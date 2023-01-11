Axillary Hyperhidrosis Market is Projected to Boost at a Moderate Growth Rate by (2022-2032) – Evaluated by DelveInsight | Key Companies – Botanix Pharma, Dermavant Science, TheraVida

Enteral feeding is compatible with the body’s physiological processes and helps maintain the gut’s functioning, structural integrity, and immune benefits. Early enteral feeding is associated with better outcomes after surgery, even with major procedures involving the abdomen and/or gastrointestinal tract. Early enteral feeding (12 hours after surgery) is associated with fewer viral infections and better nitrogen retention than parenteral feeding. Total parenteral nutrition (TPN) is more expensive compared to enteral nutrition. Therefore, the cost of long-term artificial nutrition using TPN can be a financial burden for patients and their families. Enteral feeding is preferred over parenteral as it is more physiological, simpler, safer, more cost-effective, and less complicated. Also, increased infectious complications are associated with parenteral feeding. Thus, enteral feeding is more widely accepted than parenteral feeding due to its benefits, which is expected to drive the growth of this market.

