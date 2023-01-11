Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Neturei Karta member arrested for meeting terrorists in Jenin
Police arrested a man who, together with two other members of the ultra-Orthodox, anti-Zionist Neturei Karta sect, entered the Jenin refugee camp in Samaria this week and met with Palestinians from local terrorist organizations, the police said on Thursday. Elhanan Lax, 38, from the central Israeli city of Petach Tikva,...
'Crime Of Passion': Bryan Kohberger's Neighbor Reveals Chilling Conversation He Had With Accused Killer Just Days After University Of Idaho Massacre
Bryan Kohberger brought up the University of Idaho murders in a bizarre conversation with this neighbor, RadarOnline.com has learned. The man — who wished not to disclose his name or face — revealed the PhD student, who wound up arrested for the murder of the four college students, inquired about the killings just days after the crime.The neighbor lived by Kohberger, 28, in an off-campus apartment complex in Washington, located less than 10 miles from the Moscow murder home. In a brand new interview with CBS, the unidentified male recalled the eerie discussion he had with the person who turned...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cheers, cash for terrorists killed two-state solution
In his initial phone conversation with new Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, to congratulate him and the rest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government on taking office, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed two contradictory messages. As his boss, President Joe Biden, has done in the last two...
Cleveland Jewish News
Knesset committee to US ambassador: Jewish construction in Judea and Samaria ‘should continue’
The chair of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee told U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides that settlement expansion would continue, despite Washington’s objections. Likud MK Yuli Edelstein, the former Knesset speaker who now heads the pivotal committee, held an introductory meeting with Nides on Wednesday. “I...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli justice minister publishes draft judicial reform bill
Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin on Wednesday published a draft of his judicial reform bill. The proposed legislation, presented as an amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary, has not yet been put before the Knesset. The bill includes an “override clause” that would enable the Knesset, with a majority of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli foreign minister makes barrage of calls to allies
Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen spoke with his counterparts from the European Union, Croatia, Cyprus, and Guatemala over the last two days. On Thursday, Cohen talked to Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union Josep Borrell.
Cleveland Jewish News
Memorial for Israeli terror victim Esther Horgen held in EU Parliament
A memorial event marking two years since the killing of terror victim Esther Horgen was held on Wednesday at the European Parliament in Brussels. The conference, an initiative of the Samaria Regional Council and the parliament’s European Conservatives and Reformists Group, opened with the lighting of a memorial candle in memory of Horgan.
Cleveland Jewish News
Judicial reform: Death knell of Israeli democracy?
Following Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s press conference last week, where he set out the first stage of his program for judicial reform, the Netanyahu government has been subjected to a mass assault by Israel’s elite classes and their partners internationally. Former Supreme Court President Aharon Barak singlehandedly instigated...
Cleveland Jewish News
Learning Hebrew brought me closer to Judaism — and alienated me from Israel
(JTA) — Speaking to the media in the United States before and after his latest election as Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu reassured American Jews and other supporters of Israel that their widely expressed fears of the undemocratic nature of the new Israeli governing coalition were overblown and would not in fact come to pass.
Cleveland Jewish News
Writer’s support for Omar distressing
Whether U.S. Rep. Ilan Omar from Minnesota deserves a committee seat is up to the appropriate leadership of the new Congress. (“Omar Deserves a Committee Seat,” Dec. 31”) What is distressing is to read letter writer Loree Resnick’s claim that the antisemitic bar is set so low,...
Cleveland Jewish News
A new post-Soviet aliyah
Hannah Yarutskaya made aliyah as a 9th-grader in 2015 from Mariupol–the Ukrainian city destroyed by Russian occupiers in the spring of 2022. After serving as a lone soldier in Israel’s armed forces, Yarutskaya continues to hope for the best for her birth country. During the latter part of her military service, she worked at Ben-Gurion Airport, helping the latest wave of Jewish immigrants understand the bureaucratic process.
Cleveland Jewish News
What’s behind the new trend of Muslim worship at Rachel’s Tomb? Not what you think
The tourist bus that parked opposite Rachel’s Tomb two weeks ago, on one of the days of the Hanukkah holiday, did not attract any special attention—until the moment its doors opened. Dozens of Muslims then poured out of it like toothpaste from a tube, for a short time altering the familiar human landscape at the holy site. The (Sufi) Muslim believers, in this case from India, adorned in traditional dress, hurriedly made their way to the two entrances: The men ran to the main entrance while the women entered the women’s section. They took off their shoes, as is customary at a mosque, placed them carefully, pair by pair, at the entrance halls adjacent to the location of the site of the tomb, and pushed their way alongside the Jewish worshipers to the stone covering the tomb adorned with a parochet or ritual curtain, clinging to it, caressing it and mumbling their own prayers.
Cleveland Jewish News
The US: Belief in antisemitic stereotypes nearly doubles
The number of people in the U.S. who harbor extensive prejudice against Jews has doubled since 2019 and reached the highest level in decades, according to a comprehensive study the Anti-Defamation League released on Thursday. “ADL has been conducting these attitude surveys since the 1960s, and in some respects, this...
Cleveland Jewish News
How to find newly released Israeli immigration records from 1919 onward
(JTA) — The genealogy website MyHeritage posted 1.7 million Israeli immigration records online this week, making accessible a trove of ship and plane passenger lists stored in bound tomes at the Israel State Archives. The records cover arrivals to the country for about 60 years starting in 1919. They...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel missing one important thing – a constitution
My last visit to the United States included a stay in Philadelphia, where I visited Independence Hall. I was particularly interested in the site because I was reading a book about the American Revolution – and the period leading up to the decision to declare American independence. I was...
Cleveland Jewish News
JCU’s Boler College of Business to offer first Israel study trip
Boler College of Business at John Carroll University in University Heights is offering students an opportunity to travel to Israel for a 10-day study tour from April 27 to May 7. While on the study tour, students will gain exposure to the inner workings of Israel’s economy and have time to do some sightseeing in the Holy Land.
Comments / 0