreed upon in December 2022, with Serica now taking the steps needed to reap benefits from the acquisition.
rigzone.com
Kellas Midstream Brings In New CEO
Independent energy infrastructure company Kellas Midstream has appointed Nathan Morgan as its CEO starting in February 2023. — Independent energy infrastructure company Kellas Midstream has appointed Nathan Morgan as its CEO starting in February 2023. Morgan brings more than 20 years of energy industry experience and in-depth knowledge applicable...
rigzone.com
Oil Posts Largest Weekly Gain in Three Months
Oil posted its largest gain in three months this week, mostly recouping the prior week’s steep decline, as confidence in China’s recovery solidified among traders. West Texas Intermediate rallied above $79 a barrel on Friday, capping a more than 8% weekly advance that marked its strongest week since October. China is ramping up purchases of crude after Beijing issued a fresh round of import allowances, and consumption is poised to surge to a record this year following the nation’s dismantling of its Covid Zero policy.
